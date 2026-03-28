Duke's refusal to lay down could lead them to another March Madness championship

In order to be the best, you need to beat the best. Duke hasn't always looked their best in the NCAA Tournament, but Jon Scheyer's group has showcased the kind of resilience necessary to win their first national championship in 11 years.



Fans are still buzzing after the Blue Devils' 80-75 win over St. John's to advance to the Elite Eight for the third consecutive year. The result didn't come easily for Duke, which trailed at the half for the second time in the NCAA Tournament and found themselves down by double digits early in the second half.



Duke showcased some of its signature resolve by rallying to earn a comeback win, which is nothing new for them during the season. CBS' game broadcast made note of the fact that Duke won all six games it trailed at the half entering the Sweet 16 and were 5-0 in games where they trailed by 10+ points, with the result here adding a notch to each of those columns.



Fans of history will also view it as a good omen that the Blue Devils took down the Red Storm tonight. Each of Duke's previous five championship seasons saw them beat St. John's at some point during the season, so tonight's victory could add to that trend if the Blue Devils can win it all in Indianapolis on April 6th.

Caleb Foster's return could be the final piece for Duke

The Blue Devils got a pleasant surprise as Caleb Foster, who underwent foot surgery after suffering an injury in the regular season finale against North Carolina, was able to return less than three weeks later. Foster came off the bench and had a solid impact for Duke, racking up 11 points in 19 minutes on 5-of-8 shooting.



There was no question that the loss of their point guard impacted Duke early in the tournament as Cayden Boozer had to step up to be their primary ball handler. Getting Foster back gives Duke its complete rotation ahead of an Elite Eight matchup against either UConn, whichpresents a unique challenge for the Blue Devils.



There is clearly strong chemistry with this group and trust in each other, which has helped them dig deep when facing deficits in high-pressure situations. Watching the end of the St. John's game was a master class in how to close out a game as Duke saw players like Cameron Boozer and Isaiah Evans step up with big shots to create much-needed separation.



There is a reason this team was the top overall seed in the tournament and swept the ACC's titles. Scheyer has done a good job instilling a sense of poise under pressure for his Blue Devils and they are just three wins away from helping him earn his first national championship.