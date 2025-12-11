College football bowl games on today: Schedule, results and chaos meter

The most wonderful time of the year is here again — it's bowl season, baby.

Sure, the bowl system has taken some lumps of late; players bound for the NFL or the transfer portal routinely opt out, and one wounded CFP hopeful decided not to accept an invitation at all this year. (Let us all now take a quick moment of silence in honor of college football's true victim: Notre Dame.)

Bowl season schedule is as entertaining as ever, despite popular belief

But let's be honest: No one ever watched these games for the quality of play. As long as there are tortured corporate tie-ins no one can keep track of, as long as there are extended family members who need to be ignored, as long as there are Pop-Tart mascots who need to be devoured, bowl games will always have a place in this sport.

And hey, this year boasts quite a few matchups that could turn out to be a whole lot of fun. To help you keep track of all the football going on over the next few weeks, we've prepared a preview of each an every game, from the Celebration Bowl through the New Year's Six. You'll find everything you need to build your own personal viewing guide, and be sure to bookmark this page to keep track of each day's scores and upcoming schedule.

Cricket Celebration Bowl: South Carolina State (9-3) vs. Prairie View A&M (10-3)

Date: Saturday, Dec. 13

Saturday, Dec. 13 Time (network): Noon ET (ABC)

Noon ET (ABC) Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

This is more than just a bowl game; it's the de facto HBCU national title game, pitting the champions of the two most prominent conferences (the MEAC and the SWAC) against one another. MEAC champ South Carolina State is back for the second straight year, while Prairie View is making its Celebration Bowl debut behind a ferocious defense and first-year coach Tremaine Jackson. This should be a barn-burner between two of Black football's best.

Chaos meter: Medium

Bucked Up LA Bowl: Boise State (9-4) vs. Washington (8-4)

Date: Saturday, Dec. 13

Saturday, Dec. 13 Time (network): 8 p.m. ET (ABC)

8 p.m. ET (ABC) Location: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)

Another year, another Mountain West title for Boise State, but this Broncos team was a pale imitation of past vintages. Ashton Jeanty isn't walking through that door, but Washington QB Demond Williams is well worth the price of admission, a diminutive dual-threat who's an explosive play waiting to happen — for better or, a little too often, for worse. Williams and this Huskies offense struggled against the very best teams on their schedule this year, but they produced fireworks against everybody else. A strong bowl performance could be a springboard to big things in 2026.

Chaos meter: High

IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl: Troy (8-5) vs. Jacksonville State (8-5)

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 16

Tuesday, Dec. 16 Time (network): 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)

9 p.m. ET (ESPN) Location: Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Ala.)

This is what bowl games should be, two G5 runners-up meeting in their home state in front of what should be a raucous crowd in Montgomery. The name to know here is Jax State running back Cam Cook, one of the best players you haven't heard of who put up 1,659 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns this season. Can he find room to roam against a stout Trojans D? And can a slumping Troy offense find enough points to pull out a win in what should be a slobberknocker of a game?

Chaos meter: Low

StaffDNA Cure Bowl: Old Dominion (9-3) vs. South Florida (9-3)

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 17

Wednesday, Dec. 17 Time (network): 5 p.m. ET (ESPN)

5 p.m. ET (ESPN) Location: Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Fla.)

Oh what could have been. ODU's Colton Joseph and USF's Byrum Brown were among the most exciting dual-threat QBs in the country this season, but we might not see either of them in this game: Joseph has already entered the transfer portal, while Brown's status is up in the air after Bulls head coach Alex Golesh bolted for Auburn. Without those two at the helm, this should be more of a defensive affair, one that could be decided by how many players from a top-30 USF team decide to stick around.

Chaos meter: Medium

68 Ventures Bowl: Louisiana (6-6) vs. Delaware (6-6)

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 17

Wednesday, Dec. 17 Time (network): 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN) Location: Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile, Ala.)

Delaware was quietly one of the best stories in the country this year, eking out bowl eligibility in their first season in FBS thanks to big wins over UConn and Louisiana Tech. Louisiana, meanwhile, remains one of the steadiest G5 programs around, making their eighth consecutive bowl appearance. This Blue Hens offense, led by QB Nick Minicucci, is capable of putting up points in a hurry, but the Ragin' Cajuns want to grind this game into the dirt with defense and a balanced running game.

