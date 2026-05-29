Air Supremacy: Top 5 receiving corps in college football going into 2026

College football fans watch games for the offense. Nowhere else do they get it more than from quarterbacks airing the ball out to speedy wide receivers.

With the sport's return just a few months away, let's take a look at which programs are going to have the most elite and electric wide receiver cores to watch. This doesn't just include the starters but also how deep the roster goes at this position. Injuries happen, and these programs have what it takes to ensure continuity of dominance.

Texas Longhorns

The Longhorns from the jump have a deep starting receiver lineup. Cam Coleman, Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosely IV will have opposing defenses frustrated beyond their wit's end with their elusiveness and versatility. Coleman, a former five-star prospect, joins the team from a fellow SEC rival in Auburn. As the top transfer portal prize, Coleman will provide quarterback Arch Manning with another option to tear open secondaries with.

Wingo and Emmett return from last season and made significant developments in their respective games. They'll be backed up by a mix of experienced veterans and youthful underclassmen like Kaliq Lockett, Ryan Niblett and Daylan McCutcheon. The deadliest air attack in the SEC resides in Austin and it's about to rain burnt orange across the conference.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receivers Carnell Tate (17), Brandon Inniss (1) and Jeremiah Smith (4) | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite the loss of Carnell Tate in the NFL Draft, the Buckeyes can still turn to Jeremiah Smith as their star pass catcher in 2026. Some fans may wonder who else is in Columbus to help quarterback Julian Sayin and there are a few names you should take stock of before they come out of Gus Johnson's mouth at a piercing pitch on Saturdays.

Senior transfer Devin McCuin and returning senior Brandon Inniss will round out the starting trio with Smith. McCuin arrives from Texas-San Antonio, where he recorded 65 receptions for 726 yards and eight touchdowns in 2025, quite an impressive feat that caught the attention of head coach Ryan Day. Chris Henry Jr.—the top-ranked freshman in the country—Kyle Parker and Phillip Bell add to a receiver room that has an opportunity to burst out onto the scene in the Big Ten and remind folks that Ohio State is never thin on offense.

Miami Hurricanes

Mario Cristobal's team is going to be heavily relying on its transfer portal haul this season, and that actually could be a good thing. Former Duke QB Darian Mensah will lead the offense and he brought friend along with him. Fellow former Blue Devil Cooper Barkate—Mensah's top target in 2025—will immediately slot into the same role in 2026. He recorded 1,106 yards and seven scores last year as his team managed to crown themselves ACC champions.

Looking further down the depth chart, Miami will also feature the likes of former Florida State and South Carolina wideout Vandrevius Jacobs who posted 548 yards and four touchdowns for the Gamecocks in 2025. Sophomore Malachi Toney, son of former NFLer Antonio Duval Brown, rounds out the top three with youngsters like Joshua Moore, Cam Vaughn and Daylyn Upshaw looking to get crucial targets for the Hurricanes.

Oregon Ducks

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

It's nearly impossible to sleep on head coach Dan Lanning's squad in any year. 2026 is no different, with quarterback Dante Moore returning and threatening for the Heisman Trophy. His wide receiver room is stacked and will help him make that case to voters. Dakorien Moore and Jeremiah McClellan return for their sophomore campaigns and look like breakout candidates who could take advantage of defenses being unfamiliar with their game.

On top of that, the Ducks raked in some serious speed in the transfer portal with former Texas A&M Aggie Evan Stewart and former Alabama-Birmingham Blazer Iverson Hooks. The latter is poised to become a top target for Moore despite sitting in the second-string of the depth chart. Red shirt sophomore Dillon Gresham will make his Oregon debut with true freshmen Gatlin Blair and Messiah Hampton, both of which were four-plus star recruits in high school.

Clemson Tigers

It took a minute but head coach Dabo Swinney's traditional recruitment method is panning out on offense, specifically in the receiver room. True freshmen Naeem Burroughs and Connor Salmin could be in line for some serious targets as quarterback Christopher Vizzina gets used to the starter role. Though he may lean on the experience of juniors TJ Moore and Bryant Wesco Jr. who top the depth chart at the moment for the Tigers.

Swinney remained stubborn in his ways as he didn't bring in any transfer wideouts this time and instead will look to his development of guys like Tyler Brown, Cole Turner, Chase Byrd and Juju Preston as the depth a team needs to reclaim championship pedigree. Clemson has a history of turning nobodies into stars, just look at Hunter Renfrow who was a walk-on wide receiver that went on to win a pair of national championships and be drafted in the NFL.

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