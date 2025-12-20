Alabama vs. Indiana preview in 5 minutes: Fast facts, predictions for CFP quarterfinal

The No. 1 seed Indiana Hoosiers have been waiting patiently to find out their quarterfinal matchup in the College Football Playoff. The Alabama Crimson Tide waited a quarter to play good football against Oklahoma in their first round matchup. By turning a 17-0 deficit into a 34-24 victory, Alabama set the Rose Bowl matchup.

On New Year's Day, Alabama and Indiana will be smelling roses with a spot in the semifinals on the line. Here's your quick picture of what to know and who has the edge.

Alabama vs. Indiana Game Preview

Alabama vs. Indiana game info

ALABAMA VS. INDIANA GAME INFO Date Thurs, Jan. 1 Time 4 p.m. ET Location Pasadena, CA Channel ESPN Odds Indiana -6

No. 1 Indiana team info, notable wins/losses

Record: 13-0 (9-0 in Big Ten)

Head coach: Curt Cignetti

Strength of schedule: 30th

Best win: 30-20 at Oregon

Worst loss: None

No. 9 Alabama team info, notable wins/losses

Record: 9-3 (7-1 in Big Ten)

Head coach: Kalen DeBoer

Strength of schedule: 6th

Best win: 24-21 at Georgia

Worst loss: 31-17 at Florida State

Get to know the Alabama and Indiana quarterbacks

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner will lead the Hoosiers into battle, hoping to do one better than his predecessor by notching a playoff victory. Good thing Mendoza, the best QB in the playoff, is a game-winner in every sense of the word.

Personality: Passionate, team-oriented, endearing

Passionate, team-oriented, endearing Arm Talent: Pinpoint accuracy

Pinpoint accuracy X-Factor: Improve artist with 6 rushing TDs

Alabama QB Ty Simpson

Ty Simpson is a danger with his legs, but he used them more to evade pressure than to gain yards against Oklahoma. He still helped engineer the 17-point comeback by keeping his cool and shaking off early struggles to make the big plays.

Personality: Quiet confidence, steady

Quiet confidence, steady Arm talent: Timing

Timing X-Factor: Second-most Big Time Throws in P4

Key players to watch in the Rose Bowl

Alabama cornerback Zabien Brown

Quarterbacks beware. Zabien Brown has a habit of picking passes and returning them for touchdowns. His interception against Oklahoma was only his second of the season, but the five-star stud returned both for scores.

Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard

Offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor is Alabama's best player on offense but Germie Barnard is the do-everything playmaker that makes his efforts worth it. The Tide are happy to line him up all over the formation and find ways to get the ball in his hands.

Indiana running back Kaelon Black

Roman Hemby is Indiana's primary back, but Kaelon Black is their big-play threat. His 11 rushes of more than 20 yards leads all running backs in the Big Ten.

Indiana safety Louis Moore

No safety in the Power Four had more interceptions than Louis Moore. He was rewarded for that status with All-American honors.

Alabama vs. Indiana stat comparison

Indiana's offense vs. Alabama's defense

INDIANA OFF STAT ALABAMA DEF 3rd Scoring 12th 8th Yards 12th 43rd Passing 6th 10th Rushing 36th 27th Sacks 77th 3rd Turnovers 36th

Alabama's offense vs. Indiana's defense

ALABAMA OFF STATS INDIANA DEF 39th Scoring 2nd 67th Yards 6th 21st Passing 19th 116th Rushing 3rd 81st Sacks 5th 20th Turnovers 6th

Alabama vs. Indiana score prediction

CFB Graphs gives Indiana a 65.9 percent win probability over Alabama. While the Crimson Tide are a relatively well-balanced team, their deficiencies on offense give the Hoosiers a clear edge. Bama's defense isn't elite enough to make up for it either.. Indiana's success rate on offense and defense ranks second and fifth respectively. Alabama's rank 35th and 22nd.

Prediction: Indiana 28, Alabama 20