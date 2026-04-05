Yaxel Lendeborg won't let anyone tell him he can't play in the National Championship

Tears streamed down Michigan star Yaxel Lendeborg's face when a knee injury forced him out of the first half of his team's national semifinal contest against Arizona. Fortunately for the 6-foot-9 forward, he and his teammates has more than enough health to knock off the Wildcats and qualify for Monday NIght's National Championship game against UConn.

Lendoberg came back to play again in the second half against Arizona after team medical officials told him it was his decision. That advice ran contrary to guidance offered by the player's mother and agent. Both advised him to sit things out to make sure returning to the game would not cause him a more serious knee injury.

Will Yaxel Lendeborg play in the National Championship game vs. UConn?

Michigan v Arizona | Patrick Smith/GettyImages

It's a virtual certainty that Lendeborg will play against UConn barring some sort of change in his medical diagnosis. There's no way his trainers at Michigan would have allowed him to play in the second half against Arizona if there was an real possibility that doing so would cause his knee injury to get worse.

Lendeborg will push everyone inside the program to play. He's determined to help Michigan win a title and the Wolverines will need his size if they want to neutralize the talent of UConn's frontcourt. Michigan's dominant size up front gives them an advantage every time they take the floor for the Huskies might be the best matchup they can face given the talent they deploy up front.

The more important question is just how effective Lendeborg can be playing with this knee injury. He has the talent to be a positive impact even if he's mildly diminished by the injury, but there's a big difference between Lendeborg playing at 50% or 90% of his capabilities.

Even as a decoy, Yaxel Lendeborg has value on the floor for Michigan

Lendeborg ended his night with 11 points in 14 minutes in his team's 91-73 victory over Arizona. As the Michigan star said following that victory, there was no way he was sitting out. Per Lendoberg, it wasn't a tough decision. He went on record after the game with his assertion that there was "no way" he was going to sit out the remainder of the game. His post-game comments made it clear that Lendoberg is a player who values his relationship with his teammates and wanted to do everything necessary to get them to Monday Night's National title game.

Yaxel Lendeborg told me his mom and agent told him not to play in the second half last night but he shot that advice down once the trainer told him it was his decision.



“There’s no way they’re gonna keep me off the floor.” pic.twitter.com/orXS4P0RRi — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) April 5, 2026

Now the question becomes just how much he can help his team overcome the challenge of finishing their quest to win the tournament against the Huskies.

Lendeborg's participation in the contest can give his team a short-term emotional boost, but he'll need to be playing near the peak of his powers if he's going to give them real benefit on the court playing big minutes.

Expect him to start the game if he claims he's anywhere near pain free, but head coach Dusty May and his staff will keep a close eye on him as the game progresses. The overall minutes he plays in the title game will depend on how fluid his movement looks in the early going.