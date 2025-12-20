Alabama vs. Indiana preview in 5 minutes: Fast facts, predictions for CFP quarterfinal

The No. 1 seed Indiana Hoosiers have been waiting patiently to find out their quarterfinal matchup in the College Football Playoff. The Alabama Crimson Tide waited a quarter to play good football against Oklahoma in their first round matchup. By turning a 17-0 deficit into a 34-24 victory, Alabama set the Rose Bowl matchup.
On New Year's Day, Alabama and Indiana will be smelling roses with a spot in the semifinals on the line. Here's your quick picture of what to know and who has the edge.
Alabama vs. Indiana Game Preview
- Alabama vs. Indiana game info
- No. 1 Indiana team info, notable wins/losses
- No. 9 Alabama team info, notable wins/losses
- Get to know the Alabama and Indiana quarterbacks
- Key players to watch in the Rose Bowl
- Alabama vs. Indiana stat comparison
- Alabama vs. Indiana score prediction
Alabama vs. Indiana game info
ALABAMA VS. INDIANA
GAME INFO
Date
Thurs, Jan. 1
Time
4 p.m. ET
Location
Pasadena, CA
Channel
ESPN
Odds
Indiana -6
No. 1 Indiana team info, notable wins/losses
- Record: 13-0 (9-0 in Big Ten)
- Head coach: Curt Cignetti
- Strength of schedule: 30th
- Best win: 30-20 at Oregon
- Worst loss: None
No. 9 Alabama team info, notable wins/losses
- Record: 9-3 (7-1 in Big Ten)
- Head coach: Kalen DeBoer
- Strength of schedule: 6th
- Best win: 24-21 at Georgia
- Worst loss: 31-17 at Florida State
Get to know the Alabama and Indiana quarterbacks
Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza
The reigning Heisman Trophy winner will lead the Hoosiers into battle, hoping to do one better than his predecessor by notching a playoff victory. Good thing Mendoza, the best QB in the playoff, is a game-winner in every sense of the word.
- Personality: Passionate, team-oriented, endearing
- Arm Talent: Pinpoint accuracy
- X-Factor: Improve artist with 6 rushing TDs
Alabama QB Ty Simpson
Ty Simpson is a danger with his legs, but he used them more to evade pressure than to gain yards against Oklahoma. He still helped engineer the 17-point comeback by keeping his cool and shaking off early struggles to make the big plays.
- Personality: Quiet confidence, steady
- Arm talent: Timing
- X-Factor: Second-most Big Time Throws in P4
Key players to watch in the Rose Bowl
Alabama cornerback Zabien Brown
Quarterbacks beware. Zabien Brown has a habit of picking passes and returning them for touchdowns. His interception against Oklahoma was only his second of the season, but the five-star stud returned both for scores.
Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard
Offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor is Alabama's best player on offense but Germie Barnard is the do-everything playmaker that makes his efforts worth it. The Tide are happy to line him up all over the formation and find ways to get the ball in his hands.
Indiana running back Kaelon Black
Roman Hemby is Indiana's primary back, but Kaelon Black is their big-play threat. His 11 rushes of more than 20 yards leads all running backs in the Big Ten.
Indiana safety Louis Moore
No safety in the Power Four had more interceptions than Louis Moore. He was rewarded for that status with All-American honors.
Alabama vs. Indiana stat comparison
Indiana's offense vs. Alabama's defense
INDIANA OFF
STAT
ALABAMA DEF
3rd
Scoring
12th
8th
Yards
12th
43rd
Passing
6th
10th
Rushing
36th
27th
Sacks
77th
3rd
Turnovers
36th
Alabama's offense vs. Indiana's defense
ALABAMA OFF
STATS
INDIANA DEF
39th
Scoring
2nd
67th
Yards
6th
21st
Passing
19th
116th
Rushing
3rd
81st
Sacks
5th
20th
Turnovers
6th
Alabama vs. Indiana score prediction
CFB Graphs gives Indiana a 65.9 percent win probability over Alabama. While the Crimson Tide are a relatively well-balanced team, their deficiencies on offense give the Hoosiers a clear edge. Bama's defense isn't elite enough to make up for it either.. Indiana's success rate on offense and defense ranks second and fifth respectively. Alabama's rank 35th and 22nd.
Prediction: Indiana 28, Alabama 20