Bowl confidence pool picks for people who haven’t watched a snap since October

It's the most wonderful time of year once again. No, not the holidays — we're talking about bowl season, of course. Sure, opt outs and the transfer portal and the absolute chaos vortex that is the college football calendar have taken some of the shine off of meaningless December football, but we will not be cowed. As long as there are sentient pastries to be eaten and bragging rights to be won, we'll be there.

And no bowl season would be complete without confidence picks, college football's answer to March Madness bracket pools and the best way to get entirely too invested in a game between two teams you've never heard of sponsored by a company whose revenue stream is unclear. If you have no idea what a Hilltopper is or where Kennesaw State is, don't worry; our complete confidence pool guide has you covered, so you can convince the group chat you're no casual without breaking a sweat.

How does a bowl confidence pool work?

Confidence pools are simple: You pick the winner of all 47 bowl games this season, while assigning that pick a point value between 1 and 40 that reflects how confident you are in it. You can only use a given point value once, and you obviously want to assign the highest point value to the pick you have the most confidence in — 47 for a team you consider a lock, 1 for a tossup, and so on.

Because every point total has to be locked in ahead of time, the deadline for most confidence pools is kickoff of the season's first bowl game. This year, that's the Celebration Bowl, a de facto HBCU national title game between the champs of the SWAC (Prairie View A&M) and MEAC (South Carolina State) which gets underway at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday.

That leaves us precious little time to lock in our picks, and with all the chaos around coaching changes and opt outs and the transfer portal, we need all the help we can get. So, without further ado, here's two members of the FanSided staff, myself and Alicia de Artola, are approaching their confidence pools this year.

The FanSided staff's 2025 bowl confidence pool picks

Our respective picks and point totals for each bowl game are below. While not all formats are the same, ESPN has opted to include every College Football Playoff game, so we've followed suit.

