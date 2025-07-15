3 college mascots that should return with Indiana's Hoosier Bison

There's going to be a vintage addition to the sideline at Indiana football games going forward. On Monday, the university announced it was reviving "Hoosier the Bison" as the school's official mascot. Indiana's athletic programs have always been nicknamed "The Hoosiers" but they lacked a physical mascot to help cheer on teams.

Officially official. How’s my hair? pic.twitter.com/tlYCgXxiyD — Hoosier the Bison (@HoosiertheBison) July 14, 2025

"Hoosier the Bison" was first introduced as the school's mascot in 1965 but it had a short tenure. Waning support from students and fans forced it into retirement after the 1969 football season, according the school's announcement.

In fall of 2024, the IU student body voted for a resolution that proposed officially bringing the bison out of its nearly 60-year hiatus. the mascot will make its first public appearance on Aug. 30 for the Hoosiers' home opener against Old Dominion.

3 college mascots that should make a comeback

With Indiana making the decision to revive its old mascot, here are a few more institutions that should consider doing the same.

Biff, the Michigan Wolverine

Michigan is famous for the Wolverine claw stripe design on its football helmets but it hasn't had a physical mascot on the sidelines since the 1930s. "Biff" the Wolverine graced the home side of Ferry Field, the school's old football stadium prior to Michigan Stadium - or "The Big House" - being built in 1926-27.

The tradition of keeping a live animal that wouldn't already be accustomed to being around large crowds of people and loud noises is an unpopular one in today's college sports environment (looking at you, LSU). So, nobody is suggesting Michigan bring back the live wolverine. Instead, a typical costumed student would suffice.

#DYK @UMich used to have a zoo? From 1929-62, it housed native Michigan animals like 'Biff' the Wolverine. #TBT pic.twitter.com/S81CF4KEw0 — School of Information (@umsi) June 16, 2016

Syracuse Gladiator

Long before the curiously hideous Otto the Orange stormed onto the scene for Syracuse athletics, the school grappled with its own mascot controversy. In the vacuum that followed, students and enthusiasts came up with their own ideas and some even made it onto the football field.

One of those was the Syracuse Gladiator (or the Warrior). While Otto has generated a large following of admirers, the Gladiators or Warriors would fit the school better. Think about it, Syracuse was the ancient capital of Sicily and an important port colony in the vastness of ancient Greece. There's a lot more fierceness to be had in a Gladiator mascot than an orange but the fanbase will likely stay loyal to Otto.

#TBT The Syracuse Roman Warrior mascot. "Do you like films about Gladiators?" pic.twitter.com/1nRGpxMAQy — Syracuse Memes (@Cusememes) April 28, 2016

"Old Coaly" - Penn State

No, this is not a suggestion to replace the iconic Nittany Lion mascot with a donkey. Rather, Penn State should honor its original symbol with something more graceful than its own bones.

That's right, one of the school's first unofficial mascots was the skeleton of a mule named "Old Coaly." He was brought from Kentucky in 1857 - living - to help construct the Old Main building on campus. He was bought by the school in 1863 after construction was completed and he worked on site for 30 years. His final resting place after passing in 1869 moved around a bunch but he was finally put on display in the student union in 2004.

Penn State's original colors were black and pink and their mascot was a mule, Old Coaly, that helped build the first building on campus. His skeleton is on display in the student union building. pic.twitter.com/3N0r0QEKS2 — CFB Home (@CFBHome) March 21, 2023

"Old Coaly" deserves a revival but more so in a way that would honor his service and make him a supporting character to the Nittany Lion. What that may be, who knows. But there are plenty of creative minds in State College that could come up with something.