High Ceiling, "Depths of Hell" Floor: The polarizing reality of Michael Malone at UNC

The decision has split fans and drawn comparisons to Bill Belichick, another high-risk coaching hire that struggled to adapt to the college landscape.

The hire comes with significant expectations and potential pitfalls, as Malone has no prior college coaching experience and a mixed history with front offices.

The North Carolina Tar Heels have a head coach. No, it's not Tommy Lloyd, Dusty May or even Billy Donovan. It's former Nuggets head coach Michael Malone. An NBA champion and winningest coach in Denver history, Malone stands out as a hire with a ceiling that's equally as high as his floor is low because of his lack of experience at the college level. The significant gap between his potential for success or failure has Tar Heels fans split. Even rivals like Duke can't get their heads around this one.

Multiple publications reported Malone as the guy for UNC on Monday. Almost immediately, fans and media drew comparisons between the Tar Heels hiring Malone for men's basketball and Bill Belichick on the football side.

Is Michael Malone the basketball version of Bill Belichick?

Imagine showing this to someone in 2023 pic.twitter.com/YL4rtTCTjp — Onyx (@OnyxOdds) April 6, 2026

North Carolina is leaning into the "successful at the pro level" model for hiring head coaches. It's not a bad thing to experiment, but the jury is still out on their first test case. Belichick had a legendary NFL coaching career, but he waned in the later years and was pushed out the door by the Patriots. He landed with UNC after a year out of coaching. Things didn't exactly go smoothly.

Belichick's lack of college experience clearly hampered the Heels, as did many missteps in roster building and program management. North Carolina finished 4-8 in 2025, gaining more attention for off-the-field drama involving the head coach's overly involved girlfriend than any wins they achieved.

Hiring from the pros with no collegiate experience has been fullproof for UNC 🫢 https://t.co/exgB36qwXt — Barstool Blue Devils (@BarstoolBDevils) April 6, 2026

While the Tar Heels can hope Malone brings less personal drama to the table, he's not without his warts. Twice he was canned from NBA jobs where his performance should have resulted in job security. With both the Sacramento Kings and Denver Nuggets, behind-the-scenes tension with the front offices was a problem, even though he was beloved by players. Granted, both of those franchises were accused of mismanagement. One could easily argue that Malone wasn't the problem in either of those cases. At the same time, that's easier to claim if it happens once. When it happens twice, you've got to be open to the possibility that Malone might bring a certain amount of abrasiveness to the table — when it comes to management at least.

The more concerning element is Malone's ability to translate his NBA success to college. Leave it to former Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski to call out the Tar Heels' recent past with pro coaches.

Coach K trolled Bill Belichick and UNC's new hire on Pat McAfee Show

"Well they had an NFL champion hired as the coach and Duke beat Carolina in football this year," Krzyzewski said on the Pat McAfee show.

"They had an NFL champion hired as the coach and Duke beat Carolina in football this year." 🤣



Coach K reacted to @PeteThamel's report of UNC hiring Mike Malone on the @PatMcAfeeShow 🏀 pic.twitter.com/P5irdauRE3 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 6, 2026

I mean, he's right. The Blue Devils hold the Victory Bell after beating UNC 32-25. The following week, the Tar Heels lost to another rival, NC State, 42-19. Whatever magic Belichick had with the Patriots never quite appeared in Chapel Hill.

Imagine watching Belichick during football season in 2025 and saying “yea. We want those same results from a champion professional coach in basketball as well!” pic.twitter.com/OaZ0SzjQYW — OLDNORTHPACK (@OLDNORTHPACK07) April 6, 2026

Can Michael Malone recruit? UNC is accepting a big risk

It's not exactly fair to compare Belichick to Malone though. College football and college basketball have both undergone significant changes in the NIL and transfer portal era, bringing them closer to the pro game. But the size of a CFB roster creates a very different challenge to the 15 on a CBB roster. A basketball coach can put together a coherent roster via the transfer portal much quicker than his football counterpart. At the same time, one or two recruiting misses on a CFB roster can be overcome (unless it's at QB). Each whiff on a CBB roster hurts much more.

Which brings us to Malone's biggest challenge: Recruiting. He's never had to do it. He's never played the year-round game of wooing a prized recruit. He's never had to re-recruit the players on his team to prevent them from leaving in the portal.

Mike Malone was a fantastic NBA coach, but the problems w/ the hire are that:



- He has never once been a college HC. And has not been in the college coaching scene in over two decades.



- He has not once had to (nor learned to) recruit and navigate recruiting.



- He has not once… — Jaden. (@Jaden_3x) April 6, 2026

Malone is known as a player's coach, so he can obviously connect with his guys. The challenge is getting those guy onto the roster in the first place.

The pros and cons of the Malone hire are many, prompting some disagreement from Tar Heels fans about how this is all going to work out.

High ceiling, low floor: Tar Heel Nation is split on Michael Malone

LETS DO IT COACH I LOVE THIS HIRE pic.twitter.com/GsygcI4BFF — TarHeelTyler (@TarHeelMBB) April 6, 2026

UNC fans will ride with Mike Malone



For maybe 3 years bc in today’s college game, that’s enough time to reach expectations



Absolutely insane ceiling



Absolutely depths of hell floor



No in-between — Jake Lawrence (@TheRealestRJL) April 6, 2026

Couldn’t afford to wait on Donovan and this is exponentially better than any of the “up and coming” college options IMO — Legendary First Half Performer (@Two_AAs) April 6, 2026

Panic hire. Dreadful

No relevant college exp

No reason to believe he can recruit build a roster

Can he teach D? They don't play it in NBA



Bottom line: 17yr old kid, in walks Hurley, May, Lloyd, Scheyer, Jai Lucas & Malone, do you really think Malone wins that more than he loses? — Geoff Pomerantz (@gpmrntz) April 6, 2026

One rebuttal: Malone is known for his defensive emphasis. They may not play defense in the NBA, but Malone's teams did. However, his defense cratered in his final season, which is a valid concern. Belichick may just be past his prime and increasingly unfamiliar with what makes a good football team. Malone is 54 to Belichick's 73, so the out-of-touch meter isn't in as much danger of alerting. Still, what worked last year may not work this year and coaches who fail to adapt are quickly outrun.

What the hell??!! Say goodbye to all our recruits. What a nightmare. #UNC #TarHeels https://t.co/XC4hMs0Ts6 — Scott Hatch (@scotthatch22) April 6, 2026

Rival Duke fans also had plenty to say, mostly reveling in skepticism around Malone's ability to translate to college.

Rival Duke fans celebrate UNC's Michael Malone hire

Mike Malone 😳 really UNC 😂…. Yea Duke dominance will continue for some years to come #DukeNation #tarheels #tarheelnation #DukeMBB — 👑King 🦁Leo💛🐝 (@TheRealCzezre) April 6, 2026

Someone is going to come out with the last laugh. We won't know until Malone takes the reins and delivers results...or doesn't.

A neutral verdict: Michael Malone can coach, and that's good enough to give him a try

As for me, I don't hate the hire. There may be a transition period with Malone, but UNC has the resources to surround him with a staff of veteran assistant coaches who know the sport and can help him settle in. The Tar Heels also have the financial clout to throw their weight around with NIL. Malone should be able to put together a good group of players and coach them up.

Coaching players up is the key here. In the end, the infrastructure around Malone can be built up. If you don't have a coach who can, well, coach then you're already in trouble. Malone ticks the most important box.

The wrinkle: This is UNC, where some winning isn't good enough. There are championship expectations. Malone has to be able to reach the highest heights for this to truly be considered a good hire.