Chris Landers Alicia de Artola Celebration Bowl - South Carolina State vs. Prairie View A&M Prairie View A&M (3) South Carolina State (10) Bucked Up LA Bowl - Boise State vs. Washington Washington (43) Washington (10) IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl - Troy vs. Jacksonville State Troy (10) Jacksonville State (33) StaffDNA Cure Bowl - Old Dominion vs. South Florida South Florida (27) South Florida (37) 68 Ventures Bowl - Louisiana vs. Delaware Louisiana (12) Delaware (24) Xbox Bowl - Arkansas State vs. Missouri State Missouri State (22) Myrtle Beach Bowl - Kennesaw State vs. Western Michigan Western Michigan (18) Western Michigan (23) Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl - Memphis vs. NC State NC State (19) Memphis (19) College Football Playoff first round - Alabama vs. Oklahoma Oklahoma (14) Alabama (8) College Football Playoff first round - Miami vs. Texas A&M Texas A&M (25) Miami (9) College Football Playoff first round - Tulane vs. Ole Miss Ole Miss (45) Ole Miss (45) College Football Playoff first round - James Madison vs. Oregon Oregon (47) Oregon (46) Famous Idaho Potato Bowl - Washington State vs. Utah State Washington State (15) Washington State (22) Bush's Boca Raton Bowl - Toledo vs. Louisville Louisville (40) Louisville (36) New Orleans Bowl - Western Kentucky vs. Southern Miss Western Kentucky (35) Southern Miss (26) Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl - UNLV vs. Ohio UNLV (26) UNLV (30) Sheraton Hawai'i Bowl - Cal vs. Hawai'i Cal (6) Hawai'i (27) GameAbove Sports Bowl - Central Michigan vs. Northwestern Northwestern (36) Northwestern (39) Rate Bowl - New Mexico vs. Minnesota New Mexico (17) New Mexico (21) SERVPRO First Responder Bowl - FIU vs. UTSA UTSA (39) UTSA (41) Go Bowling Military Bowl - Pittsburgh vs. East Carolina Pittsburgh (29) Pittsburgh (29) Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl - Clemson vs. Penn State Clemson (20) Clemson (16) Wasabi Fenway Bowl - UConn vs. Army UConn (11) Army (13) Pop-Tarts Bowl - BYU vs. Georgia Tech BYU (32) BYU (40) Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl - Miami (OH) vs. Fresno State Fresno State (28) Fresno State (28) Isleta New Mexico Bowl - North Texas vs. San Diego State San Diego State (4) North Texas (20) TaxSlayer Gator Bowl - Virginia vs. Missouri Missouri (41) Missouri (35) Kinder's Texas Bowl - LSU vs. Houston Houston (23) LSU (31) JLab Birmingham Bowl - App State vs. Georgia Southern Georgia Southern (5) Georgia Southern (32) Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl - Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana Tech Louisiana Tech (33) Louisiana Tech (38) Liberty Mutual Music City Bowl - Tennessee vs. Illinois Tennessee (37) Tennessee (18) Valero Alamo Bowl - USC vs. TCU USC (30) USC (11) ReliaQuest Bowl - Iowa vs. Vanderbilt Vanderbilt (34) Vanderbilt (14) Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl - Arizona State vs. Duke Duke (16) Duke (15) Cheez-It Citrus Bowl - Michigan vs. Texas Texas (42) Texas (44) SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl - Nebraska vs. Utah Utah (46) Utah (43) College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic - Miami/Texas A&M vs. Ohio State Ohio State (24) Ohio State (6) College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl - Oregon/JMU vs. Texas Tech Oregon (8) Oregon (7) College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl Presented by Prudential - Alabama/Oklahoma vs. Indiana Indiana (38) Indiana (4) College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl - Ole Miss/Tulane vs. Georgia Georgia (31) Georgia (5) Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl - Rice vs. Texas State Texas State (44) Texas State (42) AutoZone Liberty Bowl - Navy vs. Cincinnati Navy (21) Cincinnati (17) Duke's Mayo Bowl - Wake Forest vs. Mississippi State Wake Forest (7) Mississippi State (25) Trust & Will Holiday Bowl - Arizona vs. SMU Arizona (9) Arizona (34) College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Cotton Bowl winner vs. Sugar Bowl winner Georgia (2) Georgia (2) College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl - Rose Bowl winner vs. Orange Bowl winner Indiana (13) Indiana (3) College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T - Fiesta Bowl winner vs. Peach Bowl winner Indiana (1) Indiana (1)

USC over TCU

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 29 UCLA at USC | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

By all rights, this shouldn’t be a difficult game to pick. USC is favored by nearly a touchdown and for good reason. Even if TCU’s 40th-ranked FEI offense can put up points on USC’s defense ranked 49th, Lincoln Riley’s offense ranks No. 2 and TCU’s No. 40 defense is completely outmatched. Still, USC has not won a football game in the state of Texas since 1996. That includes a 1998 loss to TCU in the Sun Bowl and five more since 2012. So I’m picking the Trojans to win, but won’t be surprised in the slightest if the Lone Star Curse sticks. Low confidence here is a safeguard.

-Alicia de Artola

Indiana over Alabama

2025 Big Ten Football Championship - Ohio State v Indiana | Michael Hickey/GettyImages

I know, I know, there's no small amount of cognitive dissonance involved in putting so much confidence in the Hoosiers against a blue blood like Alabama or Oklahoma. And yet, if you removed the logos from the helmets, why wouldn't you have all the faith in the world in Curt Cignetti's team? They've handled every test so far this season, while the Tide and Sooners are both taking on water — particularly on offense. I don't trust either of these teams to score enough to keep a game against Indiana close. What a time to be alive

-Chris Landers

Oregon over James Madison

Oregon v Washington | Blake Dahlin/ISI Photos/GettyImages

Nothing would make me happier than James Madison shocking the world and beating Oregon. It’s just the least likely outcome of all the outcomes we see during bowl season. The Dukes are a fun story, but I’d probably take Oregon over anyone coming to Autzen for this game, especially one from the G5. The Ducks are projected to win by 15.4 points by the analytics and I’d even call that generous to JMU. The best defense the Dukes have faced this year — Louisville — held them to 14 points. Oregon’s defense is on another level.

