Who plays at Charles Schwab Field when the College World Series isn't in Omaha?

Charles Schwab Field, home of the College World Series every year since it opened in 2012 isn’t just home to college baseball’s championship. It’s also the home site for the Creighton Bluejays. A different feel than the Women's College World Series, which is hosted at Devon Park, which doesn’t house a college team during the season.

The field wasn’t as beautiful as it is now, though. Charles Schwab Field replaced Rosenblatt Field, which also hosted the CWS from 1949-2010. Plans were announced to demolish Rosenblatt Field and completely rebuild a new, modernized stadium.

South Carolina won the final CWS played at Rosenblatt Field. At Rosenblatt Field, Creighton did not play its home games there. They only relocated to Charles Schwab Field after it opened in 2011.

Other tenants included the Omaha Nighthawks of the UFL for two seasons and the Omaha Mammoths, who played in the Fall Experimental Football League, which was aimed to be a minor league system for the NFL. The Big Ten conference also holds its baseball conference tournaments in Omaha at Charles Schwab Field.

Has Creighton ever played in the College World Series at their home field?

Unfortunately, Creighton’s only appearance in the College World Series was in 1991, when the CWS was hosted at Rosenblatt Field, which was not the home field of the Bluejays. It’s been a long drought for Creighton baseball and their absence from college baseball’s championship tournament.

Though they were technically the home team being in Omaha, they weren’t at their own field. When they did reach in 1991, they became the only home team to play in the CWS with the CWS only being hosted in Omaha.

They did it once so they could do it again, this time being a true home team playing in their home stadium. Since 1991, the Bluejays have made it to the NCAA Tournament nine times, but haven’t reached the regionals.

They’re the only team that can be the home team in the Men’s College World Series so I guess they can take their time getting there, as long as the CWS doesn’t leave Omaha.