Chaos meter: Low

Xbox Bowl: Missouri State (7-5) vs. Arkansas State (6-6)

Date: Thursday, Dec. 18

Thursday, Dec. 18 Time (network): 9 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

9 p.m. ET (ESPN2) Location: Ford Center at The Star (Frisco, Tex.)

Speaking of first-time bowlers: Welcome, Missouri State! The Bears are bowling in their first year in FBS, and they bring with them an electric passing attack led by senior QB Jacob Clark. Of course, they also bring one of the worst defenses of any bowl team, as do Butch Jones and ASU. (Combined, they're 105th and 109th respectively in defensive SP+). Translation: Expect a metric ton of points in this one between two teams that should be very motivated to put on a show.

Chaos meter: Extreme

Myrtle Beach Bowl Presented by Engine: Kennesaw State (10-3) vs. Western Michigan (9-4)

Date: Friday, Dec. 19

Friday, Dec. 19 Time (network): 11 a.m. ET (ESPN)

11 a.m. ET (ESPN) Location: Brooks Stadium (Conway, S.C.)

Of all the G5 bowl matchups, this might be the one I'm most excited for. WMU won the MAC behind one of the best defenses anywhere in the country, while the Owls came out of nowhere to win 10 games and a CUSA title thanks to do-it-all QB Amari Odom and some spectacular performances in close games. How Odom manages to navigate the challenge that is the Broncos D will be fascinating to watch, and the stakes here for both teams feel awfully high as they look to put a capper on historic seasons.

Chaos meter: High

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl: Memphis (8-4) vs. NC State (7-5)

Date: Friday, Dec. 19

Friday, Dec. 19 Time (network): 2:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

2:30 p.m. ET (ESPN) Location: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.)

The offseason carousel has already wreaked havoc on this game, as Memphis coach Ryan Silverfield is now off to Arkansas. NC State boasts one of the most underrated QBs in the country in CJ Bailey and closed the year with three wins in four games including an upset of Georgia Tech. Then again, questions continue to swirl about head coach Dave Doeren's future and whether Bailey, a Miami native, will jump into the portal. At full strength, this would be an explosive matchup, but who knows what we'll actually get.

Chaos meter: Moderate

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Washington State (6-6) vs. Utah State (6-6)

Date: Monday, Dec. 22

Monday, Dec. 22 Time (network): 2:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

2:30 p.m. ET (ESPN) Location: Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Ida.)

This was nearly a remarkable year for the Cougs, who watched road upset bids against Ole Miss, Virginia and James Madison all fall agonizingly short. They were set to end their year on a high note ... and then their head coach, Jimmy Rogers, announced he was leaving after just one season to take the Iowa State job. Who knows what team will take the field against the Aggies, and what mindset they'll be in?

Chaos meter: Low

Bush's Boca Raton Bowl: Toledo (8-4) vs. Louisville (8-4)

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 23

Tuesday, Dec. 23 Time (network): 2 p.m. ET (ESPN)

2 p.m. ET (ESPN) Location: Flagler Credit Union Stadium (Boca Raton, Fla.)

Toledo also just lost their head coach, with Jason Candle finally jumping ship after years of speculation to take the UConn job. With so much in flux for the Rockets, it's tough to see them hanging with a Louisville team that managed to hold on to Jeff Brohm and just erased Kentucky in a rivalry win on Thanksgiving weekend.

Chaos meter: Low

New Orleans Bowl: Western Kentucky (8-4) vs. Southern Miss (7-5)

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 23

Tuesday, Dec. 23 Time (network): 5:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

5:30 p.m. ET (ESPN) Location: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)

It's hard to think of two G5 teams on different trajectories right now. Southern Miss pulled off a remarkable one-year overhaul thanks to new head coach Charles Huff ... only for Huff to bolt to Memphis last week. Western Kentucky, meanwhile, has been a model of consistency under Tyson Helton, winning eight or more games in each of the past five seasons. This WKU offense isn't as surefire as previous versions, but they're a solid all-around team.

