NFL Mock Draft 2027: Predicting where Arch Manning, Dante Moore and the top QBs will land

While the Rams will try to tell you it was a two-quarterback draft this past year, it was really Fernando Mendoza and then the rest. That will not be the case in the 2027 NFL Draft. Arch Manning has been the prince who was promised in the NFL out of Texas, albeit delayed by an up-and-down season, Dante Moore returned to Oregon instead of being the likely No. 2 overall pick, and there are a ton of other quarterbacks who are set to be eligible for next year's draft.

Immediately after the 2026 draft, I wrote an initial way-too-early mock draft from the first round. That's going to change a ton over the next year, but I also wanted to take an even deeper look at the quarterbacks in the 2027 NFL Draft class (or at least potentially in it) and where they might make the most sense given a variety of factors. We'll start with Arch, but we have plenty more to go.

Arch Manning, Texas Longhorns

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Predicted landing spot: New York Jets

By all accounts, the Miami Dolphins are projected to be the NFL's worst team in the 2026 season. However, they do have Malik Willis, even if I believe he's more of an experiment than a sure thing for their future at quarterback, and that allows them to work in the draft with some flexibility. Specifically, the New York Jets, armed with three first-round picks, could look to trade up to No. 1 overall in order to get Arch Manning.

If you're already fatigued over Arch, it's understandable, especially after all the hype coming into last season only for him to struggle for almost two months with the Longhorns. However, if you gave up after that period of turmoil for Manning, you missed him coming into his own.

The pro-level arm strength, mobility and playmaking are all there with Manning, and he's already taken strides as a processor in the game as well. If he continues on that upward trajectory, no quarterback in the class can match his total package of tools, and I have no doubt he'll be the No. 1 pick, and one worth the Jets moving up aggressively for as they try to tab their franchise guy (again).

Dante Moore, Oregon Ducks

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Predicted landing spot: Cleveland Browns

As mentioned, Moore was eligible for the 2026 NFL Draft, but elected to return to Oregon for one more year. In terms of the tools, he's ready to play at the pro level. He has the arm and the ability to attack all levels of the field that you want from a top-end prospect. However, his ability to navigate pressure and process are part of the reason why he returned for another season with the Ducks.

There are some that would argue that Moore is already further along in his development than Arch, which I honestly don't disagree with. His ability to attack all levels of the field and be an overall smart decision-maker is better than Manning's right now. However, my argument remains that the upside is lesser, even if only slightly, but that's still far from a consolation prize for a team like the Browns.

Shedeur Sanders being the long-term answer in Cleveland is unlikely, but they have done a good job of building the infrastructure of this roster with the defense and then this year's draft class. Dropping a player with Moore's talent and assumed growth in the 2026 season into the mix could set the Browns off running, and they should be in position to nab him.

Julian Sayin, Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Predicted landing spot: Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are maybe the most complicated team in need of a quarterback to forecast when looking ahead to next year's draft. They just spent big to land Malik Willis in free agency, but that's also not a sure option given his limited number of starts and throws in the NFL to this point. Make no mistake, it could work wonders for the Dolphins, but they could also just as likely still be in the mix for a quarterback in the 2027 NFL Draft, though.

For a roster like Miami's, however, I still think they could end up trading down. There are a lot of ways the 2026 NFL season plays out in which the Dolphins are the worst team in the league. But this is a roster that's still so barren that trading down in a rich QB class could still make a world of sense for them, especially if they have the opportunity to draft someone like Julian Sayin.

Now, I'll be the first to tell you that I think Sayin's ceiling is limited — I don't think his arm strength measures up to any of the other top guys at the position in the 2027 class. But his accuracy and ability to play in rhythm are exceptional right now, and he's surely going to be of interest to Miami and several other QB-needy teams who are trying to get their offense up and running.

Drew Mestemaker, Oklahoma State Cowboys

Oklahoma State QB Drew Mestemaker | NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Predicted landing spot: Pittsburgh Steelers

Unless you're locked in on college football at large or the North Texas Mean Green, you might not fully be aware of Drew Mestemaker. But that's going to change this season as the young quarterback followed his head coach, Eric Morris, to the Oklahoma State Cowboys this offseason and is now going to have the opportunity to show off his talents on the Power Four stage this season.

Mestemaker thoroughly dominated Group of Five competiton with North Texas as a redshirt freshman, throwing for an FBS-leading 4,379 yards with 34 touchdowns and nine interceptions. For someone who quite literally came out of nowhere and earned the starting job, that's impressive in itself. But we also saw an NFL-caliber arm and traits that seem like they will absolutely translate to the pro level.

