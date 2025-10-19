Scott Stricklin needed a nudge from some of the powerful and influential boosters that support the Florida football program, but the Gators finally rid themselves of the lingering problem that is Billy Napier on Sunday afternoon. Florida is finally done accepting mediocrity and ready to become real contenders in the SEC and nationally.

Of course, they’ll need to nail his replacement to do so. With a young roster, a plethora of NIL funds and all the potential in the world, this is still an attractive job. While the next Gators coach will be tasked with quickly turning this team around, they won’t have the pressure most top jobs have. After all, Florida hasn’t won a national championship since Urban Meyer coached in Gainesville. While this program will be desperate to get back to the top, the next coach will have some leeway, and the understanding that this isn't an overnight fix.

Here are the perfect candidates that should be on Stricklin’s shortlist, as he’ll be tasked with hiring someone that can bring a breath of fresh air to this team. It won’t be hard finding someone to take over for Napier; the real challenge is finding the right someone.

1. Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Rebels

This is got to be the No. 1 candidate to take over. There have been rumors that Lane Kiffin would be the most likely candidate for weeks, months and years now, and he's flirted with leaving Ole Miss in the past. But obviously, until Napier was fired, it was all speculation. What Kiffin would do at Florida would actually save them from nearly two decades of misery. What makes Kiffin the perfect coach for Florida is simple: The one thing this team needs is a true offensive mind.

You can’t question how good Kiffin’s offenses are. His biggest struggles have been in fielding a complete team, which he finally looks like he has this year (Saturday's loss against Georgia notwithstanding). To me, this feels like Kiffin’s job to lose, and Florida is probably turning to him as their preferred choice immediately.

The one good thing with Kiffin too is that, while he’d probably want to construct his own roster, he could take this team to SEC glory if he was able to keep from having a lot of turnover. I’m sure if the boosters were able to influence Napier's fate, they’ll influence who his replacement is. They are ready to pay whatever it takes to get Napier out and I’m sure they’ll be ready to foot whatever bill necessary to lure Kiffin away from Oxford — and to help him keep DJ Lagway and Co. in town.

2. James Franklin

Before James Franklin joined College GameDay, I wouldn’t have thought he’d be a real candidate for the job in Gainesville. The reasons he was fired at Penn State are the very reasons Florida should stay away from him. That said, one thing he’ll do is handle the public relations side of things well, and his exclusive interview with ESPN could very well make him a good candidate.

Actions speak louder than words, but Franklin sounds like a coach more determined than ever to lead his next team to national prominence. The Gators have no choice but to become national contenders again and, for what it’s worth, the Nittany Lions were one drive away from playing for a national championship just last year. I don’t think he’s the best coach for the job at Florida, but he’s the best leader. He’ll do the things Napier isn’t doing in terms of managing the roster and discipline. That said, the play on the field is just as important. He just might be able to put together a staff to win at Florida.

3. Matt Rhule, Nebraska Cornhuskers

Matt Rhule has gained a lot of attention as a potential replacement coach for a couple teams and Florida could be added to that list. Rhule is no stranger to turning programs around after he resurrected Baylor in the wake of the Art Briles scandal. Though things didn’t work out for him in the NFL, he returned back to the college ranks to take over Nebraska and has the Cornhuskers trending up.

Though Penn State is probably the most likely landing spot for him, especially with Curt Cignetti locking things down in Bloomington, it’s fair to think Florida might want to get a big name that will improve this team. I’m not sure how Rhule will fare recruiting in the SEC, but Florida can’t really be choosy as any replacement might be better than what Napier did.

4. Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri Tigers

Eli Drinkwitz is another name that has come up in the rumor mill. Penn State is less likely, as he’s already carved out a comfortable situation in Columbia not worth leaving for just any job. Now Florida, on the other hand: That’s an upgrade, and the resources the Gators have could actually give them the success they thought Napier would bring.

Napier got the Florida job after turning Louisiana around, but coaching in the Sun Belt isn’t comparable to the SEC. Drinkwitz already has experience winning in the SEC, so that’s a lot more transferable than pulling a coach from a smaller conference like Stricklin did before.