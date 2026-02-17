6 spring camp battles that will define college football in 2026

The 2026 college football season is uncharted territory in more ways than one. Not only did Indiana's national championship run defy the long-held belief that possessing a plethora of four and five-star recruits was a prerequisite to success, but it proved the transfer portal is the future of roster building.

Coaches took advantage of this year's portal window and restocked where they most needed. For some programs that meant at quarterback but in the process it created highly anticipated clashes between the motivated veteran and the spry freshman at spring camps.

Let's take a look at how some coaches will have to make tough choices at the QB position after spring ball is complete. It could be a 50-50 decision that sparks success or spikes the season altogether.

Clemson: Christopher Vizzina vs. Chris Denson vs. Trent Pearlman

Head coach Dabo Swinney lost Cade Klubnik to the NFL Draft after a rather disappointing tenure. He'll now have pick between veteran backup Christopher Vizzina and young challengers Chris Denson and Trent Pearlman during camp.

Vizzina spent the last three years backing up Klubnik so he's presumably learned a lot. The only downside is how many of Klubnik's habits did he absorb in the process. Denson and Pearlman are less experienced but could be more moldable to Swinney's wisdom. Whichever one marches out there for Week 1 could be the difference between a return to the CFP or turning up the head on Swinney's seat.

Oregon: Dante Moore vs. Dylan Raiola

Dante Moore surprised folks by deciding to return to school for another year and not take his talents to the NFL as a sure first-round pick. By the time he made that announcement, head coach Dan Lanning had already secured the commitment of former Nebraska QB (and Patrick Mahomes lookalike) Dylan Raiola.

Moore is the clear favorite to retain his job in 2026, but if Raiola somehow impresses enough to steal it from him in spring camp, the Ducks have a problem. Moore got them to the CFP in 2025, but what if he regresses? What if Raiola stuns in spring ball but can't deliver when the regular season begins? Just like John Madden used to say, if you have two quarterbacks, you've got none.

Texas Tech: Will Hammond vs. Brendan Sorsby

The Red Raiders had to lean on freshman Will Hammond a bit when starter Behren Morton went down with injury during the season. He was serviceable enough but did lose their only game of the year to Arizona State. Head coach Joey McGuire went out and brought in Cincinnati's Brendan Sorsby for a veteran boost as Morton heads to the NFL.

There's no guarantee Sorsby's got the starting job just because of his seniority. Hammond arguably knows this offense better than him and has an opportunity to show McGuire he's learned from his freshman mistakes. I'd assume Sorsby still gets the nod but if he gets off to a putrid start in 2026, Red Raider fans will wonder what could've been had the familiar face been chosen instead.

Ole Miss: Trinidad Chambliss vs. the NCAA

The deciding factor in this QB battle will actually be weighed by a court of law. Trinidad Chambliss was denied twice by the NCAA for one last season of eligibility and sued the governing body in Mississippi. The court ruled in his favor, which should allow Chambliss to return to Oxford and take up his mantle for 2026. However, court rulings can be fickle. The NCAA has the opportunity to appeal, so Ole Miss can't bank on Chambliss being their QB until his eligibility is locked in.

If all this isn't resolved in a timely manner then Auburn transfer Deuce Knight will be coronated as Chambliss' successor. The rising sophomore only appeared in two games last year, putting up 259 yards and a pair of touchdowns. It's a small sample size but he could be a promising heir for head coach Pete Golding to employ in trying to repeat Lane Kiffin's 11 wins last year.

Alabama: Austin Mack vs. Keelon Russell

Head coach Kalen DeBoer had to launch Austin Mack a little earlier than he wanted last year, throwing him out in the Rose Bowl when starter Ty Simpson broke a rib. The sophomore managed 103 yards but failed to find the end zone in the CFP quarterfinal.

Mack will be challenged at camp by freshman Keelon Russell and DeBoer will have to evaluate which one is more ready for the spotlight. 2026 will also come with high expectations for DeBoer who has somehow failed to win the SEC and a national championship in his first two seasons succeeding Nick Saban. His choice under center could determine if Crimson Tide fans finally get the pitchforks and torches out midseason.

Arizona State: Cutter Boley vs. Jake Fette

After shocking the college football world by winning the Big 12 and nearly winning a CFP game, Arizona State looked like a program with nowhere to go but up. 2025 brought the Sun Devils back down to earth with a subpar performance by QB Sam Leavitt — mostly because of injuries.

Leavitt transferred to LSU and now head coach Kenny Dillingham has to evaluate Kentucky transfer Cutter Boley and incoming freshman Jake Fette in spring camp. Boley has solid SEC experience but with a team that drifted to the conference basement last year. Fette is a highly rated prospect who will certainly take the reins in Tempe if he stays long enough. If either one hits their potential, Arizona State could be a conference and CFP contender yet again.