There's no certainty with Mestemaker, but the upside is tremendous. And for the Pittsburgh Steelers, that would make perfect sense. To me, Mestemaker is an iteration of Drew Allar, who this team just drafted in the third round, but with more proven college performance already and better decision-making as well. If Mestemaker's ascension continues now that he's in the Big 12, he'll be a candidate to hear his name called in the middle of Day 1.

LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina Gamecocks

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Predicted landing spot: Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles aren't going to be quick to pull the trigger on moving on from Jalen Hurts, but I do believe there are signs that could be coming sooner than people think. Beyond the various reports about the state of the locker room around Hurts in Philly throughout this offseason, you can also read the tea leaves on the personnel additions. Likely trading A.J. Brown and drafting Makai Lemon signal that the Eagles will be asking Hurts to develop into a more complete passer.

Again, that likely doesn't mean that the Eagles will be looking for a ready-made starter in the 2027 draft, but it does potentially set them up to take a developmental project who can eventually grow into being Hurts' replacement. That's why LaNorris Sellers makes perfect sense for Philadelphia (assuming that my read on the situation with Hurts is correct).

Sellers is as physically gifted as anyone in the QB class. His athleticism is elite as a dual-threat passer, but his arm is nothing to be diminished either. The nuances of the position, however, have not developed to the degree that people hoped last season. But in a better situation this year with South Carolina's coaching staff, perhaps we see him restore his stock and be the highest-upside project in next year's draft class.

Darian Mensah, Miami Hurricanes

Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Predicted landing spot: Arizona Cardinals

Transferring for the second time in as many years, Darian Mensah is now going to be going from Duke to Miami after starting his college career at Tulane. To this point, we've seen the quarterback really elevate lesser programs (at least historically or in the national conversation) to a higher level. But now we'll see if he can live up to legitimate College Football Playoff and championship expectations with the Hurricanes.

As a player, Mensah checks a lot of boxes. He has a good arm and feel for reading the field and making plays, in addition to being mobile as well. Now with The U, he also should be able to test his big-play ability a bit more as well given the weaponry he'll now have at his disposal, which was something that, in theory, could've held him back at least last season with the Blue Devils.

Put simply, I'm projecting Mensah to be maybe the biggest riser of the 2027 NFL Draft's quarterback class. When you combine his talent with the improved situation, he's going to become even more of a household name throughout this season, and the QB-needy Cardinals should be waiting to bank on his continued growth and upswing.

Other potential QBs to watch in the 2027 NFL Draft

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Trinidad Chamlbiss, Ole Miss Rebels

Trinidad Chambliss is exceptionally talented and might be the most clutch quarterback (at least proven) in college football. The problem is that he only has one year of FBS starting experience (he transferred from Division II) and will be 25 years old when Week 1 of the 2027 season rolls around. That will likely push him out of the first round, especially in this deep QB class, but he's a name to watch as a Day 2 sleeper with some serious upside.

Jayden Maiava, USC Trojans

I'd argue that Jayden Maiava doesn't necessarily have the same upside as someone like Chambliss, but is the yang to his yin in that he might be a safe bet either as a longtime backup or someone for a specific offensive system. He possesses the requisite tools, even if he's not an overly impressive athlete or thrower, but he plays smartly and with a ton of football IQ at the position, especially in Lincoln Riley's offense. He could absolutely be interesting in the right spot.

Sam Leavitt, LSU Tigers

Coming off an injury that ended last year at Arizona State, we're now going to get to see Sam Leavitt on an even bigger stage at LSU. When he was healthy for the Sun Devils in the 2024 season, he was electric, if not a bit erratic. That will need to be corrected for his draft stock to continue to rise, but I absolutely believe in the upside with a player who has solid mobility and the arm to attack every level of the field. He just needs to show he can do so with a bit more discretion in game action.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

CJ Carr, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

This is a mention for CJ Carr largely because I've seen his name already getting thrown around in the conversation of the top quarterbacks in college football and potentially the 2027 draft class. Bluntly, I think there's still room to go there, even if he was a plus asset for Notre Dame last year. But with the departures of both Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price who shouldered much of the load for the Irish offense last season, we should see Carr get ample opportunity to prove he's that type of dude, which he very well might. After all, he was a Top 50 recruit in the nation for a reason.

Josh Hoover, Indiana Hoosiers

In no way am I even going to come close to saying that Josh Hoover is going to be the next Fernando Mendoza. But this is a guy with plenty of arm talent who's now walking into a far better and more advantageous situation with Indiana than he previously had with TCU prior to transferring. I have a hard time seeing Hoover getting into the first round of the 2027 draft, but if he continues this torrid run for the Hoosiers and puts up the numbers he very well could given the situation around him, he'll be a riser into Day 2.

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