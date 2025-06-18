Where Coastal Carolina's win streak ranks in college baseball history

Coastal Carolina baseball can’t seem to lose. After knocking off Louisville in the Men’s College World Series, the Chanticleers extended their win streak to 26 games. It’s currently the longest active win streak in college baseball. Coastal Carolina’s last loss was April 22 against the College of Charleston. As dominant of a team as they’ve been in college baseball, where does their win streak rank all-time?

The Chanticleers are in the College World Series championship after knocking out Louisville in Wednesday’s elimination game. It’s Coastal’s first championship series appearance since 2016. They won in 2016, defeating Arizona in the final two games of the best of three series.

The longest winning streaks in college baseball history

TEAM WIN STREAK YEAR Florida Atlantic Owls 34 1999 Texas Longhorns 34 1977 Texas Longhorns 33 1982 Utah Valley Wolverines 32 2012 Fresno State Bulldogs 32 1988 Arizona State Sun Devils 32 1972

As impressive as the Chanticleers’ win streak is, it’s not inside the top six for the longest winning streak. Florida Atlantic and Texas hold the longest win streaks at 34 apiece. Florida Atlantic’s record was set in 1999 and Texas was 1977. Texas also has the second-longest streak at 33 wins set in 1982.

There are three teams with 32 consecutive wins with Utah State being the most recent in 2012. While Florida Atlantic had a three-month dominance in college baseball, they did not win a national championship, losing to Miami in the Coral Gables region final.

Texas’ win streak in 1977 wasn’t just one of the longest in college baseball history, it was also the longest win streak to start a college baseball season. Despite it, the Longhorns didn’t reach the College World Series.

How Coastal Carolina’s streak compares to historic programs

Coastal Carolina’s streak is quite impressive. What makes their streak more impressive than some of the top ones that have preceded them is that they have a shot at winning a national championship. Only Arizona State has successfully defended their win streak with a championship.

Every other team inside the top six longest win streaks have come up short. The Chanticleers will be playing for their second national championship in program history. They won in their only other appearance, beating Arizona.

Unfortunately, Coastal Carolina won’t crack the top five or six for the longest streaks. At most, their streak will reach 28 wins this year, assuming they sweep either LSU or Arkansas in the championship series. That said, they could carry that streak over into next season, so that’s something to be excited about.

Moreover, winning a national championship this season would trump any win streak, so I’m sure that’s their focus. Nonetheless, having the longest active win streak in college baseball is something to be proud of.