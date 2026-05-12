College football’s 5 most unstoppable offenses going into 2026

We're roughly halfway through the college football offseason with spring camps in the rearview mirror. So it seems like a perfect time to start checking out which teams are going to be must-see television.

Despite a large number of stars departing in the NFL Draft this April, the transfer portal and incoming freshman classes easily replenished contending teams' ranks. Let's take a look at which Power Four programs are going to be scoring an overwhelming amount of points this fall.

Oregon Ducks

The return of quarterback Dante Moore is the pillar of the Oregon offense. He could've been the No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 draft, but he chose to give a national championship pursuit one last go. Moore, 20, is easily among the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy in 2026 and could be the No. 1 pick in the 2027 draft. However, like any team that relies on a prolific QB knows, the Ducks are just one serious injury away from a shot season. Or are they?

Former Nebraska star Dylan Raiola transferred to Eugene this offseason — before Moore had decided to return — and will presumably be the backup. He has the capability to challenge for the starting role and that's only going to make the team better. Losing Moore to an unfortunate injury wouldn't kill the team's momentum if Raiola were forced to step in mid-season. Both passers will have every starter from last year (not drafted) returning at their disposal, which should make opposing defenses shudder.

Indiana Hoosiers

No Fernando Mendoza? No problem. Transfer QB Josh Hoover finished third all-time in TCU's record book for passing yards and touchdowns. He's a valuable veteran pickup for head coach Curt Cignetti who will be looking to follow up a national championship-winning season with another run for the ages.

Hoover won't be alone either. The transfer portal netted the Hoosiers wideout Nick Marsh from Michigan State and the team retained key offensive linemen who will be able to protect Hoover from elite Big Ten defenses. Marsh scored six touchdowns last year for the Spartans, but it's his bursts of speed that will have eyes popping as he racks up his yards-after-the-catch stat line. Don't be surprised if Indiana is back in the conference title game again this year.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price are gone. That was Notre Dame's entire rushing attack last year. Wideout Malachi Fields is also in the NFL. So what does QB C.J. Carr have to work with? A lot actually. The Fighting Irish feature the No. 4 recruiting class in the nation with guys like tight end Ian Premer looking to make an instant impact.

Notre Dame also retained a good chunk of its offensive line while beefing it up in the transfer portal, making it one of the best in the nation. Wideout Quincy Porter will have big shoes to fill coming in from Ohio State, but there's a reason he was recruited to Columbus in the first place. Head coach Marcus Freeman had this team in the national championship game just two seasons ago. It's hard to believe the Irish aren't going to be in that conversation again with no USC on the schedule and a rematch with Miami late in the season.

Miami Hurricanes

Speaking of the Hurricanes, the 2025 national runners-up are going to have a lot to say about championship contention in 2026. Looking at the ACC, the conference title may actually run through Coral Gables this time. Transfer QB Darian Mensah led the Duke Blue Devils to the conference title last year (amazingly) and now that he's surrounded with even higher-quality talent, he's probably going to do it again.

Mensah brought his top receiver from last season — Cooper Barkate — with him to Miami, which only enhances the offense's chances of dominating. Their chemistry is an invaluable asset. Paired with incoming freshman Somourian Wingo, there could be a deadly duo on the outside for the Hurricanes. The list doesn't stop there either. Pass catchers Malachi Toney and Cam Vaughn could play themselves into being household names by the end of the year. Head coach Mario Cristobal should be ready to run through a brick wall with this roster.

Texas Longhorns

All aboard the Arch Manning hype train yet again. The preseason Heisman Trophy favorite from last year more than showed signs of growing pains and vulnerability, but that was a good thing. Now he has something to work up from and doubters to be motivated by. He could be the most dangerous guy to play against in all of college football.

He'll be lined up with new wide receiver Cam Coleman (Auburn) and running back Hollywood Smothers, who arrived in Austin via the portal. The former, ESPN's No. 2 portal recruit, will join a receiver room that already features Emmett Mosely V and Ryan Wingo, which immediately becomes the most intriguing trio in the sport. Smothers will partner with former Arizona State back Raleek Brown and incoming freshman Derrek Cooper, leaving head coach Steve Sarkisian with a disgusting amount of talent to rotate in the backfield. Texas' time in the SEC may have finally arrived.

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