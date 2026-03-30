Who does UConn play next in March Madness? The Balkan Bloc awaits

Put your feelings about Dan Hurley aside for a brief moment. We’re all UConn fans tonight after Brayden Mullins’ go-ahead shot with 0.4 seconds left to erase a 19-point deficit and land in the Final Four. This is March Madness and it’s headed to Indianapolis for the Final Four and national championship weekend. UConn and Duke were the final game of the Elite Eight and the Huskies will now have a chance to win their third national championship since 2023.

BRAYLON MULLINS ARE YOU KIDDING 🤯🤯🤯



UCONN COMES BACK FROM 19 TO ADVANCE TO THE FINAL FOUR 🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/GLdrvxt4wW — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 29, 2026

Who does UConn play in the Final Four?

UConn will play Illinois on Saturday in the Final Four.

It’s been a miraculous run for both the Huskies and the Fighting Illini. UConn had to go through Michigan State and Duke to reach the Final Four, the No. 3 and No. 1 seeds, respectively. They’ll face Illinois, who’s in the Final Four for the first time since 2005.

UConn’s win over Duke means just two of this year’s No. 1 seeds reach the Final Four and guarantees a No. 1 seed will play for a national championship for the third time since 2023.

When was the last time UConn reached the Final Four?

UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

This is the third time since 2023 UConn has reached the Final Four. In 2023 and 2024 the Huskies were defending champions. Last year, it was an early NCAA Tournament exit to Florida in the second round. The Huskies were the No. 8 in last year’s tournament, setting up an early juggernaut in their NCAA Tournament run.

The last time UConn was in the Final Four in 2024, they cruised through the field. The Huskies blew out every one of their opponents, including a 14-point win over Alabama in the Final Four and a 15-point win over Purdue in the national championship that year.

When is UConn's Final Four game?

No. 2 seed UConn will play No. 3 Illinois in the Final Four on April 4 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.

The Final Four is hosted in Indianapolis this year with No. 1 seed Michigan playing No. 1 seed Arizona in the other Final Four game.

UConn-Illinois will be the first game, tipping off at 6:09 p.m. ET on TBS/TruTV. Arizona-Michigan will follow at approximately 8:49 p.m. ET, also on TBS/TruTV.

Why UConn can continue its Final Four hot streak

UConn Huskies guard Braylon Mullins | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

UConn took down the No. 1 overall seed Duke Blue Devils. While it’s not too much of a surprise for the No. 2 seeded Huskies to pull off the big win, it’s wilder than you realize when you find out they trailed by 19 points at one point in the game. If UConn can manage to eliminate a 19-point deficit against the best team in the field, they could absolutely play for their third championship in four years.

Illinois won’t be an easy matchup by any means, but UConn is proving they are just as good as every other No. 1 seed in this year’s tournament. The blowout loss to St. John’s could have been a bad omen and it turned out to potentially be their last loss of the season. There’s no guarantee they beat Illinois just because they’re the No. 3 seed and had a fairly easy path to the Final Four. But I wouldn’t bet against Dan Hurley, not after how they shut Duke down.

UConn hasn’t lost in the Final Four since 2009. That’s also their only loss in the Final Four. Every other appearance UConn has made in the Final Four – 1999, 2004, 2014, 2023, 2024 – has each resulted in a national championship. That’s a team I do not want to face.