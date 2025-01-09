Bill Belichick hired a potential Tar Heel secret weapon instead of plotting UNC exit
It’s time to start taking Bill Belichick seriously as a college football coach. Because amid the NFL coaching search window, which speculated an NFL team would try and pluck Belichick from his post at North Carolina, Belichick has made it clear he's committed to North Carolina.
He’s already building his coaching staff and he may have just plucked a secret weapon. Belichick hired IMG Academy coach Billy Miller, per 247sports. And while he has experience as a special teams coach, it could be an advantage in the recruiting game.
The latest move makes it clear Belichick is fully committed to UNC, which is a good sign for the Tar Heels. There were concerns when Belichick took the UNC job if he could compete with the heavyweights in the recruiting game. It looks like he is doing everything he can to compete with them.
Bill Belichick grabbing former IMG Academy coach is a step in the right direction in terms of recruiting
Belichick’s latest hire shows he’s not just serious about UNC, but serious about recruiting. IMG Academy is one of the top prep high schools. They’re churning out football talent left and right. What better way to have access to those players than nabbing their former coach.
Some recent IMG Academy players to get drafted include J.J. McCarthy, Greg Newsome II, Nolan Smith and Evan Neal. Each one of these players played college in either the Big Ten or the SEC.
While Miller doesn’t have an official title on the staff yet, Belichick will find a way to use him on the roster. He’s a former kicker and coached with Belichick in New England as a special teams coach.
Either way, Belichick knows how important it is for the Tar Heels to grab him as they look to get any advantage when it comes to recruiting. North Carolina has already been busy in the transfer portal.
Since Belichick has officially taken the job, North Carolina has picked up 13 players in the portal. That said, they are ranked the No. 26 transfer portal class, per 247sports. It’s not a particularly exciting class.
But it’s also Belichick’s first year and it’s going to take time to catch up with the other ACC teams, let alone the Big Ten and SEC schools.
Belichick is doing his due diligence by grabbing Miller. It’s the next logical step as the Tar Heels prepare for a new era and Belichick prepares for arguably his toughest challenge yet as a coach.