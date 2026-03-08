Hubert Davis' heartbreak for Caleb Wilson puts UNC's season is on the brink

North Carolina deserved better than this, as did freshman phenom Caleb Wilson, who was scheduled to return from injury prior to the NCAA Tournament, but fracture his thumb on Thursday in practice. Wilson is the Tar Heels best player and likely to be a top-5 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, assuming he leaves Chapel Hill for the Association. Wilson was a notable absence from UNC's loss to Duke on Saturday night. When asked about the injury postgame, Hubert Davis got emotional.

“There’s tremendous sadness for him,” Davis said, per WRAL news. “He’s a special player, but just how remarkable of a kid and a teammate he is and the passion that he has for his teammates, for North Carolina, for being on the floor, for playing in games like this. It was a dream for him to play in the ACC and NCAA tournaments, and my heart is broken that he won’t be able to do that.”

Why Caleb Wilson's injury could ruin North Carolina's season

Davis's quote puts into perspective just how important Wilson was to this North Carolina team. Without him, they are lost, and it sure seems like Davis is down on their chances.

Wilson led the Tar Heels in scoring (19.8 points per game) and rebounding (9.4 rebounds per game). His enthusiasm for being a Tar Heel was never in question, as he routinely interacted with the fans and was even the subject on a giveaway earlier this season.

“He connects with people,” Davis said earlier this year. “When he steps on the court, obviously, you can see his game. But when he steps in the room, you can feel his personality. His personality lights up a room as soon as you get in it.”

Without Wilson, the Tar Heels will still make the NCAA Tournament, but they will be without their best player. North Carolina will be forced to rely on Henri Veesaar and Jarin Stevenson down low, and will need far more from their veteran guards like Seth Trimble if they hope to make a deep March Madness run.

How Caleb Wilson's injury impacts North Carolina's bracketology

North Carolina finished the season 24-6. They'll be a No. 4 seed in the ACC Tournament, where they could do some damage, even without Wilson. However, the committee will have to take into account that the Heels' are without their best player moving forward when discussing the seeding line. As FanSided's Alicia de Artola wrote on Saturday night, a strong showing in the ACC Tourney is vital for Davis' group:

"Now more than ever, the Tar Heels need to have a strong showing in the conference tournament without Wilson. That'll be tough to do considering he led the team in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks. It'll be easier for the Selection Committee to justify a 5-seed or better for UNC if they show some grit over the coming week. If they fall apart, Wilson's absence will loom larger and larger in bracket building," de Artola wrote.

The good news for the Heels is that, due to the double bye in the ACC Tournament, they should get plenty of rest ahead of a stretch that will define their season. UNC could face any one of Clemson, Virginia Tech or Wake Forest in the quarterfinals, all of which should be winnable games even without their best player.