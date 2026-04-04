Proposed NCAA Tournament expansion transparently panders to Power 4

Few things unite sports fans more strongly than the idea that the NCAA Tournament is perfect as it is. The field of 68 is a perfect number for the event, which has seen Cinderella become an endangered species but still produce plenty of drama this season.

It makes perfect sense, of course, that the NCAA (and more specifically the power conferences) are willing to sell the soul of the tournament for a stack of greenbacks. Yahoo's Ross Dellenger is reporting that it is a near formality that the field will expand from 68 teams to 76 for the 2027 NCAA Tournament, adding eight new at-large teams to the event.

How the expanded NCAA Tournament would work

The new games created will become part of an expanded opening round that takes place on Tuesday and Wednesday in the first week of the tournament. That window has previously been the domain of the First Four, held exclusively in Dayton, but a new site would be added to accommodate the four extra games.

The proposal also indicates that eight teams would be pulled from the field to put 52 teams directly into the main bracket. The other 24 teams would play in 12 games over the two-day opening round, which would then set us up with a traditional 64-team field by Thursday afternoon.

The main driver of the expansion appears to be a money grab from the power conference schools, who Dellenger notes have been looking for more access to the NCAA championships to add even more revenue to their coffers. The vast majority of the extra bids would go to teams in the power conferences, which saw three of the first four teams out of this year's tournament (Auburn, Oklahoma and Indiana) come from those leagues.

The principle behind NCAA tournament expansion is a patent lie

One of the biggest advocates for expansion of the tournament is NCAA President Charlie Baker, who has cited a lack of appropriate access to March Madness as something that needs to be fixed. Baker frequently cites the addition of dozens of new teams since the field initially expanded to 64 teams in 1985 as a problem.

The argument that Baker makes is that most NCAA Championships should allow access to somewhere between 19-21 percent of Division I programs. Adding those extra spots would bring the NCAA closer to that goal, but the logic behind Baker's argument is flawed at best and completely deceiving at worst.

The vast majority of the new programs at the Division I level belong to low- or mid-major conferences, like New Haven joining the NEC or Queens University coming to the Atlantic Sun. Those leagues traditionally produce one bid to the NCAA Tournament, their automatic qualifier, so having New Haven and Queens U in Division I does not make it harder for the likes of Auburn or Ohio State to earn an at-large.

The NCAA is pandering to the Power 4

Tournament expansion is designed to placate the power conference schools, which the NCAA does not want to break away and stage their own postseason tournament like the College Football Playoff. Giving those teams more access to the field, along with modifying tournament units so you need to get deeper into the dance to earn more money from them, serves that purpose.

Baker also made another disingenuous argument by claiming that expansion would help mid-majors like San Diego State, who was one of the first four teams out of this year's field. While the Aztecs would have made a 76-team field, there's a good chance the other seven extra spots would have gone to the aforementioned power conference programs plus others like Virginia Tech, Cincinnati and Cal.

All of those teams were worthy misses in one of the worst bubbles in years. The only strong bubble in the past few years came in 2023, when a slate of bid thieves shrunk it and led to a few worthy Big East schools (Seton Hall and St. John's) along with a 28-win Indiana State team to miss out. That Sycamores team is the only one in the past five years who would benefit from a mid-major perspective since the NET and non-conference scheduling are gamed out to hurt mid-majors' opportunities to earn at-larges.

Mid-majors should benefit from expansion, but they won't

The only reasonable case to argue for expansion would be if it meant that more of the high-achieving mid-majors who lose in their conference tournaments get an opportunity to play into the main draw. While Miami of Ohio was able to do that this season, several other schools in similar positions weren't given consideration like Liberty, Belmont and Navy.

The history of the selection committee shows us that won't happen, and those bids will allow each of the Power 4 leagues to send at least 10 teams dancing while the Big East sits around five or so. With that kind of representation, there is little point to even play the regular season since most of the field will be accounted for by January.

Expansion would also kill championship week, which has gained a lot of appeal in the past few years as teams fight to improve their resumes before Selection Sunday. The idea of seeing two .500-ish Big Ten teams jockeying to be the 79th team in the field is not exciting at all, but the NCAA doesn't care what the fans think in this case.

The motivation is entirely financial, providing more opportunities for power conference schools to get tournament units and selling more games to broadcasters. It's hard to tell how motivated CBS and Turner are by this proposal, but it sounds like expansion is coming whether we want it or not.