-AA

Clemson over Penn State

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 29 Clemson at South Carolina | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Again, making confidence picks in 2025 is as much about reading the tea leaves as anything. On paper, at least, the Pinstripe Bowl between Clemson and Penn State should be a tossup, two talented but underachieving teams that expected this matchup to come in the Playoff rather than in a converted baseball stadium. But the trend lines appear to be favoring the Tigers here.

All signs point to QB Cade Klubnik playing, and even if defensive standouts like Peter Woods, TJ Parker and Avieon Terrell opt out, Clemson will at the very least have pretty much its entire offense intact. Penn State, meanwhile, is already down defensive captain Zane Durant and star running back Nicholas Singleton. It sure seems like one of these teams is taking this game a lot more seriously, which is in keeping with the Tigers' M.O. under Dabo Swinney.

-CL

Miami over Texas A&M

NC State v Miami | Michael Pimentel/ISI Photos/GettyImages

For as much as Notre Dame fans want to complain about Miami getting in over them, Texas A&M is actually the weaker team of the two, despite their 11-1 record. FEI has the Aggies ranked 11th to the Hurricanes’ ninth. That’s largely because Miami’s defense the the better of the two. In games like this, defense is usually the deciding factor. ESPN’s Bowl Mania shows 80 percent of entries picking A&M over Miami, but the advanced stats disagree. CFB Graphs favors the ’Canes by 2.7, even on the road. I like Miami to be motivated here, even if I’m not putting a tone of confidence points into this one.

-AA

Why San Diego State is my biggest upset pick

San Diego State v Stony Brook | The San Diego Union-Tribune/GettyImages

It pains me to do it, because Drew Mestemaker and the UNT offense were consistently appointment viewing en route to a historic season. Unfortunately, Mestemaker won't be on the field for the New Mexico Bowl, and his head coach, Eric Morris, won't be on the sideline after taking the Oklahoma State job. There's just too much turnover here, and San Diego State boasts one of the better defenses in the country. The Aztecs' roster is largely intact, and they're looking to put the exclamation point on a remarkable bounce-back year under Sean Lewis. There's a big motivation gap here.

-CL

Jacksonville State over Troy

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 20 Murray State at Jacksonville State | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Even though 75 percent of ESPN entries have Troy winning here, I’m making one of my boldest win and confidence picks with the Gamecocks breaking the Trojans. CFB Graphs favors Jacksonville State by 3.6, giving them a 56.6 win probability. Troy’s offense is just miserable. They’re scoring 24.3 points per game and allowing 24.5. They’re averaging 2.79 rushing yards per attempt and allowing 4.73. The Gamecocks are the No. 4 rushing offense in the country this year. Troy is the 113th rushing defense. It’s just not a good matchup.

-AA

Be careful putting too much stock in the SEC

Houston v Baylor | Sam Hodde/GettyImages

I'm certainly not fading the conference entirely; just look at how much confidence I'm placing in teams like Tennessee and Vanderbilt, not to mention having Georgia in the national title game. But I'd caution against any sort of reflexive faith in the SEC: We have an entire season's worth of evidence suggesting that LSU can't score, so I'm not picking them against a motivated Houston team with a heck of a coach in Willie Fritz. Mississippi State, meanwhile, didn't even reach six wins, and Wake Forest's defense is no joke. It feels like every bowl season we learn that these games are not, in fact, played on paper; don't back bad teams just because of perceived quality of competition.

-CL

Southern Miss over Western Kentucky

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEPT 6 - Jackson State University at Southern Miss | Jackson State University/GettyImages

Southern Miss and Western Kentucky are a lot closer on paper than you’d think considering 86 percent of ESPN entries are going with the Hilltoppers. But I like the Golden Eagles here, mainly because I like quarterback Braylon Braxton over WKU’s Rodney Tisdale. Elevating Blake Anderson from offensive coordinator to permanent head coach should also give the Eagles some stability.

-AA