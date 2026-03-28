Duke's questionable free-throw discrepancy set to meet powder-keg Dan Hurley

Ahead of a heavyweight Elite Eight matchup between No. 1 seed Duke and No. 2 seed UConn on Sunday — arguably the two preeminent programs in the sport right now — you might be drawn to the battle down low between National Player of the Year candidate Cameron Boozer and Tarris Reed Jr., or whether a thin Blue Devils team will be able to keep up with the Huskies' constant motion on offense. But I'd like to call your attention to an even juicier matchup: Dan Hurley against whichever referees are unfortunate enough to draw this assignment.

Sure, you could say that about pretty much every UConn game; if there's one thing we've learned about Hurley over the years, it's that his temper only has one setting, and that setting is "screeching rage". But Sunday has a chance to be his masterpiece, as he goes up against a Duke team that's already driven far calmer coaches batty so far in this NCAA Tournament.

Inside Duke's free throw advantage: Foul play or not?

Cameron Boozer shoots a free throw during the second half against the NC State Wolfpack at Lenovo Center. | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

"Duke bias" is a phenomenon pretty much as old as the program itself. Ask anyone who's had to go up against the Blue Devils in the last 40 years or so, especially in March, and they'll spend the next 30-60 minutes telling you all about how the refs were in Duke's pocket.

Sure enough, the calls have begun anew after Jon Scheyer's team outlasted St. John's in a physical Sweet 16 clash on Friday night. It seemed like the Red Storm were in control in the second half, but Duke was able to escape with an 80-75 win, in no small part because of a 24-8 advantage in free-throw attempts — the third consecutive game in which they drastically outshot their opponent from the stripe.

Opponent Duke free-throw attempts Opponent free-throw attempts Siena 21 6 TCU 23 10 St. John's 24 8

Even in their new one-and-done era, Duke will never get the benefit of the doubt, and I understand why the numbers above would look pretty damning. But as much as I too love to root against the Blue Devils, I feel the need to pour a little bit of cold water on this particular conspiracy.

All of the usual caveats apply. As much as it feels like the Blue Devils always get every call, there are plenty of examples to the contrary, and it clearly can't be that effective of a strategy if it's been more than a decade since their last national title. But beyond that, some context is needed here. There's an easy explanation for why St. John's hardly went to the foul line on Friday night: Without a ball-handler who could get to the rim consistently — a problem all year for Rick Pitino's team — the Red Storm became completely perimeter-oriented. Fully half of their field-goal attempts were 3s, and their average two-point attempt came seven feet from the basket — a number that would've ranked somewhere around 320th out of 365 Division I teams this season, per KenPom.

The story was the same in the first two rounds as well. Siena shot 26 3s compared to 39 2s and threw two or three defenders at Boozer every time he touched the ball in the paint; it's no wonder he shot 14 free throws on his own. TCU, meanwhile, was one of the smallest teams in this year's tournament field, and their average two-point shot came a full 7.4 feet away from the rim. Roll your eyes at Duke all you want, but when you've got size in the frontcourt and stoppers on the perimeter, the free-throw battle will tend to go your way.

Will that calm anyone who's already convinced that every ref is in the Blue Devils' pocket? Of course not. Will it stop Hurley from bursting a blood vessel the first time Boozer gets a call he disagrees with? You must be new here.

Facing Duke with a Final Four berth on the line might unlock a whole new level of Dan Hurley theatrics

Dan Hurley yells at an official during the first half against the Creighton Bluejays at Madison Square Garden. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

I want to try and tread a fine line here. As a New Jersey Italian, I don't have any standing to sit in judgment of Hurley's sideline behavior. I also think he's the victim of a bit of motivated reasoning: Much of the complaining about his treatment of officials comes from rival teams and fans who are sick of losing to him on the court. In general, you should always be wary of moralizing that comes from an anonymous burner account on X.

That said ... I mean, it's objectively a bit much. Working the refs is one thing; berating them several times a half, to the point that you come onto the court and even make contact with them, is another, and I certainly won't argue against the idea that Hurley needs to rein it in a bit. Still, if he hasn't by now, he likely never will — and definitely not in this spot, against this team.

Hurley's Huskies are chasing what would be an almost unprecedented third national title in a four-year span. But this is about more than his resume: Duke is exactly the sort of program that Hurley has positioned himself in opposition to, and you better believe that he relishes the chance to beat them, especially on this stage. However much nuance you might want to bring to bear on the Blue Devil's free-throw numbers, they fly out the window the minute that Boozer gets a call in the hothouse of an Elite 8 game. And considering the stakes, we might see stuff out of Hurley on Sunday that would make his previous behavior look modest.