3 head coaches Alabama can target with rumors swirling around Kalen DeBoer

The Michigan Wolverines are getting desperate. Reports emerged ahead of Friday's College Football Playoff First Round game between Alabama and Oklahoma that the powers that be in Ann Arbor are hellbent on courting Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer.

The pickings are slim, however, especially with multiple high-quality candidates like Lane Kiffin (LSU) already landing lucrative deals elsewhere. But that doesn't mean the allure of a blue blood program like Alabama won't be enough to draw some coaches away from their current homes.

Alabama can aim for these head coaches if Michigan snipes Kalen DeBoer

Jedd Fisch, Washington head coach

The Huskies' head coach has already expressed interest in the Michigan job. So considering Fisch open to leaving Seattle after just two seasons, it would only be fitting for the Crimson Tide to give him a call.

Fisch led Washington to its first winning season since, ironically, DeBoer took it to the national championship in 2023. His team was top 20 in scoring defense (18.69 points per game allowed) and No. 21 nationally in scoring offense (34.1 points per game). Despite finishing seventh in the Big Ten, those metrics are mighty impressive in such a stacked conference. Why not replace one former Husky with another in Tuscaloosa?

Lincoln Riley, USC head coach

Let's face it, Trojan fans want him gone and he's been eyeing the door for a while now. Riley would bring access to the West Coast recruiting network and he already has experience in battling teams like Texas on the big stage. Not to mention, the storylines would be overwhelming with a rematch against his former team in Oklahoma looming in 2027.

USC hasn't had a losing season yet under Riley, but national championship aspirations have been hampered by subpar roster building and the move to the Big Ten two years ago. Could he break the playoff slump by going to the SEC and pairing with the blue blood program of the sport?

Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri head coach

Crimson Tide fans may cringe at this one, but like I said, the pickings are slim at the moment. Drinkwitz has logged three consecutive winning years with the Tigers and has seen his star rise among the rest of the SEC. If it weren't for some key injuries, Missouri could've been in Oklahoma or Alabama's spot in the College Football Playoff this season.

The Tigers' starting quarterback Beau Pribula is entering the transfer portal. So if Drinkwitz were to pack up and head to Tuscaloosa, there's a possibility he could draw the senior for one last ride (Ty Simpson would have every opportunity to transfer out with DeBoer gone). If all other options fail, Drinkwitz would actually be a solid option to try and jumpstart Alabama's program.