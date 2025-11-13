Hannah Hidalgo may have already played the game of the year in WBB

Notre Dame star Hannah Hidalgo quickly became unstoppable in their 85-58 win over Akron last night. In the first two games of the year, she has come incredibly close to getting her first double-double of the season. Well, it happened last night, but definitely not with the stats you'd expect. Hidalgo recorded 44 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, and a whopping 16 steals — setting tw0 different records. Oh yeah, and she did it all in only 28 minutes on the court.

With 44 points, she now holds the record for most points scored in program history, and her 16 steals set a new NCAA D-1 record. Previously, her career highs were 35 points and 10 steals, both in her freshman season. Since then, Hidalgo has been on the short list of the best players in women's college basketball.

In the offseason, fans were questioning how exactly Notre Dame would recover from losing Olivia Miles to the transfer portal and Sonia Citron to the WNBA. Miles and Citron were some of the best guards in the NCAA, and certainly for the Fighting Irish. Last season, Miles averaged 15.4 points per game to Citron's 14.1. Second and third to the one and only Hannah Hidalgo, who averaged 23.8 per game last year.

Hannah Hidalgo might not be done breaking records

For now, the questions fans had are seemingly being answered by Hidalgo's outstanding performances. She opened the season with a 27-point performance in their first matchup and then put up 32 in their second game. Now, she delivered last night, shooting 16-of-25 from the field and 3-of-6 from beyond the arc, and being a terrifying defensive force.

And if you think women's basketball fans loved the performance, her team loved it more. After the game, Hidalgo's teammates drenched her in water to "cool her off," much to her resistance.

According to USA Today, Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey sang Hidalgo's praises after the game, saying, "You have to celebrate that. That was just phenomenal to be a part of and to witness. She played with such aggression the entire time she was on the floor... It's pretty amazing what I just witnessed."

Now, of course, Niele Ivey and the team loved it. But, I can tell you who didn't — the rest of the top teams in the nation, who are now drawing up new plans to try and stop Hannah Hidalgo.