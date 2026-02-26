Updated WBB Player of the Year Rankings: Mikayla Blakes, Olivia Miles making a run

A new name will join the elite group of players like Juju Watkins, Paige Bueckers, Caitlin Clark, and Aliyah Boston, who have all won National Player of the Year. This women's college basketball season, some favorites have remained frontrunners since before it even started — like Sarah Strong of UConn. But there are a couple who are creeping their way into the conversation with compelling late-season performances. While it's guaranteed that these players are dialed in on the upcoming conference and NCAA tournaments, one of them will also be walking away with some individual hardware.

Here is our updated WBB Player of the Year ranking.

5. Madison Booker, Texas

Texas Longhorns forward Madison Booker | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Madison Booker is playing some of the best basketball of her career. Her offensive production is incredible. She can find the bucket herself, averaging 18.7 points per game, shooting at 50.6 percent from the floor. But she's elite on defense, too. Booker averages 6.3 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game. She's consistent, but for Texas to be a real tournament threat, she will need to show up in the biggest of moments.

Booker is only shooting 27.7 percent from 3-point range this season. But she's proved in recent matchups that she should still be considered a 3-point threat — over Texas's last two games, Booker has shot 6-of-8 from beyond the arc.

4. Lauren Betts, UCLA

UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

At the beginning of the season, Lauren Betts' name was at the very top of this list. It's not that she didn't live up to expectations — because she absolutely did. A few other players have just come out very strong. But there's no doubt that Lauren Betts is one of the best centers in college basketball. At 6-foot-7, she has been dominant all season, averaging 16.7 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.

Even with all of UCLA's weapons, Betts remains a pillar of their squad. She's been the leading scorer in 11 of UCLA's games this season. The Big Ten is considered by many to be the toughest conference in WBB this year, and Lauren Betts has led her team to an undefeated in-conference record and a real chance at winning the conference title.

3. Olivia Miles, TCU

TCU's Olivia Miles | Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images

Olivia Miles transferring to TCU was most likely the best decision both parties could have made during the offseason. She's become a leader and main facilitator of the squad, and her numbers have jumped up from her time at Notre Dame. Miles is averaging 20.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game. She is also shooting at 49.3 percent from the field.

Miles is heating up at just the right time. Earlier this month, she put up 40 points in the Horned Frogs' victory over No. 12 Baylor — including 10 3s. She also leads the nation in triple-doubles this season with five. Her most recent came during TCU's matchup with Iowa State. Miles recorded 26 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. Her NPOY case keeps getting more and more compelling.

2. Mikayla Blakes, Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt guard Mikayla Blakes and Justine Pissott | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Blakes has been climbing her way up this ranking all season. Her recent performances prove she should be in this conversation. Blakes leads the nation in points per game, averaging 26.6. She has been Vanderbilt's leading scorer in 24 of their 28 games this season. The Commodores started the season at No. 19 in the AP Top 25. They have worked their way up to No. 5, beating top contenders like LSU, Texas, and Michigan. Mikayla Blakes is a massive reason why.

Recently, Blakes has been on a heater. Through the month of February, she is averaging 32.8 points per game. There has only been one game this month where she put up less than 30 points. She's become one of the biggest shooting threats in the nation. In Vanderbilt's recent matchup against Kentucky, Blakes shot 6-of-9 from 3-point range. She is absolutely giving the No. 1 player on this list a run for her money.

1. Sarah Strong, UConn

Connecticut Huskies forward Sarah Strong | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

UConn's dominance is not something that can be denied, and along with their dominance comes Sarah Strong's unreal production. She leads the Huskies in just about every category. On the season, Strong is averaging 19.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 3.2 steals per game. She's seemingly unstoppable for opposing defenses with her ability to create shots and being a threat from anywhere. Strong is shooting 60 percent from the field and 40.6 percent from beyond the arc this year.

In UConn's toughest games of the season, Strong's efficiency and dominance have pulled through. Early in the year, UConn's undefeated start was threatened by Michigan. Strong recorded 16 points and a career-high 20 rebounds in the Huskies' victory. Strong has owned this No. 1 spot all season long, and it'll be hard to overcome her this late.