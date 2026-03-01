March Madness 2026: Dates, schedule, locations and how the NCAA tournament works

As the calendar flips to March, all college basketball fans can think of is the madness beginning. Sooner rather than later, the best tournament in all of sports, March Madness, is going to get underway, and a national champion is going to be revealed.
With that in mind, let's dive into everything you need to know, from when it starts to where games are played to the ins and outs of how the tournament works.
When does March Madness begin?
Selection Sunday marks the unofficial beginning of March Madness, when we find out where teams are seeded. This takes place on Sunday, March 15. As is the case every year, March Madness officially begins with the First Four, which takes place in Dayton, Ohio. The First Four takes place on Tuesday, March 17, and the results of that mini tournament will solidify the full-on 64-team bracket.
The first-round games of the actual tournament that everyone pays attention to will get going two days later on Thursday, March 19.
March Madness schedule and key dates
Round
Dates
Conference Championships
Saturday, March 7 - Sunday, March 15
Selection Sunday
Sunday, March 15
First Four
Tuesday, March 17 - Wednesday, March 18
Round of 64
Thursday, March 19 - Friday, March 20
Round of 32
Saturday, March 21 - Sunday, March 22
Sweet 16
Thursday, March 26 - Friday, March 27
Elite Eight
Saturday, March 28 - Sunday, March 29
Final Four
Saturday, April 4
National Championship Game
Monday, April 6
Before Selection Sunday can commence, conference tournaments are played. The champions from these tournaments can mean a lot, from improved seeding to earning bids to participate in the Round of 64. The conference championship games take place starting on March 2 and ending on the day of Selection Sunday.
What's particularly interesting about the dates of the tournament is that it's called March Madness, yet the Round of 64 doesn't even begin until the middle of the month, and the National Title game is in April. Regardless of the finer details, this three-week sprint is as good as it gets entertainment-wise.
March Madness locations
Round
Venue
Location
Date(s)
First Four
UD Arena
Dayton, Ohio
March 17-18
Round of 64, Round of 32
KeyBank Center
Buffalo, New York
March 19 & March 21
Round of 64, Round of 32
Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Greenville, South Carolina
March 19 & March 21
Round of 64, Round of 32
Paycom Center
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
March 19 & March 21
Round of 64, Round of 32
Moda Center
Portland, Oregon
March 19 & March 21
Round of 64, Round of 32
Benchmark International Arena
Tampa, Florida
March 20 & March 22
Round of 64, Round of 32
Xfinity Mobile Arena
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
March 20 & March 22
Round of 64, Round of 32
Viejas Arena
San Diego, California
March 20 & March 22
Round of 64, Round of 32
Enterprise Center
St. Louis, Missouri
March 20 & March 22
Sweet 16, Elite Eight
Toyota Center
Houston, Texas
March 26 & March 28
Sweet 16, Elite Eight
SAP Center
San Jose, California
March 26 & March 28
Sweet 16, Elite Eight
United Center
Chicago, Illinois
March 26 & March 28
Sweet 16, Elite Eight
Capital One Arena
Washington D.C.
March 26 & March 28
Final Four, National Championship
Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis, Indiana
April 4 & April 6
There are a ton of notable Arenas playing host to March Madness, including Paycom Center (home of the OKC Thunder), United Center (home of the Chicago Bulls) and even Lucas Oil Stadium, a venue known more for hosting the Indianapolis Colts. While location doesn't mean much in the grand scheme of things, having historic venues play host only makes the game experience more fun to watch and attend.
How does March Madness work?
As you might expect, a lot goes into putting together a 64-team bracket. From bids to seeding, here's everything you need to know about how the bracket is constructed.
How bids work: Automatic vs. at-large
Automatic bids are rather easy to understand. There are 31 Division I conferences, and the winner of each Conference Tournament automatically gets a spot in the 68-team field. Regular season record does not matter at that point.
At-large bids are a bit tougher to get, as it's the only way a non-conference champion can punch its ticket into the tournament. The Selection Committee meets and decides which teams of the non-champions have the best overall resumes. The best of the bunch in their eyes will make the tournament.
How the Selection Committee works
The Selection Committee is a 12-member group consisting of school and conference administrators. They're responsible not only for choosing the at-large teams, but they have to figure out seeding as well. The members of the committee serve five-year terms.
How NCAA tournament seeds work
While the 31 Conference Championship teams automatically make the field, that's all they're guaranteed. It certainly helps to win a Conference Title, but some winners can, and historically do, get placed as No. 16 seeds.
The Selection Committee determines the seeding, and essentially ranks the teams from best to worst. The four best teams are given No. 1 seeds. The next four-best are given No. 2 seeds. At that point, Conference Championships don't mean much, and the overall resume takes precedent.