Chaos meter: Low

Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl: UNLV (10-3) vs. Ohio (8-4)

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 23

Tuesday, Dec. 23 Time (network): 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)

9 p.m. ET (ESPN) Location: Ford Center at The Star (Frisco, Tex.)

This one has the potential to be an absolute blast, with Dan Mullen leading an explosive Rebels offense against star Ohio QB Parker Navarro. The mysterious circumstances surrounding Bobcats head coach Brian Smith, who was placd on leave with no explanation at the beginning of December, put a damper on things somewhat. But these are still two of the better programs and offenses in the G5.

Chaos meter: High

Sheraton Hawai'i Bowl: Cal (7-5) vs. Hawaii (8-4)

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 24

Wednesday, Dec. 24 Time (network): 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

8 p.m. ET (ESPN) Location: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (Honolulu)

Oh heck yeah. Cal freshman phenom Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, an Ewa Beach native, leading his team onto the islands with interim head coach and former Hawaii head man Nick Rolovich. The Rainbow Warriors looking to put the finishing touches on a remarkable turnaround under former record-setting QB Timmy Chang. These are two highly motivated teams who are going to throw the ball all over the yard, the stuff that bowl dreams are made of. We can only hope the game comes down to a kick from the Tokyo Toe himself, Kansei Matsuzawa.

Chaos meter: High

GameAbove Sports Bowl: Central Michigan (7-5) vs. Northwestern (6-6)

Date: Friday, Dec. 26

Friday, Dec. 26 Time (network): 1 p.m. ET (ESPN)

1 p.m. ET (ESPN) Location: Ford Field (Detroit)

Few teams get up for bowl season more than Northwestern, winners of five straight postseason games. That'll be doubly true after earning eligibility thanks to a stirring season-ending win over Minnesota at Wrigley Field, and it'll be fun to watch them go up against a Chippewas team returning to a bowl game for the first time since 2021 — and doing so in their own backyard.

Chaos meter: Low

Rate Bowl: New Mexico (9-3) vs. Minnesota (7-5)

Date: Friday, Dec. 26

Friday, Dec. 26 Time (network): 4:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

4:30 p.m. ET (ESPN) Location: Chase Field (Phoenix)

This one's worth tuning into for the press conferences alone, as few head coaches in the sport are more willing to give a quote than New Mexico's Jason Eck and Minnesota's PJ Fleck. The Lobos are also one of the feel-good stories of the season, a one-year turnaround with a funky and awfully fun offense that should provide a stern test for a Gophers team that historically shows up for bowl games.

Chaos meter: Moderate

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl: FIU (7-5) vs. UTSA (6-6)

Date: Friday, Dec. 26

Friday, Dec. 26 Time (network): 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

8 p.m. ET (ESPN) Location: Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas)

FIU looked dead in the water, but first-year head coach Willie Simmons has improbably led his team to bowl eligibility thanks to a four-game winning streak to close the year. Now they'll head to Texas and try to slow down UTSA running back Robert Henry Jr., one of the most explosive players in the country. He averaged nearly 7.0 yards per carry this year, and is liable to score from anywhere on the field.

Chaos meter: Moderate

Go Bowling Military Bowl: Pitt (8-4) vs. East Carolina (8-4)

Date: Saturday, Dec. 27

Saturday, Dec. 27 Time (network): 11 a.m. ET (ESPN)

11 a.m. ET (ESPN) Location: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Md.)

This one could be a sneaky shootout between two programs not necessarily known for offense, with Pitt freshman sensation Mason Heintschel on one side and 3,300-yard ECU QB Katin Houser on the other. Will star Pitt RB Desmond Reid play one final game before heading off to the NFL? And just how ornery will Pat Narduzzi get on the sideline?

Chaos meter: High

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl: Penn State (6-6) vs. Clemson (7-5)

Date: Saturday, Dec. 27

Saturday, Dec. 27 Time (network): 1 p.m. ET (ESPN)

1 p.m. ET (ESPN) Location: Yankee Stadium (Bronx, N.Y.)

