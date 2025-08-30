All the best signs from Lee Corso's final episode of College GameDay

Week 1 of the college football season is officially here, and with it marks the return of College GameDay, with Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit and the gang heading to Columbus for Ohio State's showdown against Arch Manning and No. 1 Texas. But this isn't any old GameDay broadcast: As you're no doubt aware by now, it also marks the final time Lee Corso will appear on the show before he heads into a richly deserved retirement.

As you might expect, most of Saturday's show was dedicated to a celebration of Corso and his overwhelming legacy. It started from the opening shot, with Rece Davis' voiceover playing over a banner of Corso that read "not so fast my friend".

WE ARE BACK‼️



Come for the classic @ReceDavis intro, stay for the Lee Corso banner 🥹 pic.twitter.com/wjZGJrhoKO — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) August 30, 2025

That was just the beginning of a three-hour tribute to the Sunshine Scooter's contributions to the sport, one that would look a whole lot different without his infectious energy (and his headgear picks) sending us into Saturdays in the fall for over 30 years. And because this is GameDay, fans decided to celebrate him the only way they knew how: with some signs.

College GameDay's best signs in Week 1 were all about Lee Corso

As Ohio State fans love to remind everyone, there's no mascot head that Corso has worn more regularly on GameDay than Brutus Buckeye. While it's unclear whether he favors Ohio State against the top-ranked team in the country, Columbus was trying to appeal to his history of successfully picking the Bucks.

Can't wait to celebrate Coach Corso all day long 🧡 pic.twitter.com/li5dltmPhR — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) August 30, 2025

It's been Brutus since the beginning 😤 pic.twitter.com/iUx3Y6E62N — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) August 30, 2025

But it was far more than just Ohio State fans celebrating Corso on Saturday. Some fans even drove all the way from his home state of Florida to say goodbye.

They drove 12+ hours to watch Coach Corso's last show 😳 pic.twitter.com/elwSAxYLng — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) August 30, 2025

Of course, while Corso garnered most of the attention, this is still GameDay we're talking about. Put a bunch of college kids in front of a camera on a Saturday morning and you're bound to get stuff like this, a joke so good I'm honestly mad I didn't think of it first.

If there's one thing that college football fans love more than Corso, it's hating on their rivals. Michigan has snatched all the momentum and the bragging rights from Ohio State over their four-game winning streak, but if you think Buckeye fans are going to stop chirping, think again. In fact, Columbus wishes it was Wolverine legend Desmond Howard, not Corso, who was going through their final GameDay broadcast.

Gameday sign of the day! pic.twitter.com/5Xlx6S8fmS — Mike Freshwater (@mikefreshwater) August 30, 2025

Corso already announced earlier in the broadcast that LSU was his pick to win the national title this season. Who does he think will emerge victorious at the Horseshoe this afternoon? We'll just have to wait and find out. Whoever he picks, we know he'll go out in style.