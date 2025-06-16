Most strikeouts in a CWS game ever: Gage Wood seeks history

Arkansas' Gage Wood captivated the baseball world on Monday as he chased history in the College World Series. The Razorbacks pitcher was perfect through seven and took his no-hitter into the ninth inning. Along the way, he tallied more than a dozen strikeouts.

Gage's fine out of the eighth inning was his 16th strikeout. That's just one shy of the record for a nine-inning game in the CWS.

What's the most strikeouts a pitcher has achieved in a CWS game?

Arizona State's Ed Bane set the mark for a nine-inning game in 1972 with 17 strikeouts. He was matched in 2023 by LSU's Ty Floyd.

Gage needs just one strikeout in the ninth to tie and two to break the record.