A few months ago, most people figured this might be a College Football Playoff matchup — if not the national title game. And now, here they are, playing in a converted baseball stadium in late December. It's anyone's guess how this will actually play out, as Penn State welcomes a new coach in Matt Campbell and opt-outs figure to ravage both of these senior-laden rosters. But both teams come in riding winning streaks to close the year, and these are two proud programs. Plus, nothing beats a Dabo Swinney press conference, win or lose.

Chaos meter: High

Wasabi Fenway Bowl: UConn (9-3) vs. Army (6-5)

Date: Saturday, Dec. 27

Saturday, Dec. 27 Time (network): 2:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

2:15 p.m. ET (ESPN) Location: Fenway Park (Boston)

UConn has managed to keep things largely intact after losing Jim Mora to Colorado State, while Army is the picture of consistency under Jeff Monken. The Huskies want to turn this into a track meet with QB Joe Fagnano and star WR Skyler Bell, while the Black Knights are hoping to ground you into submission with that always-lethal triple option.

Chaos meter: Moderate

Pop-Tarts Bowl: No. 22 Georgia Tech (10-3) vs. No. 12 BYU (11-2)

Date: Saturday, Dec. 27

Saturday, Dec. 27 Time (network): 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

3:30 p.m. ET (ABC) Location: Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Fla.)

Our first ranked matchup of bowl season also comes in arguably the greatest bowl of them all: the Pop-Tarts Bowl, where quality football meets sentient pastries. Motivation will be a major factor here; both of these teams looked Playoff-bound just a few weeks ago, only to watch those hopes slip through their fingers. As if do-it-all QB Haynes King against this BYU defense weren't compelling enough, come on: Are you seriously going to tell me you don't want to see either Brent Key or Kalani Sitake staring in confusion at a massive toaster after the game?

Chaos meter: Top of the scale

Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl: Miami (OH) (7-6) vs. Fresno State (8-4)

Date: Saturday, Dec. 27

Saturday, Dec. 27 Time (network): 4:30 p.m. ET (The CW)

4:30 p.m. ET (The CW) Location: Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Ariz.)

Defense is the name of the game here, as you'll be hard-pressed to find two more hard-nosed head coaches than Miami's Chuck Martin and Fresno's Matt Entz. The first team to 17 might well win this game, and hey, keeping an eye on whatever Snoop Dogg gets up to will surely be a good time.

Chaos meter: Low ... on the field, at least

Isleta New Mexico Bowl: No. 25 North Texas (11-2) vs. San Diego State (9-3)

Date: Saturday, Dec. 27

Saturday, Dec. 27 Time (network): 5:45 p.m. ET (ESPN)

5:45 p.m. ET (ESPN) Location: University Stadium (Albuquerque, N.M.)

On paper, this has the potential to be a banger, with UNT's pyrotechnic offense (44.8 points per game) going up against SDSU's extremely stingy defense (just 12.6 points per game allowed). But with Mean Green head coach Eric Morris off to Oklahoma State, it's unclear what this roster will look like and whether star QB Drew Mestemaker will actually play. At full strength, these are two of the G5's best, but the floor here is lower than it should be.

Chaos meter: Moderate

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: No. 19 Virginia (10-3) vs. Missouri (8-4)

Date: Saturday, Dec. 27

Saturday, Dec. 27 Time (network): 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

7:30 p.m. ET (ABC) Location: EverBank Stadium (Jacksonville, Fla.)

UVA watched a Playoff spot slip through its grasp with a loss in the ACC title game, but a record 11th win is still on the table for the Hoos. To do so, they'll have to slow down Ahmad Hardy, who just might be the best running back in the country this side of Jeremiyah Love. Missouri couldn't hang with the top tier of the SEC (all four losses came against teams ranked in the top 10 at the time), but this is still an awfully fun team, and it'll be fascinating to see how Virginia QB Chandler Morris attacks this defense.

