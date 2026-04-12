Michigan’s national title repeat hopes may hinge on one more key decision

The team's championship aspirations now hinge on whether one of two dominant frontcourt players decides to stay.

With two key starters departing for the NBA and graduation, head coach Dusty May has already secured commitments from key returnees and impactful transfers.

The Michigan Wolverines are gearing up for a title defense after a historic March Madness run that saw them join elite company in the record books.

The Michigan Wolverines just capped off one of the most dominant March Madness runs of all time, joining the likes of 2024 UConn, 2001 Duke and 2012 Kentucky in the annals of history. While Dusty May and the Wolverines already hoisted their national championship banner at Crisler Arena, the work is already underway to build the team capable of defending the crown.

Dusty May is going to see two key starters depart from this year's team as Yaxel Lendeborg is off to the NBA Draft and Nimari Burnett is out of eligibility. The Wolverines already did get two big players locked in to return as Final Four Most Outstanding Player Elliot Cadeau and reserve guard Trey McKenney committed to try and run it back.

Inside Michigan's transfer portal and recruiting moves so far

There are two big new additions coming to Ann Arbor as well. Five star freshman Brandon McCoy is set to take Burnett's place in the starting lineup while May reached into the transfer portal for Tennessee forward J.P. Estrella, who brings a similar skill set to the departing Lendeborg.

NEWS: Tennessee transfer big man JP Estrella has committed to Michigan, he told @TheFieldOf68.



The 6-11 big man averaged 10.0 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Volunteers in 25-26. pic.twitter.com/mXAQKIFa2z — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) April 9, 2026

The biggest questions left for the Wolverines surround the two other forwards on their front line, Morez Johnson Jr and Aday Mara. Each has eligibility remaining but are also contenders to land in the first round of the NBA Draft.

What a Michigan starting lineup with Johnson or Mara could look like

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament – Championship – Indianapolis | Jamie Schwaberow/GettyImages

The key pivot point here for Michigan could be Mara, whose ability to protect the rim and be a facilitator as a passer unlocked a lot of their elite potential. Mara's stock rose considerably during the NCAA Tournament to the point that he will merit first round consideration, but perhaps May could appeal to him that he could be a lock lottery pick next season in a weaker draft class.

Johnson's stock in the draft isn't quite as high as Mara's but he may think there isn't much left to prove by remaining in school. Michigan would have to come up with an NIL package worthy of retaining Johnson in the event Mara decides to go pro.

Operating under the assumption the Wolverines can retain one of Johnson or Mara, here is what the starting lineup could look like:

PG Elliot Cadeau

SG Trey McKenney

SF Brandon McCoy

PF JP Estrella

C Aday Mara/Morez Johnson

The Wolverines also have two more four star big men in their recruiting class, 6-foot-9 center Quinn Costello and 6-foot-10 power forward Lincoln Cosby. Both of those bigs would fit the profile of length that May prefers, but keeping one of Johnson or Mara would allow them to develop as contributors off the bench.

The backcourt isn't hurting for options either as four-star shooting guard Joseph Hartman is also committed to the Wolverines. Key reserve L.J. Cason, who missed the title run after tearing his ACL in February, should also be back in the mix for May by mid-season.

The collection of talent that Michigan has assembled is elite and definitely worthy of challenging for another title next March. Keeping at least one of Johnson or Mara would make them a top contender, while keeping both could put them in 2007 Florida territory of being overwhelming favorites entering the following season.