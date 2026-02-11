5 college football coaches most likely to silence critics in 2026

The 2025-26 college football season did not go as many expected. In fact, the last team anyone would've expected just a couple of years ago to win the national championship did, in fact, lift the trophy.

Some blue bloods struggled to maintain their typical dominance and others came up short on the biggest stage. That prompted some to doubt whether programs we've come to associate with constant success will find it entering 2026.

If the men leading those programs have anything to say about it, they'll rebound just fine.

Steve Sarkisian, Texas

The Longhorns entered 2025 as the preseason No. 1 with the Heisman Trophy favorite under center in Arch Manning. They neither won the national championship nor did Manning finish as a Heisman finalist. Sarkisian wore a good chunk of the blame for coming up well short of those expectations but he'll deserve most of the credit when Texas rebounds in 2026.

Manning finally has his legs underneath him, finishing the year 6-1. He threw only two interceptions after starting the season 4-2 and turning the ball over five times. Clearly Sarkisian's coaching and a little trial by fire is getting through to the young passer and that experience is only going to serve Manning and the Longhorns well next season.

Dave Aranda, Baylor

Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Bears disappointed in 2025, going 5-7 when they were considered among the favorites to win the Big 12 and reach the CFP in the preseason. Aranda finds himself on the hot seat entering 2026, but with QB Sawyer Robertson under center, it's not all doom and gloom in Waco.

Robertson's 3,681 passing yards and 31 touchdowns both led the entire Big 12 last year yet Baylor finished 11th in the conference. His 12 interceptions may have had a hand in that result. If ball security is improved, watch out for the Bears in 2026.

Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame

After controversially getting left out of the CFP, Notre Dame came under fire for Freeman and the players' decision to boycott their bowl game in protest. Despite reaching the national championship game in 2024, last season's finish left a sour taste in mouths as to whether the Fighting Irish could truly put together a title run as an independent.

If you really know your ball, you know Freeman is one of the greatest motivators in the sport. There's little doubt he'll have QB CJ Carr, who threw six critical interceptions in his freshman season, playing like a Heisman contender in 2026. The Irish will not regress next year.

Matt Campbell, Penn State

Penn State head coach Matt Campbell | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Fans in State College chased James Franklin out of town after multiple years of disappointment and sky-high expectations. Campbell won't be spared the latter as he takes over the reins. Jumping from a program like Iowa State in the Big 12 will be a tall task but he's not going to have to start from scratch.

Quarterback Rocco Becht will be in the Heisman Trophy conversation and he'll have familiar weapons in wideouts Karon Brookins, Brett Eskildsen and Zay Robinson who followed him from Ames. I'm not saying the Nittany Lions are College Football Playoff bound but there's certainly six or more wins in their future.

Bill Belichick, North Carolina

The future Pro Football Hall of Famer had a rough start to his college football career, going 4-8 with the Tar Heels in 2025. He made a crucial adjustment as soon as the season ended in letting offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens go and replacing him with Bobby Petrino.

Belichick is no stranger to controversy so it's not surprising he'd embrace a figure like Petrino for his football acumen and leave his off-the-field mistakes in the past. Petrino knows offense and that's what Carolina lacked last year. If there's any team that has the best runway to take off in 2026 it's going to be Belichick's Tar Heels.