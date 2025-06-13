Full 2025 men’s College World Series bracket, results and schedule

After a week of waiting, the 2025 men's College World Series is finally underway in Omaha. Arizona and Coastal Carolina kicked things off on Friday afternoon, with the Chanticleers continuing their magical run through this tournament with a dramatic 7-4 win over the Wildcats. But that's just the tip of the iceberg: There are still three more opening-round games to go between Friday evening and Saturday, followed by winner's brackets and loser's bracket as we work towards the final best-of-three series next weekend.

That's a lot of baseball, but don't worry: We're here to help you keep on top of everything. Below you'll find live updates with results, the latest schedule and up-to-the-minute brackets from Omaha, as we work toward crowning the 2025 national champion

2025 Men's College World Series results

Friday, June 13

No. 13 Coastal Carolina 7, Arizona 4

2025 Men's College World Series remaining schedule

The first games in each double-elimination bracket will play out throughout the next week until there are only two teams remaining. That will all lead to the College World Series final, which will be a best-of-three series that begins on Saturday, June 21. Game 2 will be played on Sunday, June 22 and, if necessary, the winner-take-all Game 3 would be on Monday, June 23.

Here's a look at the full schedule of games that are currently set.

Matchup Date and Time TV Channel Louisville vs. 8 Oregon State Friday, June 13 - 7 p.m. ET ESPN Murray State vs. 15 UCLA Saturday, June 14 - 2 p.m. ET ESPN 6 LSU vs. 3 Arkansas Saturday, June 14 - 7 p.m. ET ESPN Arizona vs. Louisville/OSU Loser (Elimination Game) Sunday, June 15 - 2 p.m. ET ESPN Coastal Carolina vs. Louisville/OSU Winner Sunday, June 15 - 7 p.m. ET ESPN2 Murray State/UCLA Loser vs. LSU/Arkansas Loser (Elimination Game) Monday, June 16 - 2 p.m. ET ESPN Murray State/UCLA Winner vs. LSU/Arkansas Loser Monday, June 16 - 7 p.m. ET ESPN

2025 Men's College World Series updated bracket as of Friday, June 13

Coastal's opening win vaults the Chants into the winner's bracket of the first pod. They'll now await the winner of the second game on Friday evening, between No. 8 Oregon State and Louisville. The loser of that game, meanwhile, will face Arizona in an elimination game on Sunday.

Team Record Next game No. 13 Coastal Carolina 1-0 vs. Louisville/Oregon State winner Louisville 0-0 vs. Oregon State No. 8 Oregon State 0-0 vs. Louisville Arizona 0-1 vs. Louisville/Oregon State loser (elimination game)

The second bracket will get going with a doubleheader on Saturday, with No. 15 UCLA taking on the Cinderellas of this particular dance in Murray State. Then we have a massive SEC clash between No. 6 LSU and No. 3 Arkansas in the nightcap.