Chaos meter: High

Kinder's Texas Bowl: LSU (7-5) vs. No. 21 Houston (9-3)

Date: Saturday, Dec. 27

Saturday, Dec. 27 Time (network): 9:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

9:15 p.m. ET (ESPN) Location: NRG Stadium (Houston)

Anything LSU does right now is appointment television, especially considering that Lane Kiffin may well make an appearance on the broadcast during this game. If that's somehow not enough to entice you, the game itself should be pretty fun too, with former Texas A&M Conner Weigman leading a revitalized Coogs team under second-year head coach Willie Fritz. (With all the SEC teams making coaching changes this year, how did Fritz go overlooked yet again?)

Chaos meter: It's Lane Kiffin, come on

JLAB Birmingham Bowl: Georgia Southern (6-6) vs. App State (5-7)

Date: Monday, Dec. 29

Monday, Dec. 29 Time (network): 2 p.m. ET (ESPN)

2 p.m. ET (ESPN) Location: Protective Stadium (Birmingham, Ala.)

Talk about making something out of nothing. Where plenty of 5-7 teams said no, App State stepped up, and the result is the renewal of one of the sport's bitterest rivalries. These two teams have hated each other going back to their days as powers at the FCS level, and it's continued as they both made the transition into the Sun Belt. Sure, they've already played once this year, and sure, this is a technically meaningless bowl game, but try telling that to the embattled Clay Helton and some restless Southern fans.

Chaos meter: Extreme

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl: Coastal Carolina (6-6) vs. Louisiana Tech (7-5)

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 30

Tuesday, Dec. 30 Time (network): 2 p.m. ET (ESPN)

2 p.m. ET (ESPN) Location: Independence Stadium (Shreveport, La.)

Sonny Cumbie was a good bet to be the first coach fired at the start of this season, but he's engineered a nice bounceback year that will finish with a bowl game just 70 miles or so from home. Coastal, meanwhile, eked out bowl eligibility but is still adjusting to the dismissal of head coach Tim Beck. But hey, Independence Stadium is always a great venue.

Chaos meter: Low

Liberty Mutual Music City Bowl: Tennessee (8-4) vs. Illinois (8-4)

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 30

Tuesday, Dec. 30 Time (network): 5:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

5:30 p.m. ET (ESPN) Location: Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tenn.)

Pick your shade of orange. Luke Altmyer came to Illinois by way of Ole Miss, and he was reportedly a target of the Vols after Nico Iamaleava abruptly entered the transfer portal back in the summer. Instead, he stayed put, and Tennessee found a pretty nice consolation prize in Joey Aguilar. Both of these offenses can put up points in a hurry, and both leave something to be desired on defense. That's exactly what we want to hear at this time of year, especially with SEC-Big Ten bragging rights on the line in front of what should be a raucous pro-Vols crowd in Nashville.

Chaos meter: Very High

Valero Alamo Bowl: No. 16 USC (9-3) vs. TCU (8-4)

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 30

Tuesday, Dec. 30 Time (network): 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)

9 p.m. ET (ESPN) Location: Alamodome (San Antonio)

Bowl games are meaningless, until they're very much not. Technically there's nothing on the line here, but good luck explaining that to a couple of big-name head coaches who could very much use some positive momentum to end what's been an up-and-down season. USC has an elite recruiting class coming and several key players set to return in 2026; get to 10 wins, and that's quite the springboard to an offseason of hype. Sonny Dykes, on the other hand, just lost OC Kendal Briles to South Carolina, and the shine from that run to the national title game is fully worn off. Horned Frogs fans have grown tired of his maddeningly inconsistent offense, and a win over a blue blood program would do a lot of good.

Chaos meter: Extreme

ReliaQuest Bowl: No. 23 Iowa (8-4) vs. No. 14 Vanderbilt (10-2)

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 31

Wednesday, Dec. 31 Time (network): Noon ET (ESPN)

Noon ET (ESPN) Location: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.)

Few players have ever embodied the spirit of college football, or meant as much to their program, as Diego Pavia. His swan song couldn't come against a better opponent, as Pavia will lead the Commodores offense against an Iowa defense that is once again one of the stingiest in the nation. The Hawkeyes have a rambunctious, run-first QB of their own in Mark Gronowski and are more than capable of playing spoiler. Really, though, this is all about getting one last chance to say goodbye to a singular player.

