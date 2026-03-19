Nebraska has perfect chance to end one of the most embarrassing streaks in March Madness

Most top-four seeds in the NCAA Tournament have their sights set on a run to the Final Four. For No. 4 Nebraska, though, even just a first-round victory will feel like an achievement worthy of hanging a banner. That's because the Huskers have never won a men's NCAA Tournament game in program history — the only men's power-conference program still sitting on an 0-fer in that category.

Considering the structural advantages of being in the Big Ten, and how long this team has been playing NCAA basketball, such futility seems almost impossible. Here's everything to know about Nebraska's history in the Big Dance, and why this time might finally be different.

When's the last time Nebraska won an NCAA Tournament game?

Purdue v Nebraska | Michael Reaves/GettyImages

Never. Yes, seriously: Nebraska is the only power-conference team without a single win in the men's NCAA Tournament. Northwestern was keeping them company on the schneid for a while until they finally picked up their program's first tourney victory back in 2017. Since then, the Huskers have been all alone in historic futility.

What's worse — or maybe better, depending on your perspective — is that Nebraska hasn't even had all that many chances. The Huskers have only even made it to the Big Dance eight times (2026 will be their ninth appearance). They most recently made the field back in 2024 but were blown out by Texas A&M in their opening-round matchup. That's one of only two tournament bids Nebraska has earned in the 21st century, the only other a first-round loss to Baylor as a No. 11 seed back in 2014.

Comparing Nebraska's March Madness history to other Power-4 teams

As you might imagine, given all of the above: Not great! No matter how you slice it, the Huskers have one of the poorest track records in basketball of any power-conference program. Although, somewhat amazingly, the Huskers do not come in last when it comes to actually making it to March.

Which Power 4 teams have the fewest NCAA Tournament appearances?

Team Total appearances Most recent appearance Northwestern 3 2024 UCF 5 2026 Rutgers 8 2022 Nebraska 9 2026 South Carolina 10 2024 Penn State 10 2023 Ole Miss 10 2025 Minnesota 10 2019

That honor goes to Northwestern, which has only made three appearances in the NCAA Tournament — and all three of them have come since 2017. If the Wildcats hadn't won each of their first-round games in those years, we'd be talking about them a lot more in stories like these. From there, we have UCF, although that does feel slightly unfair considering the Knights weren't even considered a power-conference program before joining the Big 12 in 2023.

Beyond that, it's your usual bottom-feeders. Nebraska is here, as are Rutgers, South Carolina, Penn State, Ole Miss and Minnesota — either doormats or football schools all of them. And yet, while the Huskers have plenty of company here, they're the only one that's been unable to notch even a single tournament victory.

Power 4 teams with the worst all-time NCAA Tournament record

Team W-L record Nebraska 0-8 (.000) UCF 1-5 (.167) BYU 17-35 (.327) Georgia 7-13 (.350) Vanderbilt 10-17 (.370) Virginia Tech 8-13 (.381) TCU 7-11 (.389)

It really is incredible: Nebraska has gone 0-8 all-time in the NCAA Tournament, a number that feels almost impossible. Surely, if you were to flip a coin, you'd expect it to land on heads at least once in eight tries.

No other power-conference program with any sort of significant history even comes close. Not even other lowly programs like Georgia, Virginia Tech and Vanderbilt, all of whom have at least seven tournament wins in their histories. Again, UCF feels like an outlier here considering they didn't even join Division I until the mid-1980s and were a low- or mid-major program for most of that time. After that, no one else is even in Nebraska's zip code when it comes to March misery.

What makes the 2026 Nebraska Cornhuskers different than all the rest

Nebraska v Illinois | Geoff Stellfox/GettyImages

But enough about the past. This year's Nebraska team doesn't care about any of that, and there's good reason to believe they'll finally make program history — and maybe even go on a run to the second weekend.

It all starts with Fred Hoiberg, who washed out of the NBA but has reestablished himself as one of the premier tacticians in the college game in Lincoln. The Huskers have a hastily assembled roster without a ton of elite talent, and yet Hoiberg's fashioned them into a No. 4 seed anyway after starting the regular season 20-0 and finishing fourth in the rugged Big Ten.

The biggest reason why is defense: Nebraska ranks seventh in the country in defensive efficiency, per KenPom, utilizing a pack-line scheme that keeps opponents from getting to the rim at all costs. Their average distance of two-point shots allowed is among the best in the nation; the Huskers force you to take a ton of 3s, and defend the line as well as anybody (29.9% opponent 3-point shooting, also seventh in the country).

Combine that sturdy defense with a five-out offense that features shooters all over the floor, and Nebraska has consistently been able to tilt the math in their favor. When Sam Hoiberg (yes, Fred's son, who has become a legit Big Ten point guard) and Pryce Sandfort are hot, this team can beat anyone: They took down Michigan State and Illinois in the regular season, and nearly upset Michigan in Ann Arbor in late January. Their first-round opponent in the Big Dance, No. 13 seed Troy, isn't a pushover, with a one-man offense in Victor Valdes. But if Nebraska just plays its game, they should finally be able to join their peers in the NCAA record books.