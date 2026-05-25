Printable college baseball bracket: College World Series schedule, teams, seeds and prediction

One matchup stands out as the most compelling path to the championship, setting up a battle between conference dominance and historic underdogs.

Three SEC teams lead the betting odds, but two non-conference programs sit just behind them with the potential to end a long title streak.

The College World Series is set. There’s going to be a new national champion after LSU’s season ended short of the College World Series. Though the Tigers won’t be able to defend their title, Mississippi State, another SEC team and CWS veteran, looks to keep the CWS title in the SEC. There’s quite a bit to dive into now that the College World Series field is set. Here’s a printable bracket, including the regional host sites, ahead of yet another college baseball postseason.

Printable bracket for 2026 College World Series

College baseball tournament bracket | NCAA

Interested in a printable College World Series bracket? Simply click the image above. Once it opens in a new tab, right click and select ‘PRINT’ option in the drop down. This is for you old school fans that simply can’t do away with the hard copy of a bracket. Nothing like scratching off the losses, highlighting the wins and seeing your hard earned work – and judgement – paying off.

Where to get other printable College World Series brackets

Unlike the March Madness brackets, there aren’t a lot of options for where to print out College World Series brackets. One of the main places to go is NCAA.com. ESPN doesn’t have an in-depth bracket or tournament challenge like March Madness. That said, the main NCAA website will have you covered for a printable bracket.

Full 2026 College World Series schedule and key dates

Round Date Regionals May 29-31 Super Regionals June 5-8 College World Series June 12-22

Regional host sites (from May 29-June 1): Georgia (Athens, GA); Georgia Tech (Atlanta, GA); Auburn (Auburn, AL); Texas (Austin, TX); UNC (Chapel Hill, NC); Texas A&M (College Station, TX); Oregon (Eugene, OR); Florida (Gainesville, FL); Southern Miss. (Hattiesburg, MS); Kansas (Lawrence, KS); Nebraska (Lincoln, NE); UCLA (Los Angeles, CA); West Virginia (Morgantown, WV); Mississippi State (Starkville, MS); Florida State (Tallahassee, FL); Alabama (Tuscaloosa, AL).

College baseball uses a double-elimination format. The bracket is broken down into regions and super regionals. The regional round is hosted on 16 campus sites with four teams at each regional site. The winner of each region advances to the super regional which is two teams in a best of 3 series. The winners of the super regionals play in the College World Series.

College World Series favorites and predictions

TEAM ODDS TO WIN CWS UCLA Bruins +550 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets +550 Texas Longhorns +900 Georgia Bulldogs +1000 Mississippi State Bulldogs +1000

All odds are from BetMGM sportsbook

No surprise that three SEC teams are favored to win the College World Series this year. The SEC has won every national title since 2018. Mississippi State is the only team from this list that's won a national championship during the SEC's six-straight title run. UCLA and Georgia Tech, the only two, non-SEC schools with the best odds, have the highest odds at +550 to win it all. Here's some predictions on who will reach the College World Series and who wins it.

College World Series predictions

UCLA Bruins vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs

UCLA has been college baseball's top program while Mississippi State is one of the hottest teams in the field right now. It just feels like these two are on a crash course to the CWS. It would be exciting to see it play out. The Bruins will have all the pressure of ending the SEC's reign. On top of that, they can add another notch to the Big Ten as they chase the SEC's dominance over college sports.

Prediction: Mississippi State wins CWS 2-1

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