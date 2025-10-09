11 transfers who are going to define this women's college basketball season

It can be really hard to follow player movement in college sports these days. Sometimes, you take a look at a player's career stats page, and you're like, "oh, she played for four different teams." But like it or not, the portal era is here, and we have to talk about it.

This year, it feels like there were more big-name transfers than ever in women's college basketball, including some true game-changing talents who can have a major impact on the championship race.

Here are 11 transfers to keep an eye on for the 2025-26 women's college basketball season.

Ta'Niya Latson - South Carolina

Dawn Staley doesn't get a player like this very often. Not in terms of, like, talent or anything — Staley just consistently stockpiles talent in Columbia. No, what's different here is that Staley doesn't have much history with a ball-dominant scoring guard like this.

Ta'Niya Latson led Division I in points per game last season with 25.2, and her usage rate of 38.1 percent ranked second in the nation. She's someone who thrives with the ball in her hands. But this move to South Carolina should be great for her, because Staley can help her develop the rest of her game, including her playmaking ability. Latson is going to emerge from this season as a much more well-rounded player.

Olivia Miles - TCU

Moving to TCU last year revitalized Hailey Van Lith's career. Olivia Miles doesn't need that kind of rebirth in Fort Worth, as she would have very likely been the No. 2 overall pick if she'd declared for the WNBA Draft last year. What Miles does need, though, is a chance to showcase her scoring ability now that she isn't playing beside Hannah Hidalgo.

Miles is one of the best pure point guards in the country, if not the best one. She also showed last year that she could shoot the ball, knocking down 40.6 percent of her 3-point looks. Can she now show that she's capable of keeping that shooting percentage up while being the lead scoring option?

Serah Williams - UConn

After three seasons toiling away on a bad Wisconsin team, Serah Williams is off for UConn, where she'll get a chance to show the basketball world that she's a star.

Williams will help anchor the Huskies' defense. Her Hakeem Percentage — a combination of steal and block rate — of 9.1 percent ranked in the 93rd percentile of forwards last season. She'll also be a strong offensive addition, provided she can scale down effectively. Wisconsin needed her to be a high-usage scorer, with a usage rate that ranked in the 99th percentile of forwards. She shot 66.7 percent at the rim last season.

Gianna Kneepkens - UCLA

UCLA was able to add one of the best shooters in the nation in Utah transfer Gianna Kneepkens, who shot 44.8 percent from deep on 6.8 attempts per game last season.

To put that into perspective, only six players last season shot at least 200 3-pointers and connected on at least 44 percent of them. She'll add a needed dimension to this Bruins team.

MiLaysia Fulwiley - LSU

It felt like MiLaysia Fulwiley never really found her fit at South Carolina. In two seasons with the Gamecocks, Fulwiley started just three games and averaged under 20 minutes per contest.

At LSU, she'll get to play a larger role. Fulwiley is a very good finisher in the paint, shooting 13.2 percent above the guard average last season on non-rim paint attempts. LSU, meanwhile, could really use those kinds of shots in its repertoire, as just 18.4 percent of the team's attempts last year came in that area of the court.

Khamil Pierre - NC State

Vanderbilt transfer Khamil Pierre made a major leap in her second collegiate season, scoring 20.4 points per game on 49.8 percent shooting. She was 14th in the nation in steals per game.

NC State lost some major talent to the WNBA this past offseason, so Pierre will be counted on immediately to provide scoring impact for the Wolfpack. She needs to improve as a 3-point shooter, but she's an above-average scorer in the midrange and paint, plus she shot 69.3 percent at the rim.

Cotie McMahon - Ole Miss

Cotie McMahon hit a plateau at Ohio State, with her efficiency decreasing each season while her usage went up. She slowly reined in her turnover issues, but not to the level she needed to.

Now, she gets a fresh start in Oxford, where head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin has built basically a brand-new team through the portal. McMahon gets a chance to be the centerpiece of that new team.

Kaitlin Peterson - Ole Miss

People don't talk enough about Kaitlin Peterson, which is fair, seeing as she spent the last two seasons on a bad UCF team. But Peterson ranked in the top 20 in points per game in each of those seasons, fueled by the fact that she basically had the freedom to just shoot, shoot, shoot.

She'll likely be reined in a bit more at Ole Miss, but that's for the best. If Peterson is going to make the step up to the next level, it'll be as an off-ball guard, so putting her in a lower-usage role should be good for her development. It should also help her efficiency, as she ranked in the 62nd percentile among guards in true shooting percentage last season.

Taliah Scott - Baylor

Injuries limited Taliah Scott to just three games at Auburn last year, but she looked very good in those three games, averaging 20.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game. That came after a freshman season at Arkansas, where Scott averaged 22.1 points per game.

If Scott can stay healthy at Baylor and is able to show a little more consistency from deep, she can help the Bears make a strong push to not only win the Big 12 but to make it to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

Clara Silva - TCU

Sedona Prince became one of the nation's most dominant bigs in Mark Campbell's system. Can Clara Silva be next?

As a freshman at Kentucky, Silva played just 12.5 minutes per game, but there were signs she could be an elite center, including her 56.5 field goal percentage and a block rate that ranked 60th in the nation. She needs to work on staying on the floor, but she could be one of the biggest risers this season.

Jasmine Shavers - Florida State

Jasmine Shavers won't suddenly be transformed into Ta'Niya Latson, but she should have her best scoring season in the Latson role this season at Florida State. After averaging 14.9 points per game for a Texas Tech program that ranked 241st in pace, she should have a much higher ceiling with a Seminoles team that has ranked top 20 in pace in three consecutive campaigns, including sixth last season.