Chaos meter: Extreme in any game where Pavia's involved

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl: Arizona State (8-4) vs. Duke (8-5)

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 31

Wednesday, Dec. 31 Time (network): 2 p.m. ET (CBS)

2 p.m. ET (CBS) Location: Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Tex.)

Devil on devil violence! Nominatively, you'd figure the Sun Devils would have the edge here, but Duke enters this one riding high off an ACC title game win and with a very dangerous quarterback in Darian Mensah. ASU, on the other hand, just lost QB Sam Leavitt to the transfer portal, and star wideout Jordan Tyson looks likely to opt out. Given Mensah's explosive arm and a suspect Blue Devils defense, this one could turn into a track meet.

Chaos meter: Moderate

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl: No. 18 Michigan (9-3) vs. No. 13 Texas (9-3)

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 31

Wednesday, Dec. 31 Time (network): 3 p.m. ET (ABC)

3 p.m. ET (ABC) Location: Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Fla.)

As far as a matchup of helmets goes, it would be hard to do much better outside of a Playoff setting. Even better for us as fans, both of these marquee programs enter this game with something to prove — and reason to give it their all. Arch Manning and the Horns are looking to build some momentum ahead of what will be a crucial 2026 season, while Michigan freshman Bryce Underwood hopes to put his Ohio State dud behind him and prove that he can live up to all the hype that surrounded his recruitment – that is assuming he plays at all after the Sherrone Moore fiasco. These might be the two most hyped QB prospects in recent memory, going up against two very good defenses.

Chaos meter: Very high

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl: Nebraska (7-5) vs. No. 15 Utah (10-2)

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 31

Wednesday, Dec. 31 Time (network): 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN) Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)

On the surface, this feels like a matchup between two teams headed in opposite directions. Nebraska ended the season with a whimper, and now star halfback Emmett Johnson is off to the NFL and transfer rumors are swirling around QB Dylan Raiola. Utah fell short in its two biggest tests against BYU and Texas Tech, but this is still a very Kyle Whittingham team, with a physical defense and a dynamic running game led by QBs (yes, two) Devon Dampier and Byrd Ficklin. There's a chance that Matt Rhule's team gets boatraced here, and that's always great rubber-necking.

Chaos meter: Moderate

CFP Quarterfinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic: No. 10 Miami/No. 7 Texas A&M winner vs. No. 2 Ohio State

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 31

Wednesday, Dec. 31 Time (network): 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN) Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Tex.)

No matter which team emerges between Miami and Texas A&M, this figures to be arguably the most intriguing matchup of the quarterfinal round. Both the Canes and Aggies have ferocious defensive fronts that can take over a game singlehandedly; then again, they also both have QBs liable to make some truly maddening decisions at times. Can Carson Beck or Marcel Reed be reliable enough to spring an upset here? And how does Julian Sayin bounce back from a rough showing in the Big Ten title game?

Chaos meter: TBD

CFP Quarterfinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl: No. 12 James Madison/No. 5 Oregon winner vs. No. 4 Texas Tech

Date: Thursday, Jan. 1

Thursday, Jan. 1 Time (network): Noon ET (ESPN)

Noon ET (ESPN) Location: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Fla.)

If the Dukes pull the upset in Eugene, we could be in for a Cinderella run for the ages (and a lot of old takes exposed about whether G5 teams do or do not belong in the Playoff). If Oregon takes care of business, this becomes a fascinating quarterfinal between two very talented teams and two of the sport's most aggressive new-money programs. Either way, we should be in for a treat here.

Chaos meter: TBD

CFP Quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential: No. 9 Alabama/No. 8 Oklahoma winner vs. No. 1 Indiana

Date: Thursday, Jan. 1

Thursday, Jan. 1 Time (network): 4 p.m. ET (ESPN)

4 p.m. ET (ESPN) Location: Rose Bowl (Pasadena, Calif.)

I'm not sure the game itself will be much to write home about; neither Alabama nor Oklahoma would seem to have a functional enough offense to hang with Indiana for 60 minutes. But just think about how wild that sentence would've sounded even 18 months ago: We get to watch Indiana toy with one of the sport's true blue bloods, set against the backdrop of its most iconic stadium.

