Arch Manning hype falls off a cliff in record time

Arch Manning was crowned the next great quarterback in college football and the presumptive No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft this offseason. He just hadn't proved it yet. At halftime of Texas' season opener against Ohio State, college football fans and media are wondering if all that hype was hot air.

Manning's first half was extraordinarily meh. He completed 5-of-10 passes for 26 yards, missing wildly almost as often as he put a throw on target He ran for 13 yards on five carries, struggling to find any room to navigate through the Ohio State defense.

We should all remember that this is Manning's first start. He's getting an introduction to playing on the road in one of the most hostile environments in college football. And Ohio State has one of the most formidable defenses in the country. But that's the reasonable take on the whole situation. In sports, overreactions are much more fun. And that's what social media is best at.

Best social media reactions to Arch Manning's rough debut

We start with Ralph Russo, whose sarcastic take on forming an opinion on Manning based on this performance sets the stage perfectly.

Remember you must form a definitive opinion about Arch Manning during this game and never waver from it. — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoATH) August 30, 2025

The big winner of Texas' difficult first half was Quinn Ewers. After a year of debating whether Arch should have been starting over the veteran QB last year, it's starting to look like Ewers deserved more respect.

Not trying to overreact to one half.



But at what point do we acknowledge that if Arch Manning was some sort of generational prospect, he probably should've been able to beat out Quinn Ewers - a 7th round pick who Steve Sarkisian actively coached around - last season?! — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) August 30, 2025

🚨MELTDOWN ALERT🚨 #Texas is tied with #OhioState 0-0 at the end of the first quarter. Bring back Quinn Ewers. #MeltdownAlert pic.twitter.com/lIMniv8lL6 — Message Board Geniuses (@BoardGeniuses) August 30, 2025

It doesn't help that Arch's popularity doesn't allow anyone to escape him during commercial breaks.

Arch Manning has more commercials in this game that he has completions. — Mark Schlereth (@markschlereth) August 30, 2025

Some in the media were victory-lapping their offseason takes that Arch Madness had gotten out of hand.

I tried to tell y'all about Arch Manning being overrated. The hype was WAY out of control. — Barrett Sallee 🇺🇸 (@BarrettSallee) August 30, 2025

Far more on social media were just having fun with the whole thing. The memes were endless and entertaining.

Arch Manning Right now pic.twitter.com/nMDlFc20jb — matbebald (@matbebald) August 30, 2025

Arch Manning after the O line gives him 7 seconds to throw the ball pic.twitter.com/Mvcbgzvt9L — Lando👨🏻‍🏭 (@DinkleBurghh) August 30, 2025

Arch Manning trying to use his last name on Ohio State’s defense pic.twitter.com/RZKgGNBweQ — Subscribe to the You Know Ball Patreon (@TrillBroDude) August 30, 2025

Arch Manning trying to lead the Texas offense pic.twitter.com/qCwyndAngJ — Ben Dover (@BenDoverNY42069) August 30, 2025

A debuting in a season opener, on the road, against the No. 3 team in the country isn't easy. But this is the problem with preseason hype. You never truly know how a quarterback will respond when thrown into live action. You also never know how they're respond to their first taste of adversity. That's Arch's next test.