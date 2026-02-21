Predicting which conference will have the most teams in March Madness 2026

In last year’s NCAA Tournament, the SEC lapped the field with 14 teams participating. Argue all you want about whether that was warranted; they were one of the strongest conferences in college basketball last year, and capped it off with two teams making the Final Four and the Florida Gators winning it all. But will they be able to repeat in 2026?

While the top of the Big 12 is loaded, the Big Ten has been arguably the strongest conference top to bottom this year. Michigan, Michigan State and Illinois have practically been ranked all season. On top of that, Nebraska started the year 20-0 and teams like Wisconsin, Iowa, Ohio State and UCLA are all plausibly on the bubble.

According to ESPN’s latest bracketology, the Big Ten and the SEC have the most teams projected to get in. But who will be on top on Selection Sunday?

The Big Ten will be the strongest conference in the NCAA Tournament

Michigan Wolverines guard Nimari Burnett (4) drives past around Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer (2). Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Locks: Michigan, Illinois, Purdue, Michigan State, Nebraska, Wisconsin

In the hunt: Wisconsin, Iowa, Ohio State, UCLA, Indiana, USC

Per Joe Lunardi’s latest bracketology, both the Big Ten and SEC will have 11 teams in the final 68-team field. That said, I think the Big Ten won’t just be the deepest, but they’ll be the conference that has the most success. Michigan has been one of the most consistent teams in college basketball and Jeremy Fears has been one of the best guards at Michigan State.

But again, it's also about depth. The Big Ten goes 12 deep with viable bubble contenders, and while the likes of UCLA haven't always had the smoothest ride this season, we've seen Wisconsin, Iowa and Indiana compete with the best of the best at various points.

Will the SEC be a conference to watch in the NCAA Tournament this year?

Florida Gators forward Alex Condon (21) posts up South Carolina Gamecocks forward EJ Walker (6) . Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Locks: Florida, Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Kentucky

In the hunt: Missouri, Texas, Texas A&M, Georgia

Florida is still one of the top teams in college basketball, even if the ceiling isn't quite as high as last year’s. Like Wisconsin is a dark horse in the Big Ten, though, Vanderbilt and even Arkansas to an extent might be the two teams that make a real impact in the tournament. I don’t think Florida is going to defend its championship, but they’ll still be a team to watch.

Darius Acuff Jr. and Meleek Thomas are dominating the backcourt for the Razorbacks and will be the difference as to whether they go on another Elite Eight run or not in John Calipari’s second year. As for Vandy, Tyler Tanner and Duke Miles have the Commodores as a dangerous team too.

The SEC has a lot of teams that could have a lot of success in the NCAA Tournament. I just don’t know if they’ll match up to how good the Big Ten should be this year.

Why the ACC is a dark horse conference ahead of the NCAA Tournament

North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) reacts to a play against Syracuse at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Locks: Duke, Virginia, UNC, Louisville

In the hunt: NC State, Clemson, SMU, Cal, Virginia Tech, Stanford

We know North Carolina and Duke are going to be two teams to watch in the NCAA Tournament; they always are. But the ACC might be deeper this year than it has been recently, and that could be why they pull off some big wins in the tournament. In his first season at North Carolina State, Will Wade has the Wolfpack as a projected No. 7 seed. With eight projected teams, they could ultimately put together some key wins.