March Madness: KenPom stats say these 11 teams can win a national championship

The exhilaration of the return of March Madness is matched only by the existential dread of trying to sort through a 68-team field to determine a single champion. After all, unpredictability is part of what makes the NCAA Tournament so much fun ... that is, unless you're in some sort of pool, that is, in which case avoiding all the upsets and buzzer-beaters that will bust your bracket can feel like navigating a minefield.

But we're here with some good news: There's actually a very good way to narrow down the list of teams capable of cutting down the nets in any given year. KenPom, the brain-child of college hoops number-cruncher extraordinaire Ken Pomeroy, is an invaluable resource for anybody looking to fill out a bracket, providing a complete statistical profile of every men's Division I team — from pace to rebounding to shooting and everything in between. And in the entire history of the KenPom database — which stretches all the way back to the 1997 tourney — no team has managed to win a national title without clearing two very basic benchmarks.

Top 40 in offensive efficiency

Top 25 in defensive efficiency

Offensive and defensive efficiency may sound fancy, but they're actually stupidly simple: It's a measurement of how many points you score and how many points you give up per 100 possessions (in order to account for the affects of pace). And for 30 years, no team has won it all without finishing in the top 40 on offense and the top 25 on defense.

So what does that tell us about the 2026 tournament? Here's everything to know to help you crown your bracket's national champ.

Which March Madness teams are national title contenders, according to KenPom?

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 14 Big Ten Tournament Wisconsin v Michigan | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Entering Selection Sunday, only 11 teams meet that criteria. It's a list that includes plenty of the usual suspects — including all four projected No. 1 seeds in Duke, Michigan, Arizona and Florida — but also some surprises.

Team Offensive efficiency rank Defensive efficiency rank Duke 4 2 Michigan 8 1 Arizona 7 3 Florida 9 6 Houston 16 4 Iowa State 22 5 UConn 26 11 Michigan State 24 12 Gonzaga 30 9 Virginia 28 16 Tennessee 35 14

In addition to the big four, you also see all of Joe Lunardi's projected No. 2 seeds in Houston, Iowa State, UConn and Michigan State. The final three teams that clear the bar, though, might not be the three you expect: Gonzaga, Virginia and Tennessee are projected as No. 3, No. 4 and No. 6 seeds, respectively, but all of them have been strong enough on offense while playing elite defense.

It's worth noting that the profiles of the above 11 teams vary pretty widely; while Duke, Michigan, Arizona and Florida fall within the top 10 in both metrics, some teams (even popular Final Four contenders like UConn, Michigan State and Iowa State) are great defensively but just barely get over the bar on the other end of the court. That points to a potential weakness that could cut short their tournament run, especially if they run into a bad matchup in their region of the bracket.

But still: We have almost three decades of evidence to suggest that the 2026 national champion will come from the above list of teams. And that means it won't be one of the several big names that didn't make the cut.

Which notable teams don't meet the KenPom criteria?

Oklahoma v Arkansas | Johnnie Izquierdo/GettyImages

You can break these down into three categories: There are the teams that can score with anyone but struggle to get stops consistently enough; the teams whose defense keeps them in every game but whose struggle to score makes them vulnerable to early upsets; and the teams who do both things well but neither thing at an elite level — limiting their overall ceiling.

In the first, you'll find programs like Purdue (second on O, 37th on D), Illinois (first on O, 28th on D) and Arkansas (fifth on O, 46th on D). All three fall within KenPom's top 16 overall, and the offensive ceiling is such that a deep run shouldn't surprise anyone. But history suggests that eventually, their weakness on defense will be their undoing in a single-elimination tournament — a weakness that's already popped up for Purdue (which lost four of six to close the regular season, including giving up 97 points at home to Wisconsin) and Illinois (4-5 in their last nine, with at least 84 points allowed in each of the losses).

On the other end of the spectrum, you have teams like St. John's and Kansas. We know that teams coached by Rick Pitino and Bill Self will always be stout defensively, and sure enough, both rank within the top 15 on that end of the floor. But the Johnnies have struggled to score in the half court all year long, just like they did last season — when they were upset in the second round while scoring just 66 points and shooting 35.8% from the field against Arkansas. The Jayhawks, meanwhile, haven't been able to find offensive consistency amid the Darryn Peterson saga, and scored just 47 points in their Big 12 Tournament loss to Houston this week. Maybe a healthy Peterson can raise their ceiling, but that's awfully tough to count on based on how the season has gone.

If 2026 is the year this trend finally fails to hold, it could well be because of a team like Louisville, Kentucky or North Carolina. All three rank in the top 40 in both offense and defense — Louisville, in fact, ranks 19th in the former and 26th in the latter — but fell just short in one or both criteria. A season-ending injury to Caleb Wilson makes this Heels team much different than the one we saw for most of the year, but don't be shocked if the Cardinals or Wildcats are able to go on a surprisingly deep run once the tourney begins.