JJ Redick, Grant Hill and the 10 best men's basketball players in Duke history

The Duke Blue Devils are one of the few schools that are considered basketball royalty. They are involved in one of the greatest rivalries in sports , facing North Carolina every year. They have been dominant on the court, with five championships in the past 35 years. They’ve made the Final Four 18 times since it came into existence, including making it again in 2025. They employed possibly the greatest basketball coach in history, Mike Krzyzewski, from 1980 to 2022. He has more than 100 NCAA Tournament wins by himself, the most all-time.

But the Blue Devils are much more than records and coaches. The real stars are the players. While many only wore Duke Royal Blue for a few years, most of its alumni are ride or die for this campus. When looking back at the best of the best in the history of Duke basketball, the superstars span eras and championships. There’s greatness across the board.

10. Zion Williamson, 2018-2019

Zion Williamson looked like an alien on the court. He was built like a brick house with the speed and agility of a point guard. He was shifty, athletic, and overpowering, wrapped into a basketball player. He dominated games with ease, and he continued to get looks that allowed him to get his teammates involved. Of course, it was just one year, but Williamson was incredibly impactful and one of the best prospects we’ve seen this century, so he has to make the list.

Williamson finished the season with 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 steals, and 1.8 blocks per game. That’s a ridiculous stat line. It might have been even better if he hadn’t gotten hurt and been forced to miss the final six games of the regular season. Even with that, he finished the season with the best player efficiency rating in the history of Duke basketball for one season.

We have to point out that Williamson’s injury might be the most expensive in the history of sports. He tore through a shoe while facing North Carolina, causing a knee injury. Nike’s stock dropped the next day by $1.1 billion. He returned in time for the ACC Tournament, shooting a ridiculous 13-for-13 in the quarterfinals against Syracuse. In the semis, Zion got revenge on North Carolina, hitting a game-winning shot to beat the Tar Heels. He helped Duke get the ACC title, but he did lost in the Elite Eight versus Michigan State, hurting everyone’s brackets in the process.

9. Sheldon Williams, 2002-2006

This one might be a controversial pick, but Sheldon Williams was one of the best Blue Devils ever. He was probably the best defensive player to ever come through that program, and at the end of the game, the baskets prevented are just as important as the baskets scored. Williams still to this day holds the Duke record for rebounds and blocks in a career.

And it’s not like he had no offensive abilities. Williams averaged just under 14 points for his career at Duke. In his senior season, he averaged 18.8 points and was honored with an All-American selection. This is an incredible player who deserves the accolades he was given. There’s a reason this man’s jersey is retired in Durham.

Still, it comes down to defense. Williams was a two-time Defensive Player of the Year. He was first-team All-ACC twice, and he made the second team in his sophomore season. He was as consistent as they come, with Coach K trusting him in big moments. The one big issue with Williams’ career is that he never won a championship. He made it to the Final Four in 2005, but that was as close as he would get to cutting down the nets.

8. Elton Brand, 1997-1999

Elton Brand is a part of the best Duke team that failed to win a championship, and he was the star. Brand was dominant in 1998-99. He almost averaged a double-double (17.7 points and 9.8 rebounds), and he stepped up in big moments. From the Sweet Sixteen on, he had a double-double in three of the four games in 1999. That includes 18 points and 15 rebounds in the Final Four against Michigan State and 15 points and 13 rebounds against UConn in the National Championship (which Duke lost by three).

Even the year before, Brand had 20 points and 14 rebounds against Syracuse in the Sweet Sixteen before an oddly bad performance in the Elite Eight against Kentucky ended his season.

Brand won every regular-season award imaginable during his time at Duke. He was named National College Player of the Year, a consensus first-team All-American, and the ACC Athlete of the Year. He did break tradition, leaving school early to declare for the NBA Draft. This marks the first player under Coach K who didn’t play the full four years in Durham. It wasn’t a surprise since Brand was the easy number-one overall pick in the draft, going to the Chicago Bulls, who were rebuilding after the Michael Jordan era. His NBA era did not go as his NCAA era did, but Duke fans will never forget how well he played on the court.

7. Shane Battier, 1997-2001

Shane Battier was the type of versatile player that made Coach K salivate. He embodied everything that makes Duke an incredible basketball franchise. He did what the franchise needed, whether it was toughness, leadership, or scoring dominance. Battier played with such emotion that he became a championship-level player under the Duke umbrella.

Battier controlled games with anticipation and awareness. He anticipated plays before they happened, was a foul merchant, disrupted passing lanes, and guarded multiple positions. On defense, there were few in this era who were as good as Battier. His ability to shut down an opponent’s best player allowed Duke’s offense to thrive. His incredible athleticism is why he was able to play the role he was able to play in Coach K’s system. He rode that all the way to a championship.

We have to talk about that senior season for just a moment. He was the Associated Press Player of the Year, scoring just under 20 points per game. He earned All-American status and played more games than anyone in Division I. Not only was he playing well on both sides of the court, but he was a very good three-point shooter, knocking down more than three per game. In the 2001 NCAA Tournament, Battier had at least 20 points in four of six games. In one of those games, the National Title win against Arizona, Battier had 19.9 points.

6. Bobby Hurley, 1989-1993

Bobby Hurley was the ring general for a team that won back-to-back National Championships. Hurley wasn’t built on flash or even athleticism, and he probably doesn’t work as well in any program as he did with Duke.

Hurley was an elite playmaker. He remains in the top 20 NCAA all-time leaders in assists. He averaged 7.69 per game throughout his Duke career. And it’s not like he went crazy in his senior season. He was consistent throughout his career. He averaged between 7.4 and 8.2 assists in each of his four seasons.

