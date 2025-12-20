Fansided

Alabama vs. Indiana preview in 5 minutes: Fast facts, predictions for CFP quarterfinal

The Alabama Crimson Tide became the first team in College Football Playoff history to win a game on the road. Their reward is facing No. 1 seed Indiana.
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The No. 1 seed Indiana Hoosiers have been waiting patiently to find out their quarterfinal matchup in the College Football Playoff. The Alabama Crimson Tide waited a quarter to play good football against Oklahoma in their first round matchup. By turning a 17-0 deficit into a 34-24 victory, Alabama set the Rose Bowl matchup.

On New Year's Day, Alabama and Indiana will be smelling roses with a spot in the semifinals on the line. Here's your quick picture of what to know and who has the edge.

Alabama vs. Indiana Game Preview

  1. Alabama vs. Indiana game info
  2. No. 1 Indiana team info, notable wins/losses
  3. No. 9 Alabama team info, notable wins/losses
  4. Get to know the Alabama and Indiana quarterbacks
  5. Key players to watch in the Rose Bowl
  6. Alabama vs. Indiana stat comparison
  7. Alabama vs. Indiana score prediction

Alabama vs. Indiana game info

ALABAMA VS. INDIANA

GAME INFO

Date

Thurs, Jan. 1

Time

4 p.m. ET

Location

Pasadena, CA

Channel

ESPN

Odds

Indiana -6

No. 1 Indiana team info, notable wins/losses

  • Record: 13-0 (9-0 in Big Ten)
  • Head coach: Curt Cignetti
  • Strength of schedule: 30th
  • Best win: 30-20 at Oregon
  • Worst loss: None

No. 9 Alabama team info, notable wins/losses

  • Record: 9-3 (7-1 in Big Ten)
  • Head coach: Kalen DeBoer
  • Strength of schedule: 6th
  • Best win: 24-21 at Georgia
  • Worst loss: 31-17 at Florida State

Get to know the Alabama and Indiana quarterbacks

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza
Indiana's Fernando Mendoza | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner will lead the Hoosiers into battle, hoping to do one better than his predecessor by notching a playoff victory. Good thing Mendoza, the best QB in the playoff, is a game-winner in every sense of the word.

  • Personality: Passionate, team-oriented, endearing
  • Arm Talent: Pinpoint accuracy
  • X-Factor: Improve artist with 6 rushing TDs

Alabama QB Ty Simpson

Ty Simpson is a danger with his legs, but he used them more to evade pressure than to gain yards against Oklahoma. He still helped engineer the 17-point comeback by keeping his cool and shaking off early struggles to make the big plays.

  • Personality: Quiet confidence, steady
  • Arm talent: Timing
  • X-Factor: Second-most Big Time Throws in P4

Key players to watch in the Rose Bowl

Alabama cornerback Zabien Brown

Quarterbacks beware. Zabien Brown has a habit of picking passes and returning them for touchdowns. His interception against Oklahoma was only his second of the season, but the five-star stud returned both for scores.

Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard

Offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor is Alabama's best player on offense but Germie Barnard is the do-everything playmaker that makes his efforts worth it. The Tide are happy to line him up all over the formation and find ways to get the ball in his hands.

Indiana running back Kaelon Black

Roman Hemby is Indiana's primary back, but Kaelon Black is their big-play threat. His 11 rushes of more than 20 yards leads all running backs in the Big Ten.

Indiana safety Louis Moore

No safety in the Power Four had more interceptions than Louis Moore. He was rewarded for that status with All-American honors.

Alabama vs. Indiana stat comparison

Indiana's offense vs. Alabama's defense

INDIANA OFF

STAT

ALABAMA DEF

3rd

Scoring

12th

8th

Yards

12th

43rd

Passing

6th

10th

Rushing

36th

27th

Sacks

77th

3rd

Turnovers

36th

Alabama's offense vs. Indiana's defense

ALABAMA OFF

STATS

INDIANA DEF

39th

Scoring

2nd

67th

Yards

6th

21st

Passing

19th

116th

Rushing

3rd

81st

Sacks

5th

20th

Turnovers

6th

Alabama vs. Indiana score prediction

CFB Graphs gives Indiana a 65.9 percent win probability over Alabama. While the Crimson Tide are a relatively well-balanced team, their deficiencies on offense give the Hoosiers a clear edge. Bama's defense isn't elite enough to make up for it either.. Indiana's success rate on offense and defense ranks second and fifth respectively. Alabama's rank 35th and 22nd.

Prediction: Indiana 28, Alabama 20

