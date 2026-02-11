Big Ten power rankings: Purdue shakes up loaded Big Ten standings

Nebraska is crumbling under the Big Ten pressure this season. The Cornhuskers erupted to a 20-0 start to the season and have since lost three of the last four games, all conference games. Even worse, every loss was to a team in the top of the conference standings. Purdue’s latest win over Nebraska proves just how loaded the Big Ten in and how fraudulent Nebraska is. The good thing for Nebraska is the toughest part of their schedule is out of the way.

The bad news is if Illinois, Purdue and Michigan keep their respective hot streaks, Nebraska will be the worst of the top teams in the conference. Nonetheless, here’s the power rankings for the Big Ten with the conference tournament roughly a few weeks out.

Purdue surging, Nebraska folding in latest Big Ten power rankings

TEAM RECORD 1. Michigan Wolverines 22-1 (12-1) 2. Michigan State Spartans 20-4 (10-3) 3. Illinois Fighting Illini 20-5 (11-3) 4. Purdue Boilermakers 20-4 (10-3) 5. Nebraska Cornhuskers 21-3 (10-3) 6. Wisconsin Badgers 17-7 (9-4) 7. Iowa Hawkeyes 18-5 (8-4) 8. UCLA Bruins 17-7 (9-4) 9. Indiana Hoosiers 17-8 (8-6) 10. USC Trojans 18-6 (7-6) 11. Ohio State Buckeyes 15-8 (7-6) 12. Washington Huskies 12-12 (4-9) 13. Minnesota Gophers 11-13 (4-9) 14. Maryland Terrapins 9-14 (2-10) 15. Rutgers Scarlett Knights 9-15 (2-11) 16. Northwestern Wildcats 10-14 (2-11) 17. Penn State Nittany Lions 10-14 (1-12) 18. Oregon Ducks 8-16 (1-12)

Michigan and Illinois are now the frontrunners in the conference with Michigan State right behind them. Unfortunately for Nebraska, their latest loss all but confirms they’re the weakest of the top teams in the conference. While getting the top seeds in the conference tournament will pay off, until we get to the Big Ten tournament, the conference is still wide open.

Sure, Nebraska has a chance, but they’re not great against the top teams in the conference so even if they get a high enough seed, I could see them losing in the conference tournament either to one of the top teams or an upset loss. The Cornhuskers, for now, are an NCAA Tournament team and a lot would have to happen to change that.

Purdue has questions of their own, which is why they’re behind Illinois, Michigan and Michigan State in the power rankings. The Big Ten is very much front loaded with the rest of the conference outside of the top five middling.

Who should you have the most confidence in in the Big Ten conference?

Michigan Wolverines

Michigan Wolverines center Aday Mara | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan has been one of the most consistent teams in the conference. They have one loss and it was to a good Wisconsin team by three points. The Wolverines have looked like the best team in basketball all year so I would expect them to continue to compete to finish the year. They still have to play Purdue, Illinois and Michigan State, but it’s clear the Wolverines are atop the Big Ten for a reason.

Michigan State Spartans

The Big Ten might just run through the state of Michigan. If it’s not the Wolverines, it’s the Spartans. They just feel like the two best teams in the conference right now, the way things are shaking out. Illinois is good, but they’ve dropped the last two. Sparty, on the other hand, handed Illinois the first of their last two losses. Other than a loss to Minnesota, they’re three other losses were Duke and Michigan, both inside the top 5; and Nebraska.

Why Wisconsin might be the most slept on team in the Big Ten

Wisconsin Badgers players | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Wisconsin is sneaky good. Look at their resume. The Badgers have wins against Illinois and Michigan. They do have some bad losses, but the difference between Wisconsin and a team like Nebraska is that the Badgers step up in big games. They may struggle when they shouldn’t, but they’re liable to pull off an upset. That’s why I’d keep a close eye on them to end the season and go into the Big Ten Tournament.

The Badgers aren’t great against Quad 1 teams, with just a 2-6 record, but that jumps up to 5-1 against Quad 2 teams. Save for one game against Maryland (Quad 4) and a game against Oregon (Quad 2), the rest of their schedule is against Quad 1 teams. If the Badgers turn things around against conference, Quad 1 opponents, it would put the top of the Big Ten on alert.