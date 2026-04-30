Browns risk unraveling progress with latest Deshaun Watson rumors

Cleveland Browns fans should have seen this coming. Things were going too well. It had been a drama-free start to the NFL offseason, a very productive start to free agency and to cap it all off, an objectively good 2026 NFL Draft. At some point, something was going to dampen the mood, that’s just what it’s like being a Browns fan. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com broke the news Wednesday morning that Deshaun Watson is the frontrunner for the starting job. It was the one thing that could cloud such an inspiring offseason.

It felt like this team was turning to Shedeur Sanders after last season and finally seeing if he’s the future. Next year’s loaded 2027 quarterback draft class is most likely Cleveland’s target for their franchise quarterback. It doesn’t mean they can’t find a star in Sanders until then. What we all can infer, though, is that Watson isn’t the answer.

Watson hasn’t played a full season since the Browns threw record money at him. Going back to him now when it’s not going to change his standing with the team after this season. The Browns will be saved from his miserable contract after this year. Why play him when you gain so much more from starting Sanders.

Why false belief in Deshaun Watson will unravel Browns progress

This team didn’t draft with Watson in mind. The only thing linking the Browns and Watson is the $230 million contract he signed. There have been no indications the Browns are planning on re-signing Watson. So starting him and threatening the progress this team has already made is recounting problems that have slaughtered this team. This team was built with the future in mind and Watson isn’t part of the future as of now.

Browns quarterbacks Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel | Lisa Scalfaro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Sanders has been talked about as the starter for 2026, that doesn’t mean he’s part of their long term plans either. That said, you have to think this team was made with him in mind as the starter. He showed signs of potential and Watson has been a trainwreck of a move. Now that he’s coming off a twice-torn Achilles, it’s hard to think he’s going to be better than he was.

Despite being stuck with Watson, the Browns were able to find a way to make it work. Why ruin that by playing Watson. This is what the offseason is all about rumors driving you crazy. But the fact is, starting quarterback rumors now don’t necessarily hold as much as they do during training camp. There’s a lot of time for things to change.

This roster is built to win without Deshaun Watson

Cleveland Browns first-round draft pick KC Concepcion | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The only reason it makes sense for the Cleveland Browns to drum up hype around Watson now is to possibly trade him – if that’s even possible. The only reason he starts the season is if they want to see if he can have some trade value at the deadline. If that’s their goal with leaking that Watson has an inside track to starting, it was smart. If it’s foreshadowing another season of watching Watson as a starter, it will end up setting the Browns back.

This team needs to build chemistry and turning to Watson now only slows that progress. Sanders should be who the Browns are looking at as their current future and treat him as such. Yes he struggled in his rookie season, but the Browns also have a receiving core around him in KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston.

The Browns have rebuilt this offensive line and they get Quinshon Judkins back for this season as well. This offense is in a great spot and it should be Sanders’ job to lose. Turning to Watson after building this team from the ground up will only hold this team back.

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