Chaos meter: TBD

CFP Quarterfinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl: No. 11 Tulane/No. 6 Ole Miss winner vs. No. 3 Georgia

Date: Thursday, Jan. 1

Thursday, Jan. 1 Time (network): 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

8 p.m. ET (ESPN) Location: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)

I don't have a ton of faith in Tulane's ability to pull the upset here, which would set up a rematch between Ole Miss and Georgia in what should be a raucous environment in New Orleans on New Year's Day. These two teams combined for plenty of fireworks in a come-from-behind, 43-35 Georgia win during the regular season. Then again, a lot has changed in the weeks since.

Chaos meter: TBD

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl: Rice (5-7) vs. Texas State (6-6)

Date: Friday, Jan. 2

Friday, Jan. 2 Time (network): 1 p.m. ET (ESPN)

1 p.m. ET (ESPN) Location: Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Tex.)

Bowl opt-outs allow Rice to sneak in at five wins, a nice feather in the cap for coach Scott Abell after a resoundingly successful first year at the helm in Houston. Texas State's Beau Sparks is one of the most entertaining receivers you haven't heard of, and given how Rice's defense has struggled of late, we could see some serious offensive fireworks here.

Chaos meter: Low

AutoZone Liberty Bowl: Navy (9-2) vs. Cincinnati (7-5)

Date: Friday, Jan. 2

Friday, Jan. 2 Time (network): 4:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

4:30 p.m. ET (ESPN) Location: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (Memphis, Tenn.)

Assuming Brendan Sorsby doesn't opt to hit the transfer portal before kickoff, this is an awfully fun QB matchup between he and Navy's Blake Horvath. This isn't your older brother's service academy offense, either: The Mids generate explosive plays in bunches, and both of these defenses are exploitable. Major shootout potential here.

Chaos meter: High

Duke's Mayo Bowl: Wake Forest (8-4) vs. Mississippi State (5-7)

Date: Friday, Jan. 2

Friday, Jan. 2 Time (network): 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

8 p.m. ET (ESPN) Location: Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, N.C.)

It looked as though the Bulldogs lost out on bowl eligibility with a loss in the Egg Bowl, but welcome to college football in 2025. It's hard to argue State doesn't deserve a break, either, considering just how many hard-luck losses Jeff Lebby's team was on the short end of this season. This go-go offense can be a lot of fun if it gets humming, and it'll be fun to see how they attack a sneakily stingy Wake Forest defense. These are two long-time doormats that could be on the rise in years to come.

Chaos meter: Moderate

Trust & Will Holiday Bowl: No. 17 Arizona (9-3) vs. SMU (8-4)

Date: Friday, Jan. 2

Friday, Jan. 2 Time (network): 8 p.m. ET (FOX)

8 p.m. ET (FOX) Location: Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego, Calif.)

This is an awfully fun capper to the non-Playoff bowl season, as both Arizona and SMU boast heady veteran QBs and underrated defenses. The Wildcats' Noah Fifita has been around the block and has a flair for the big moment, while SMU's Kevin Jennings will no doubt be hoping to erase the memory of last year's CFP flop at Penn State. Just a good matchup between two solid teams.

Chaos meter: Moderate

CFP Semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

Date: Thursday, Jan. 8

Thursday, Jan. 8 Time (network): 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN) Location: State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Ariz.)

This is the Indiana half of the bracket, meaning we could be getting a semifinal showdown between the Hoosiers and either Texas Tech or Oregon. The Red Raiders feel like the more intriguing matchup just because we've already seen the Ducks take on Indiana this season (and I think Tech is more physically up for the challenge right now, given Oregon's rash of injuries).

Chaos meter: TBD

CFP Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Date: Friday, Jan. 9

Friday, Jan. 9 Time (network): 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN) Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

Almost exactly two years ago, Ohio State and Georgia played one of the best college football games in recent memory at the Peach Bowl. With any luck, we'll get to watch them do it again here, as the Dawgs and Buckeyes appear to be on a collision course in the semifinal.

Chaos meter: TBD