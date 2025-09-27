After FSU injury scare and money lost, Virginia's field storm under fire

Virginia defeated No. 8 Florida State in Charlottesville on Friday night in what could be a program-defining victory for head coach Tony Elliott. Transfer quarterback Chandler Morris had five – count 'em, five – total touchdowns, including three on the ground. Virginia's defense, and namely its pass rush, proved too much for Thomas Castellanos and the then-undefeated Seminoles in double overtime. While some FSU fans were upset with the replay review which led to an overturned touchdown catch by Duce Robinson, a play that would have potentially tied the game, the call was just. Virginia was the better team, at least this time around.

“They started fast, took advantage of some of the mistakes we had early," Florida State coach Mike Norvell said. "We did not get off to the start that we needed to have. i was pleased with the way our guys responded.”

FSU injury concern as Virginia fans storm the field

Following the final whistle, the levies opened, as the Virginia student section stormed the field. As is the case with any field storm, there was plenty of chaos. Florida State player Squirrel White, who was the intended receiver on the final pass by Castellanos which fell incomplete, was swarmed while he was still on the turf. According to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports, White is okay, but the video proves why Seminoles staff and players were so concerned to begin with.

Virginia fans INSTANTLY rush the field after defeating No. 8 FSU.pic.twitter.com/RsRJZRAUGu — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) September 27, 2025

Injury concern aside, the field storm will also cost Virginia $50,000, which isn't much compared to the SEC fine of $500,000, which thus far hasn't deterred college football fans from celebrating a win by an underdog. Field storming can be dangerous – it's direct interaction between players and thousands of fans – but it is part of the sport, at least for now.

Why rushing the field at Virginia is more dangerous than other stadiums

For anyone who watched the broadcast, Virginia's home-field advantage could be immense if they had a better on-field product. Perhaps this is the season they finally break through, as Elliott hinted in his postgame press conference.

“That’s what Scott Stadium is supposed to be like," Elliott said. "That’s what I envisioned when I decided to take the job here. ... It felt like a championship kind of game and that’s what we desire to be as a program. That’s where we want to go.”

That all sounds great. Unfortunately for opposing teams – especially those on upset alert against a good UVA team – should they lose, they'll have to deal with the wrath of a Virginia student section in just a matter of seconds. The video of the field storm says it all, as there was no barrier preventing fans from running onto the field of play. Security guards did their best, but eventually parted like the red sea. I mean, just look at how close UVA fans are to the action.

I like how Virginia has students on the lawn in the end zone, nothing between them and the field. Makes for an intimidating look. pic.twitter.com/Nvp3tK5Pwk — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) September 27, 2025

This makes for a great college football scene, and one where fans can have a direct impact on a game between a bunch of 18-22 years olds. However, after the game, it becomes a bit dangerous. A small fence or wall of some sort would at the very least slow the flow of students from the hill to the field a bit, allowing players like White – who was stuck under that chaos for an alarming period of time – the ability to escape.