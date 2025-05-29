What is an NCAA super regional? Format and schedule explained

The NCAA baseball tournament will be underway this weekend. There are 64 teams left, all hoping to win the Men's College World Series in Omaha in a few weeks. The 2025 bracket has been set, and we need to prepare ourselves for the chaos that is the men's tourney. Once the regionals reach their conclusion, a round of 16 will be next week: Called the super regionals.

How the super regionals work: Format, matchups and home field advantage

At the super regionals, 16 regional site champions will face off in best-of-three series at the higher-seeded team's home ballpark. More often than not (roughly 75% of the time), the host ends up winning their regional. But advancing past super regionals is no guarantee. It comes down to seeding, matchups and playing good ball when it matters most.

The College World Series is the be-all, end-all, but you have to get there first. Compare it to making it out of group stage of the men's and women's World Cup. This variation of knockout stage is a best-of-three to prove the best team does advance.

What’s at stake in the super regionals?

The final step before Omaha, each super regional matchup sends one team to the College World Series, where the final eight battle it out for the national title. This is win or go home.

What are the 2025 super regional sites?

For those who need a bit of a refresher, here are the 16 regional sites for the men's tournament.

Athens, Georgia – Georgia (42-15)

Auburn, Alabama – Auburn (38-18)

Austin, Texas – Texas (42-12)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana – LSU (43-14)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina – North Carolina (42-12)

Clemson, South Carolina – Clemson (44-16)

Conway, South Carolina – Coastal Carolina (48-11)

Corvallis, Oregon – Oregon State (41-12-1)

Eugene, Oregon – Oregon (42-14)

Fayetteville, Arkansas – Arkansas (43-13)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi – Southern Mississippi (44-14)

Knoxville, Tennessee – Tennessee (43-16)

Los Angeles, California – UCLA (42-16)

Nashville, Tennessee – Vanderbilt (42-16)

Oxford, Mississippi – Ole Miss (40-19)

Tallahassee, Florida – Florida State (38-14)

Full matchup breakdown for the 2025 super regionals

Each regional champion will be playing in the super regionals to potentially get to Omaha. Each series is hosted by the higher-seeded regional winner. For example, if Vanderbilt and Southern Miss both win, Vanderbilt hosts the super regional as the top overall seed.

Nashville (No. 1 Vanderbilt, Louisville, East Tennessee State, Wright State) vs. Hattiesburg (No. 16 Southern Miss, Alabama, Miami, Columbia)

(No. 1 Vanderbilt, Louisville, East Tennessee State, Wright State) vs. (No. 16 Southern Miss, Alabama, Miami, Columbia) Tallahassee (No. 9 Florida State, Northeastern, Mississippi State, Bethune-Cookman) vs. Corvallis (No. 8 Oregon State, TCU, USC, Saint Mary's)

(No. 9 Florida State, Northeastern, Mississippi State, Bethune-Cookman) vs. (No. 8 Oregon State, TCU, USC, Saint Mary's) Chapel Hill (No. 5 North Carolina, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Holy Cross) vs. Eugene (No. 12 Oregon, Arizona, Cal Poly, Utah Valley)

(No. 5 North Carolina, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Holy Cross) vs. (No. 12 Oregon, Arizona, Cal Poly, Utah Valley) Conway (No. 13 Coastal Carolina, Florida, East Carolina, Fairfield) vs. Auburn (No. 4 Auburn, North Carolina State, Stetson, Central Connecticut)

(No. 13 Coastal Carolina, Florida, East Carolina, Fairfield) vs. (No. 4 Auburn, North Carolina State, Stetson, Central Connecticut) Austin (No. 2 Texas, UTSA, Kansas State, Houston Baptist) vs. Los Angeles (No. 15 UCLA, UC Irvine, Arizona State, Fresno State)

(No. 2 Texas, UTSA, Kansas State, Houston Baptist) vs. (No. 15 UCLA, UC Irvine, Arizona State, Fresno State) Oxford (No. 10 Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, Western Kentucky, Murray State) vs. Athens (No. 7 Georgia, Duke, Oklahoma State, Binghamton)

(No. 10 Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, Western Kentucky, Murray State) vs. (No. 7 Georgia, Duke, Oklahoma State, Binghamton) Baton Rouge (No. 6 LSU, Dallas Baptist, Rhode Island, Little Rock), vs. Clemson (No. 11 Clemson, West Virginia, Kentucky, USC Upstate)

(No. 6 LSU, Dallas Baptist, Rhode Island, Little Rock), vs. (No. 11 Clemson, West Virginia, Kentucky, USC Upstate) Knoxville (No. 14 Tennessee, Wake Forest, Cincinnati, Miami (OH)) vs. Fayetteville (No. 3 Arkansas, Kansas, Creighton, North Dakota State)

Which teams will host super regional games?

As mentioned, the winner of the Nashville Regional will face the winner of the Hattiesburg Regional for the right to go to Omaha in a best-of-three series at the higher-seeded team's home stadium, and so on. Since Vanderbilt is the No. 1 No. 1 seed and Southern Miss is the No. 16 No. 1 seed, the Commodores would host the Golden Eagles should they both advance. Not all of the 16 No. 1 seeds will advance.

No. 1 seed Vanderbilt also has the easiest path to get to Omaha and win the Men's College World Series. They face Wright State before presumably advancing to face the winner of the No. 2 vs. No. 3 seed in the Nashville Regional between Louisville and East Tennessee State. Since it is a double elimination tournament, three of the teams need to lose twice.

Baseball is a funny game sometimes, as we will surely be getting some upsets along the way in this.