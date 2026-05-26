Ranking the biggest College World Series threats after bracket reveal

UCLA and Georgia Tech enter the 2026 NCAA baseball tournament talked about as if not the consensus two strongest teams in the field, then something very close to it. But this year's tourney is full of teams looking to take one of them out, either before or during the College World Series. The list of teams you can talk yourself into as national title contenders runs far beyond the top overall seeds — highlighted by the five below, each of which enters postseason play looking awfully dangerous.

Three of those teams hail from the SEC, because of course, but the other two made the cut for very good reason in their own right. They’re darn good, and they could pull off a run no one saw coming. Here are the biggest threats entering regionals to come out of nowhere and find their way to Omaha in a few weeks time.

5. Oregon Ducks

Don’t sleep on the Ducks. They lost to UCLA in the Big Ten title game, but nonetheless they should be a team to watch. Their region isn’t overpowering at all with Oregon State as their biggest threat; for what it’s worth, Oregon split the two games they played against the Beavers this year. If the Ducks make it out of that region, their toughest challenge would be Texas in the supers.

What might trip Oregon up is that they didn’t really face a challenging non-conference slate this year. UC Santa Barbara and Oregon State are their only non-conference opponents that made the bracket. The Big Ten was deep, but beyond that Oregon didn’t really get tested. That’s why they could very well get ousted early.

4. Texas A&M Aggies

When the field is full of SEC teams, it’s hard to choose just one that could upend the hierarchy. That’s why the Aggies are one of three SEC teams on this list: Texas A&M has flown under the radar in the sense that they’re not the sexiest pick to go on a CWS run, but they’re in a very favorable region and could realistically win a super regional as well. Tennessee and UNC are their biggest threats to getting to Omaha.

It wasn’t the end to the regular season that the Aggies were hoping for, which probably plays a role in why they're being slept on. That said, they handled a grueling conference slate well enough to earn an at-large spot in the field anyway, and they could very well sneak into the CWS if the super regional matchup falls their way.

3. Ole Miss Rebels

Ole Miss pitcher Landon Waters (34) throws the ball during a college baseball game between Mississippi State and Ole Miss at Trustmark Park in Pearl, Miss., on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. Mississippi State defeated Ole Miss in the Governor’s Cup 7-3. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another SEC team looking to pull off an upset is Ole Miss. The Rebels are in a very favorable region that includes Arizona State and Nebraska — this is the one region in which I could see the top seed taken out before the final game, if I’m being honest. The Sun Devils are a really good No. 3 seed, but Ole Miss is always dangerous when they’re in the tournament field. The Rebels’ biggest threat outside of their region would be Auburn.

Auburn and Ole Miss didn’t play in 2026, so it could set up an interesting meeting between conference foes in the supers. Don’t get wrapped up in the seed pairings, though: Ole Miss is a team to watch. If they survive their region, they could very well end up in Omaha and win their first title since 2022.

2. Arkansas Razorbacks

There was a pivotal moment this season that changed Arkansas’ trajectory. They had just gotten swept by Florida, lost to Missouri State and then dropped a series to Auburn. Instead of imploding, the Hogs went on to finish the season strong and make a run to the SEC title game, which resulted in an 11-1 loss to Georgia. The Bulldogs might be the top team in the conference, but the Razorbacks are one of many SEC teams in the field that could make noise during regionals.

Yes, they’re in a region with Kansas, but this team is battle-tested. Kansas has been inconsistent at times this season, which could open the door for Arkansas to pull off an upset. The region overall isn’t as tough as some of the others, which is why the Hogs finding a way to supers isn’t as outlandish as it might appear.

1. Jacksonville State Gamecocks

When you look at the tournament field, it’s hard to pick runaway winners from each region outside of maybe UCLA and Georgia Tech. That’s because the selection committee spread out the talent well, pitting some blue bloods against upset-hungry mid-majors. That’s what Jacksonville State is: This isn’t your typical small-conference foe that Southern Mississippi probably deserved in its region. As a result, Hattiesburg could have a whole lot of chaos.

Jacksonville State beat Auburn twice this past regular season, and the Gamecocks went on to win the Conference USA championship as one of the hottest teams in the field. They’re going to be upset-hunting this year and could well sneak into the super regionals. Any team that can hang with two SEC teams currently in the field and have a record above .500 against Quad 1 opponents is a team that can make it to Omaha.

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