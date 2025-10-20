Preseason women's college basketball All-American team picks

The women's college basketball season continues to approach. I've already talked about the top teams, top transfers and top freshmen in the nation, but it's time to just have a general look at who the top players in general are, with some preseason All-American picks.

Below, you'll find my picks for First Team, Second Team and Third Team All-Americans ahead of the season. There are, of course, some snubs here who were really, really tough to leave off the lists, and I feel especially bad about the lack of ACC representation, as just one ACC player makes the list. So, just a quick shout to three of the toughest cuts, all from that conference: Duke's Ashlon Jackson and Toby Fournier, as well as NC State's Khamil Pierre.

Here are my preseason All-American picks. If you agree with them, feel free to pressure the AP to give me a vote next year! If you don't agree, feel free to tell me how wrong I am.

First Team All-American picks

Azzi Fudd - UConn

Obviously, Fudd has to stay healthy, but with Paige Bueckers gone, this is Fudd's moment. She's an elite shooter who gets the opportunity to be the Huskies' lead scorer this season.

Hannah Hidalgo - Notre Dame

Hannah Hidalgo was one of college basketball's top scorers last season despite playing on a stacked Notre Dame team. Now, with much of last year's roster gone, Hidalgo has a clear shot at finishing as the nation's No. 1 scorer. She'll be asked to take on a lot of the load in South Bend this season.

Sarah Strong - UConn

Sarah Strong might end this season as the undisputed best player in college basketball. She's an incredibly efficient scorer who also happens to be one of the best defenders in college basketball, someone who can score at the rim on one end and then block a shot at the rim on the other. Strong is the next big thing in women's basketball.

Madison Booker - Texas

If Madison Booker played in an offensive system that just let her shot fly, she'd be a household name. Not that Vic Schaefer is holding her back or anything, because Booker was named SEC Preseason Player of the Year, showcasing just how talented she is and how important she is for the Longhorns.

Lauren Betts - UCLA

Betts is a throwback big, someone who can use her size to bully opponents on both ends. She's one of college basketball's most efficient interior scorers as well as one of the best rim protectors in the game.

Second Team All-American picks

Ta'Niya Latson - South Carolina

The leading scorer in the nation last year, Ta'Niya Latson likely won't repeat that after transferring to South Carolina, but she will be relied on as the team's go-to wing option. Latson's numbers might dip this season, but she's going to leave Columbia as a more well-rounded basketball player than when she arrived.

Mikayla Blakes - Vanderbilt

Sophomore Mikayla Blakes is about to score a ton of buckets. After averaging 23.3 points per game for the Commodores last year, Blakes will likely be called upon to do even more this season with Khamil Pierre now at NC State.

Olivia Miles - TCU

It will be interesting to see if Olivia Miles' move to TCU unlocks her scoring potential in the same way it did for Hailey Van Lith last season. Miles is already a much better playmaker than HVL was, so if head coach Mark Campbell can turn her into a go-to scorer, Miles might end up being the best guard in the nation.

Joyce Edwards - South Carolina

South Carolina's leading scorer last season, Joyce Edwards will be asked to do even more this time around with Chloe Kitts out for the year. She's an efficient scorer, but has to prove she can keep that up with a larger workload.

Audi Crooks - Iowa State

The Big 12 Women's Basketball Preseason Player of the Year, Audi Crooks is one of the best scorers in the country, leading all of Division I last year in field goals made per game while shooting 60.5 percent from the floor. Her defensive game still needs a bit of development, but Crooks is impossible to guard.

Third Team All-American picks

Kiki Rice - UCLA

UCLA will be very reliant on Kiki Rice this season. She's a great playmaker who excels on both ends of the floor and can shoot from anywhere. I also expect to see her 3-point numbers go up this year after the Bruins added Gianna Kneepkens, because defenders will have to account for how good Kneepkens is as a shooter, opening up cleaner looks for Rice.

Flau'jae Johnson - LSU

If this was about ranking how much fun players are to watch, Flau'jae Johnson would be right at the top of the list. She's an athletic player who combines flashy playmaking ability with the ability to hit pull-up shots out of the pick-and-roll.

Rori Harmon - Texas

Rori Harmon is coming off her worst year as a scorer, with her field goal percentage falling off a cliff. That's concerning, but Harmon is still an elite passer and defender on a team that doesn't need her to score.

Maggie Doogan - Richmond

Richmond's Maggie Doogan is the only player not from a power conference to make this list, and I really don't know if the AP voters will consider her for that reason. They should, though, as Doogan is one of the best players in college basketball. Last season, she averaged 17.0 points on 55.5 percent shooting with 7.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest. She does basically everything well.

Reagan Beers - Oklahoma

Reagan Beers is arguably the best interior scorer in college basketball, ranking in the top 15 in 2-point field goal percentage in consecutive seasons despite a high workload. Last year, she also added a decent 3-point shot to her game, plus she averaged 1.2 blocks per game.