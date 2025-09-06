4 head coach targets who give Alabama reason to dump Kalen DeBoer

Everyone knew the backlash against Kalen DeBoer was coming in hot after the Alabama Crimson Tide lost to Florida State in Week 1. What college football fans might not have realized, though, is just how fervently the Alabama fan base would be calling for DeBoer to be fired. But heading into a Week 2 matchup against Louisiana-Monroe, a team even those calling for the head coach's job believe Bama will win, there are fans still looking for where to donate to help pay DeBoer's $70 million buyout.

At the same time, a $70 million decision for the university is never going to be simple. Even if the buyout wouldn't be due in one lump sum, but rather paid out monthly as if it were his regular salary, the costs of firing a head coach goes beyond that. There are buyouts for the rest of the staff, the potential NIL influx that must come to maintain or reshape the roster, and, of course, paying a new coach.

That doesn't mean Alabama fans still won't push for it, obviously. After all, DeBoer lost his fourth game to an unranked opponent with the loss to FSU in his 14th game at the helm of the Crimson Tide. As has been widely noted throughout the week since the loss, that's the same total that Nick Saban had across 235 games.

One thing that must be in place for Alabama to fire DeBoer, however, is a replacement. This can't just be any replacement, though, someone like Tommy Rees or Glenn Schumann, two possible options that have been mentioned but also fail to move me. Instead, Alabama should realistically only move on from DeBoer if they can land one of these four candidates, a group that doesn't include the likes of Steve Sarkisian, Dan Lanning, or so on, because it seems more unlikely than ever they'd leave their current jobs.

Kenny Dillingham (Arizona State head coach)

Despite Kenny Dillingham taking the Sun Devils from being a bottom-feeder in the Big 12 to being conference champions in just two years, there would still be some risk to Alabama hiring the wunderkind. After all, the pressure in Tuscaloosa isn't the same as it is in Tempe or even at it was in Eugene when the now-Arizona State head coach was previously the Oregon offensive coordinator.

At the same time, the upside is obvious. Unlike DeBoer, Dillingham would bring a new level of excitement to the Crimson Tide program. Just consider this: He's been able to raise a competitive NIL budget, pack out the stadium, and create a College Football Playoff at a place like Arizona State, a program that has simply seen interest ebb and flow over the years. Imagine what he could do with the resources at Alabama.

Furthermore, Dillingham would feel like what Alabama was trying to accomplish with DeBoer, just simply with a more proven track record of success and a more natural personality fit. Yes, it might take some leverage to be able to pry him from his alma mater, but it'd absolutely be worth it for the Tide if they were able to do so.

Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss head coach)

Lane Kiffin returning to Tuscaloosa might be something that I think is a better idea than the Alabama fan base does. I'm well aware of that as the current head coach in Oxford does have a tendency to rub some people the wrong way. Even with that, though, the fact of the matter is that Kiffin has become one of the most underrated (and perhaps best) coaches in the sport over the past decade, and obviously has ties to Alabama and Saban from his time as the offensive coordinator.

Since 2017 when he took over at Florida Atlantic, Kiffin has won 10 or more games five times in eight seasons. At Alabama, that's not an acceptable bar — but neither of those programs are in the same realm. That takes a level of maturity that, frankly, Kiffin didn't possess when he was given the reins at Tennessee or USC previously. He's still a character, but one who has a far better grasp of the job than he did before.

Beyond that, just imagine the excitement that Kiffin could bring. His personality could be a shot in the arm for the program that would pair beautifully with his offensive mind, connections in the business, and his ties to this program. Yes, there would probably be some foot-in-the-mouth moments, too, but you take that with the upside that Kiffin could bring.

Deion Sanders (Colorado head coach)

I'm not even sure that I believe this would be a good idea, but can you imagine? As I've been alluding to, one of the biggest issues that I see with DeBoer at Alabama is the fact that the moment just seems entirely too big for him. You listen to him after the Florida State loss, and there is a distinct lack of feel and confidence. I'd also argue that we caught glimpses of that even in positive big moments, like last year's victory over Georgia. That's not a problem that Deion Sanders has.

While the results at Colorado are not on par with Dillingham and Kiffin, the fact of the matter is that Coach Prime is a cult of personality that I fully believe would thrive on an even bigger stage. The recruiting pitch of coming to play for arguably the greatest cornerback in NFL history at a program like Alabama writes itself, as do the checks whenever Sanders is the one that's in need of the financial support.

Now, there remains a big question about the X's and O's when it comes to Sanders on the sidelines, especially in terms of game management and decision-making. However, what you can't deny is that the buzz would be truly unprecedented if Alabama were to take the plunge, and Sanders would represent the highest upside, lowest downside option that the Crimson Tide could turn to.

Dabo Swinney (Clemson head coach)

I said it during the loss to Florida State and I'm not backing down: The surest thing that Alabama can do to ensure the future success of the program is to offer Dabo Swinney the world — or whatever it would take to get him away from Clemson.

Look, I'm aware that this is a bit rich on a Saturday during which Dabo and the Tigers were struggling to pull away from the Troy Trojans, but the problems with Clemson feel quite specific to that program and university and not so much Swinney. I have to imagine his reluctance to utilize the transfer portal would change the moment he signed on the dotted line with the Crimson Tide, and we know the bonafides of Swinney at the highest levels of college football.

Furthermore, while he might not be exuding the same magnetic energy that we see from Dillingham, Sanders and Kiffin, what he absolutely does is mimic what we saw from Saban for essentially two decades. It's a cool self-confidence that makes him an intriguing and eye-catching figure. And again, he's one of just three active coaches in college football to have won a national championship.

With the pedigree, the alumni ties to the university, and the state of the Alabama football program, there isn't a better option than Swinney. And with the future and status of the ACC in flux right now, it might be the perfect time for the Crimson Tide to try and bring him home.