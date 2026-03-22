Mark Pope buyout: How much would Kentucky have to pay to start over?

Yep, it’s time to start asking those questions. You know, the ones surrounding Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope, and how much it could cost Kentucky to buy him out of his contract. Those types of questions come up when you repeatedly fall short of NCAA Tournament expectations. Since Pope took over in the wake of John Calipari resigning back in 2024, Kentucky has been mid at best. They’ve reached the NCAA Tournament in each of Pope’s first two seasons, but the Wildcats are far from the dangerous team Calipari had them at.

Last year, the Wildcats lost to Tennessee in the Sweet 16, and this year it was a near first-round loss to Santa Clara as the No. 7 seed. We’ve reached the point in Pope’s tenure where his shortcomings are overshadowing the pressure of taking over from Calipari and all the success he brought to Lexington. That’s why it’s rational to wonder how much the Wildcats administration would have to cough up to end the suffering before it gets worse.

How much would it cost Kentucky to part ways with Mark Pope?

According to a story in Sea of Blue, Pope has $23.5 million of his contract left after this season, and Kentucky would owe 75 percent of that to him if they fired him without cause. That comes out to a bit over $17.6 million, continuing to go down the longer the Wildcats retained him. Kentucky has to decide if it’s worth bringing him back for at least one more year and waiting until his buyout is lower, or if there's no time to waste.

Coming up with the money won’t be a problem for Kentucky boosters, especially because Pope was brought on to get this program back into NCAA Tournament relevance rather than continuing the mediocrity Calipari left them in. Kentucky may have survived the first round, but Pope won’t be able to escape the hot seat. And his days could be numbered if he doesn’t give Kentucky fans the confidence they had when they thought Calipari was the problem.

Why Kentucky fans should be careful what they wish for with Mark Pope’s job security in flux

Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

It’s easy to be frustrated with Pope and how disappointing Kentucky has been by their standards – fair or not – over the last two seasons. Who could realistically replace him and instantly make this team better, though, is the question Kentucky fans have to ask themselves. College basketball coaches are hard to come by, and good ones don’t usually leave. That’s why going with the devil they know, for now, is probably the safest option.

It’s only been two seasons and he’s been to the tournament in each. In year one, he reached the Sweet 16 and in year two, has already advanced to the Round of 32. That’s not bad, even if it’s not quite what Kentucky fans expect. How the rest of Pope’s NCAA Tournament goes this year will determine if his days are truly numbered in Lexington.

Just because Big Blue Nation gets fed up with him doesn’t mean it’s right to part ways with him. Unless the administration knows something we don’t, pulling the plug on Pope now feels more drastic than it does logical. Pope has to have time to build Kentucky back up. Abandoning him now only holds Kentucky back. Especially if his replacement isn’t any better.