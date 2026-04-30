Ranking every Arch Manning suitor eyeing the 2027 NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft was notoriously weak at quarterback. It's possible that not a single QB from the class is a Week 1 starter and that only Fernando Mendoza enters 2027 as a Week 1 starter.

But the 2027 NFL Draft class? That one is good, and it's headlined by a familiar last name: Arch Manning. Peyton and Eli's nephew had some up-and-down moments with Texas last season, but ended the season on a strong run and has now positioned himself to be the first quarterback taken next year, barring a setback in his final college season. A number of teams likely desire to add Manning to their roster next season, but which team would be the best fit for Manning? Let's count them down.

7. Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

I feel bad for Malik Willis. He showed some really intriguing stuff with the Packers this past season, only to wind up surrounded by a really, really bad cast of players in Miami. And his best weapon, running back De'Von Achane, might not be in the franchise's future plans.

This puts the Miami Dolphins firmly in the race for the No. 1 pick and the chance to draft Manning. Assuming that happens, it's a rough landing spot for a few reasons. You have a defensive-minded head coach in Jeff Hafley, and you have a wide receiver room that looks a lot like the Titans last year — you're counting on a pair of third-round rookies and some veterans who've never really put it together.

Maybe Chris Bell or Caleb Douglas prove to be surprise options as No. 1 receivers, but more than likely, Manning would be stepping into a rough spot next season. I guess the offensive line has upside at least with Kadyn Proctor, Jonah Savaiinaea and Patrick Paul?

6. Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I don't hate the talent that the Cleveland Browns added this offseason. Investing first and second round picks at wide receiver feels a bit rich for a team with as many holes as the Browns, but it also helps set up whoever the team's 2027 quarterback is for success.

Add tight end Harold Fannin Jr. to the equation and factor in a pair of young running backs and you could make an argument that the Browns have one of the best group of young weapons in the league, though they're missing a true No. 1 receiver who can dominate on the outside.

So, why only rank the Browns sixth? Because look: Cleveland has historically been a franchise of dysfunction, and I simply don't think adding a young quarterback is going to change that. Manning might be able to offer stability under center, but he isn't going to change the nature of the organization, which is so dysfunctional that it's thinking of naming Deshaun Watson as its starting quarterback.

5. New York Jets

New York Jets running back Breece Hall | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Jets are basically the Cleveland Browns with a slightly better chance to pull out of their tailspin. While the results of hiring Aaron Glenn as head coach last season weren't positive, the process of doing so was a good one, and I trust this front office to make slightly better decisions than Cleveland.

You also have Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall, which is a great foundation to build from, and the addition of wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. in the first round is a boost to this offense as well. Plus, the Mason Taylor and Kenyon Sadiq duo at tight end is SUPER intriguing.

With that said, there's enough issues in New York and there's a long-enough track record of bad quarterback decisions from this franchise that I wouldn't actively wish for Manning to wind up here, but it's not the worst option.

4. Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers | Michael Longo/For USA Today Network-PA / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even with Mike Tomlin gone, I can't imagine a world where the Pittsburgh Steelers are straight-up bad enough to land the No. 1 overall pick. Mike McCarthy isn't a rebuilding coach, and the team will find a way to sneak out more wins than it should. Our way-too-early FanSided mock draft has the Steelers drafting at No. 8 overall, landing Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin.

Sayin is fine, but Pittsburgh doesn't need to stay trapped in "just fine" territory at quarterback. The team needs to be willing to move up in the draft, taking a big swing if possible to go after either Manning or Oregon quarterback Dante Moore. That won't be easy in this class, but depending on where Pittsburgh's own pick lands, it might be possible.

The Steelers don't have the greatest situation for a rookie to step into, but there's definitely talent with DK Metcalf, Michael Pittman Jr. and second-round pick Germie Bernard. The running back rotation of Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle isn't super exciting, but it's fine. One thing Pittsburgh has going for it over the other options here, though, is stability. This is a franchise that's willing to be patient and to let Manning develop. (At least, I assume the post-Tomlin Steelers will still operate that way.)

3. Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Arizona Cardinals are building the right-ish way, minus the fact that drafting a running back at No. 3 overall is kind of a bad move. Other than that, though, the team has collected a good group of weapons for whoever their quarterback of the future is, and if this was where Manning landed, he'd be in pretty good shape.

It would help improve Arizona's position on this list if we knew whether or not 2026 will be the year Marvin Harrison Jr. finally hits his potential, but alas, we have to just hope on that front. Still, MHJ and Michael Wilson are a good duo, plus the team has a top-five tight end in Trey McBride.

The one thing missing is a quarterback. Jacoby Brissett is a journeyman placeholder. Honestly, I think the Cardinals should just roll the dice and play third-round pick Carson Beck this season. If he's good, you have your answer. If he's bad, you'll be bad enough to be in contention for the No. 1 pick. It's a win-win, right?

2. Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

If we're talking about the likelihood Manning actually ends up with a team on this list, the odds of that go down for these final two teams simply because they have enough going for them — outside of, like, knowing who their long-term starting quarterback is — to avoid picking in the top two.

For example, the Tua Tagovailoa-led Atlanta Falcons should be closer to NFC South contenders than worst-team-in-the-league status, because Tagovailoa has a lot to work with. That includes an elite running back in Bijan Robinson, a top wide receiver in Drake London and a tight end who seems to finally be putting it all together in Kyle Pitts.

But Tagovailoa isn't making this team a title contender, and it's time to give up on 2024 first-round pick Michael Penix Jr. If Atlanta wants to ascend to the next level, it needs to find a way to get someone under center who can reach those kind of heights. Manning is (probably) that kind of player, but it might take a lot to actually land him.

1. Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The Minnesota Vikings let Sam Darnold go and immediately saw a huge drop off in wins, proving that this team needs a real answer at quarterback and that J.J. McCarthy isn't it.

Season Record 2024 14-3 2025 9-8

The team brought in Kyler Murray this offseason in hopes he can have a Darnold-esque impact on this roster, and honestly, there's a chance he could! Murray will be working with an elite group of weapons around him, including wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

But the likelier outcome is a season that doesn't look much different from 2025 and the Vikings are still in massive need of a quarterback. Is there a chance they're bad enough to draft Manning or Moore straight up? Probably not, but if there was ever a time to push all the chips in and throw out some massive offer to move up, this is it. Quarterback is the one thing preventing the Vikings from being contenders.

More NFL news and analysis: