Arch Manning's miserable debut shakes up Week 1 Heisman Trophy power rankings

Arch Manning might have been a Heisman Trophy winner favorite entering the season, but his Week 1 performance shows he’s far from college football’s best player. Sure, he could re-claim the top spot as a Heisman favorite, but after his dud of a performance against Ohio State, it’s clear Manning still has a ways to go.

Yet, with Manning’s slide in the Heisman Trophy race, it opens the door for a new favorite as Week 1 in college football is under way. Based on some of the early favorites based on DraftKings odds from July 8, here’s our new Heisman Trophy power rankings.

1. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU Tigers

Garrett Nussmeier was always atop my list, despite what everyone was saying about Arch Manning. Not taking anything away from, but he’s inexperienced and that showed against Ohio State. Nussmeier returned to LSU to win a championship and if he gets LSU to the College Football Playoff, he makes a strong argument to win the top award in college football. Nussmeier will need a strong showing against Clemson, but it will go a long way to solidifying him as a new Heisman favorite.

2. Cade Klubnik, Clemson Tigers

What makes this Week 1 so much better than year’s past is there’s marquee matchups right out the gate and pitting really good teams against each other. The Clemson-LSU game will be a showdown between two of college football’s most experienced quarterbacks. The winning quarterback of this game will probably be the new favorite and Cade Klubnik fits the bill.

3. Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State Buckeyes

It wasn’t the best season debut for Jeremiah Smith, who’s largely considered the best player in college football, but it’s going to be a long season and plenty more chances for him to prove he’s worthy of being the second-straight non-quarterback to win the award. He’s still a Heisman favorite, but will need to get back to his old ways soon to stay in the running.

4. LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

LaNorris Sellers has been getting a lot of attention as South Carolina have massive expectations to succeed in the SEC and crash the College Football Playoff. If he accomplishes both, he won’t just be a favorite, he might win the Heisman outright. Be that as it may, he’s fourth in the power rankings as his first big test of the season is Sunday.

5. Julian Sayin, Ohio State Buckeyes

Julian Sayin outplayed Arch Manning, which wasn’t a tough thing to do, but still has some work to do to prove he’s the next great quarterback at Ohio State. It’s still early in the power rankings, but he’s one of the last of the quarterbacks in the Heisman race. Once he gets a few more games under his belt, we’ll really see how talented he is, but for now, he’s a middle-of-the-pack Heisman candidate.

6. Drew Allar, Penn State

Drew Allar may have lost his favorite weapon in Tyler Warren, but he added a solid receiver in Trebor Peña in the transfer portal. His ability to utilize his receivers will determine if he will win the Heisman this year. Penn State should have no problem returning to the Big Ten championship game. But Allar will have to have a big role in that.

7. Arch Manning, Texas Longhorns

Yep, I knocked Manning off his high horse after a less-than-appealing 2025 debut. Though Manning made it interesting with a late push to try and stun Ohio State on the road, the No. 1 team in the country went down and it was largely due to Manning's inaccuracy. He could still contend to be a finalist later this winter, but right now, he’s no longer the favorite. He’ll have a massive uphill battle to get back in my good graces and climb up the Heisman power rankings.

8. DJ Lagway, Florida Gators

Like Arch Manning and LaNorris Sellers, the expectations are mounting for true sophomore DJ Lagway this year. Not only is he in the driver seat of the Gators’ success this season, but he’s tasked with being one of the best quarterbacks to don the Blue and Orange. The Gators have one of the toughest schedules in college football. A strong showing this season could see him get serious looks as a Heisman favorite.

9. Dante Moore, Oregon Ducks

Dante Moore has patiently waited for his turn to take over the Oregon Ducks and this season, he’ll have to prove it was worth the wait. Oregon has had seismic change to their roster after an undefeated regular season and Big Ten title. Moore will have a lot on his plate to prove the Ducks have the right guy.

10. John Mateer, Oklahoma Sooners

Why not add one more quarterback to the power rankings, right? John Mateer lands in Norman by way of Washington State and will need to essentially save Brent Venables’ job. The Sooners did away with Jackson Arnold and have put their faith in Mateer. If he doesn’t live up to those expectations, it might be the last time he’s mentioned in any Heisman race conversation.