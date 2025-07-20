The Wolves need to make the move the Clippers are refusing to

As the Los Angeles Clippers and Chris Paul continue to play cat-and-mouse regarding a possible reunion this offseason, it's clear that another Western Conference contender could be a perfect fit for the guard as L.A. stalls. The Minnesota Timberwolves, perhaps.

Paul, an 11-time All-NBA guard, averaged 8.8 points, 7.4 assists, and 3.6 rebounds per game last season as the starting point guard for the Spurs. San Antonio was contending to make the Play-In Tournament in a highly competitive conference until team superstar Victor Wembanyama went down with a blood clot midway through the year, forcing him to miss the rest of the season.

As NBA free agency continues to die down, it's obvious that the Timberwolves are still lacking a ball-handling presence on their roster as Mike Conley continues to age and recent top draft pick Rob Dillingham struggled in his rookie year last season. Paul, who recently announced that this season is likely his last, is rumored to rejoin the Clippers this offseason, where he spent six seasons.

Timberwolves should sign Chris Paul while Clippers drag their feet

L.A. likely moved Norman Powell in a three-team deal, in part, to help open up a starting spot for Paul. Clippers team president Lawrence Frank told reporters that the franchise is "strongly considering" signing Paul this offseason. Of course, that's yet to happen.

As a whole, it seems like the perfect fit for Paul final year in the league would be back with the Clippers. Still, the hold up between the two sides might mean that he is better served heading elsewhere. And that's where Minnesota could come into play.

Considering that Paul reportedly loves L.A. and likely has a starting role awaiting him, it's probable that the guard will return to the Clippers. Still, the hold-up from both parties make it seem like he might have to go to another franchise for what will likely be his swan season. If the hold-up continues, it's clear that the Timberwolves could be the stop he could head to compete for a title this season.

Paul's ball-handling in the rotation to supplement Conley and help ease along Dillingham with his development could be crucial for Minnesota as they aim to continue making a leap to contending for a title. Whether that happens or not is yet to be seen, but it's certainly an option if the Clippers can't (or won't) commit to Paul this offseason.