Hubert Davis' only chance to save UNC job is an impossible task

North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis has one foot out the door after falling to VCU in embarrassing fashion in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Tar Heels blew a double-digit lead just as it looked like they had the game in hand. In a sense, this is a proper summation of Davis' time in Chapel Hill. The Heels have loads of talent, but are inconsistent at best. A National Championship in 2017 will not save Davis this time around.

Rumblings in the ACC suggest Davis won't be fired. Out of respect to the man himself, a parting of ways is more likely if he is let go. But, Davis does have a couple trump cards. The first two are incoming recruits in 5-star guard Dylan Mingo and 4-star wing Maximo Adams. Mingo has committed but is not signed, meaning the Heels risk losing him to another school should they get rid of Davis. A last-ditch attempt for Davis to save could involve freshman phenom Caleb Wilson, who is projected to be a top-5 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.

Hubert Davis can save his job at UNC by keeping Caleb Wilson around

North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

The Heels would be smart to move off of Davis no matter what. UNC is one of the most-coveted jobs in college basketball. They would have no shortage of suitors, and his buyout is well within their financial capabilities. However, the prospect of keeping Wilson – were he interested in staying – and adding two top-notch recruits and another batch of transfer portal stars around him could entice the Heels' athletic department to give him one last chance.

The only problem, of course, is that Wilson has shown no indication he'd want to stay. In Chris Kline's latest NBA mock draft, Wilson is selected by the Los Angeles Clippers with the No. 5 overall pick. That's too much money to pass up, no matter what UNC offers him in NIL capital.

"The Clippers will need to decide on Kawhi Leonard's future this offseason, but the Ivica Zubac trade opens the door, potentially, to a new era. Caleb Wilson is locked at No. 4 on most boards, but a favorable draw could put the Clippers in position to strike on a foundational talent. Wilson has completely obliterated opponents on both ends for UNC. He's a voracious above-rim finisher, with mid-range touch to build on. Defensively, he's a menace," Kline wrote.

Caleb Wilson's injury should push him to the NBA, not another year at UNC

Again, Wilson missed the ACC Tournament and March Madness after breaking his right thumb. Coming back to school for another season would be a significant risk, not because of his talent, but due to that injury. If he were to get hurt again, NBA scouts might start asking some very difficult questions. Wilson's durability over the course of a 33-game season was difficult enough to sustain. Could he survive a full 82-game slate, or anything close to it?

Season Games PPG FG% 2025-26 23 19.8 57.8

These are difficult questions NBA prospects must ask themselves. While it's enticing to stay in school more than one season in the NIL era, it's not the same for everyone. For players like Wilson, there's significant risk involved by passing up millions and a top-5 slot. He was always a likely one and done. Now, it sure seems like a certainty.

Hubert Davis should be fired. Coming from a Kentucky fan, and we have our own problems, what is truly the standard of UNC basketball?



I know they lost Caleb Wilson.



But five years as UNC head coach:



Year 1: 29-10, 8 seed, miraculously loses in the National Championship game.… — Drew Byous (@DrewByousBBN) March 20, 2026

Wilson leaving would solidify Davis' fate, and it's best for both parties if that's the case. The Heels should aim to replace Davis with a more proven, seasoned head-coaching candidate who has experience in the NIL era. They'll have plenty to choose from, while Wilson fulfills his NBA destiny.