One thing that stepped up in his senior season was his scoring. He went from 13 points per game to 17. It was also the first season he didn’t play in the National Championship Game. He played in the 1990 game, but his first win came in 1991, when his 12 points and nine assists helped them beat Kansas. The next season, he didn’t need to do much to beat Michigan, as they won by 20 points. However, he scored 26 points in the Final Four against Indiana, which Indiana won 81-78. Hurley knew when he needed to step up, and even when the team let him down, he gave everything.

5. Johnny Dawkins, 1982-1986

Johnny Dawkins was one of the first players to kick off the dominant Coach K era. He joined Duke in 1982, just two years after Krzyzewski took over. Dawkins became the face of a rising program that would soon dominate college basketball.

Dawkins was one of the most complete guards in college basketball. He finished his career with over 2,500 points. Only one player in the history of Duke basketball has scored more. He played with a level of intelligence that separated him from the other star players of this era. His court vision helped him see exactly where the ball needed to go at all times, whether it was to a teammate or to the basket.

As good as his first three seasons were, his senior season was particularly special. Dawkins averaged over 20 points per game and earned National Player of the Year honors. There, he brought a postseason legacy that became the bread and butter of this franchise. He brought them to the National Title Game. It was actually the first time the NCAA Tournament had a shot clock, so Dawkins was able to dominate a brand-new game. Unfortunately, Dawkins’ team lost to Louisville, but he showed exactly where he was taking Duke.

4. Jay Williams, 1999-2002

Jay Williams developed into one of the most dominant guards in college basketball and became the engine that powered Duke’s success. Williams was explosive, could score with the best of em, and he was a playmaker on the defensive side. He still leads all Duke players in steals per game across his career. That’s important for a Duke team that prioritizes defense like it does offense.

The former two-time All-American and National Player of the Year helped Duke win the 2001 National Championship. In the NCAA Tournament, he delivered clutch performances against elite teams. He averaged 25.6 points per game during March Madness that year. That led all scorers in college. He also scored 841 points during the season, breaking Dick Groat's 49-year Duke record.

Williams is up here because of his tenacity. His drive for success followed the Coach K model. He was obsessed with the details, and that’s why he got to where he did as a player on Duke and why he’s so high on this list. His individual accolades are great, and his team goals are right up there, as well, but he's one of the best total packages in the history of this franchise. Williams was everything Duke fans could want in a player.

3. JJ Redick, 2002-2006

JJ Redick might be the best 3-point shooter in the history of college basketball. He’s one of the best scorers in Duke history. Nobody has ever scored more points in Duke Royal Blue. In his four years, he had 2,769 points. Nobody is even without 200 points of Redick.

He made an impact right away. In his first-ever ACC Championship Game, he scored 30 points in a victory over NC State. He kept doing incredible things. At one point, he broke the ACC record for consecutive free throws with 54. He leads Duke in all-time free-throw percentage, hitting 91.4 percent of his extra shots.

Redick led an incredible team to incredible places. He helped Duke earn a number-one seed in the NCAA Tournament in three of his four seasons. He was the National College Player of the Year in 2006 and was a two-time All-American. On top of that, Redick had a large collection of ACC Awards, including two ACC Player of the Year Awards. He did miss out on a National Championship, which might be why he doesn’t get the status as the best shooter of his era, but we can’t deny how incredible Redick was from behind the arc. He was Steph Curry before the game evolved into that. If Redick played today, he might even make it as an NBA superstar.

2. Christian Laettner, 1988-1992

Christian Laettner is famous for so much. He was the “other guy” on the 1992 Dream Team . He is still known as one of the biggest villains in the history of college basketball. But he’s also known as one of the best winners in college basketball history. He also made the most famous shot in college basketball history. As time was expiring, Laettner took a full-court pass from Grant Hill, trailing Kentucky 103-102 in overtime. He made a buzzer-beater jumper to send Duke to the 1992 Final Four.

These are all these little moments that mean something in the aggregate to the Christian Laettner experience. He’s a two-time NCAA Champion, an All-American, the 1991 Final Four Most Outstanding Player, and a two-time ACC Athlete of the Year. That’s a lot of hardware for him. The big man averaged 16.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.6 steals and one block per game, doing a little bit of everything to win.

Laettner led the Blue Devils to their first two national titles in franchise history. He set a ton of NCAA records, including most games won (21 against only two losses). He owns the points record in the tourney, scoring 407 points in four years. Laettner made more free throws than anyone in March Madness history. Laettner was as clutch as anyone in basketball history, and he deserves his flowers.

1. Grant Hill, 1990-1994

Grant Hill was a superstar at Duke alongside Laettner. He was actually the one who threw the pass across the court that Laettner caught and scored against Kentucky. They were two peas in a pod. Hill brought athleticism and overall skill, while Laettner brought tenacity and size. They combined to help Duke win two straight National Championships.

Hill changed his style up based on what Duke needed from year to year. Sometimes, they needed a volume shooter who took control of the offense. Other times, they needed someone who was deadly accurate. His 61 percent shooting in 1991-92 remains one of the best in Duke history. In his freshman through junior years, he took 17 three-pointers total, but in his senior season, he took 100.

This is a superstar player who came to Coach K at the perfect time. He developed and grew with the franchise. He improved each season, culminating in an ACC scoring title in his final season. He started his career with championships and finished with dominant stat sheets. In his four seasons, he averaged just under 15 points per game and 3.6 assists (5.2 in his crucial senior season). He finished his career as the greatest player in the history of Duke basketball.