College basketball transfer portal 2026: Key dates, rules and what to expect

The introduction of federal guidelines in a new executive order could change the way future transfer portal windows play out.

There's a good reason the North Carolina Tar Heels were in a rush to hire a head coach on Monday. The opening of the transfer portal was not going to wait for a new hire. So UNC landed on Michael Malone, who will be thrown straight into the chaos with the transfer portal opening after the conclusion of the national championship game between Michigan and UConn.

The portal has already been churning in anticipation of the entry window opening. While players could announce their intention to enter the portal before by Tuesday they will be able to actually put their names in.

Key dates for the 2026 college basketball transfer portal

April 7: Transfer portal officially opens

April 7-9: Dead period

April 10: Official visits permitted

April 21: Entry window closes

April 30: Recruiting period ends

Players can begin putting their names in to transfer on Tuesday, but they won't be able to get on campus until Friday. There is a dead period until then. Players can then visit interested schools through the end of April. However, they must officially enter the portal by April 21.

Why is there a transfer portal dead period?

The NCAA has a dead period in place at the beginning of the portal window for a simple reason: To slow everyone down. By restricting contact between schools and players who have entered the portal, they keep the chaos from getting even more out of control than it already is. This way, players can make their decisions to enter the portal without rushing because they fear someone else getting on campus first and taking their spot.

What exceptions are there for the transfer portal window?

Regardless of the portal window, players whose head coach is fired or leaves have their own window to start the transfer process. That window opens five days after the new coach is hired or publicly announced and lasts for 15 days. If no new coach is hired within 30 days of the previous coach's departure, the window opens on the 31st day.

Are there penalties for tampering?

Yes, and they've only become more severe. The NCAA recently adopted a new rule that will punish programs for so-called "ghost transfers" and tampering.

The NCAA is now on the look out for programs that have signed a transfer, added them to their roster or allowed them to participate in athletics activities at their institution before the transfer portal allows. If caught, the head coach will be suspended for 50 percent of the following season and there will be a 20 percent fine levied against their athletics budget.

How the NCAA plans to catch offenders remains the big question.

How will Trump's "Save College Sports" executive order impact the 2026 transfer portal?

The recent executive order creating federal guidelines for eligibility and the transfer portal will not directly impact this window. The provisions in that order won't go into effect until Aug. 1, if they go into effect at all. Legal challenges are expected to come soon enough.

However, there may be an indirect impact. The EO would restrict future transfers and perhaps change the calculus of players considering a transfer now.

1+1 transfer rule: Athletes can transfer once without penalty. They must sit out a year if they transfer again, unless they are a graduate transfer.

5-for-5 eligibility: College eligibility will be locked at five years to play five seasons. Once the clock begins, there is no wiggle room, so sitting out a season to transfer would be costly.

Even though many expect the executive order to be struck down in the courts, players may not want to gamble on their futures. If there are restrictions to transfer coming in just a few months, players may be more likely to jump in now while they can.