These Bryce Underwood transfer destinations could pounce after Sherrone Moore ouster

Just when we thought it was safe to take a breath, the most tumultuous college football season in recent memory had one more shocker in store. Late Wednesday afternoon, ESPN's Adam Schefter broke the news that Michigan had fired Sherrone Moore with cause after an investigation into what the school called "an inappropriate relationship with a staff member".

ESPN Sources: Michigan has fired head coach Sherrone Moore, per me and @PeteThamel and @DanWetzel. pic.twitter.com/qBo9tiviud — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 10, 2025

The ramifications here are wide-ranging, from where Michigan will find another head coach at this point in the carousel to what more this investigation might reveal. On the field, though, the first question is obvious: What does this mean for star freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood?

It was billed as the coup of the century when Michigan flipped Underwood, the No. 1 recruit in the 2025 class, from his commitment to LSU at the very last minute. Now, though, the head coach he committed to is no longer around, and he's free to enter the transfer portal at any time if he wants to see what other options are out there. That's music to the ears of just about every program in the country, but these five in particular will have his phone ringing off the hook.

LSU Tigers

Could this list have started anywhere else? LSU would figure to be at or near the top for pretty much every top transfer this cycle; that's been Lane Kiffin's M.O. for years now, and he plays the game as well as anybody. But it also just so happens that Underwood was committed to the Tigers for more than a year before a full-court press — including a friendship with Tom Brady and a check from Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison — flipped him to Michigan.

Granted, that was back when Brian Kelly was still on the sideline in Baton Rouge. But you'd imagine that Underwood was considering LSU for more than just Kelly's winning personality. Plenty of those relationships still remain, and the Tigers will be motivated to drop a bag given all the enthusiasm surrounding Kiffin's arrival. What better way to welcome him to town than to give him the most talented QB he's ever had to work with?

Miami Hurricanes

No one loves portal shopping for a quarterback more than Mario Cristobal, who bounced from Cam Ward to Carson Beck in successive seasons. Now, with Beck set to move on at the end of the season, the Canes figure to once again be in the market at the most important position.

Miami is armed with plenty of money, and Cristobal has shown that he prioritizes spending it under center. The Hurricanes weren't much of a factor in Underwood's initial recruitment, but that was also tied up in the team's pursuit of Beck. Now that the depth chart is a bit more wide-open, why wouldn't Underwood consider playing in great weather in a QB-friendly system under OC Shannon Dawson? This offense has shown that it can put up some serious numbers, and neither the competition nor the weather will be as hostile.

Oregon Ducks

Speaking of transfer-friendly coaches: Under Dan Lanning, Oregon has bounced from Bo Nix to Dillon Gabriel to, most recently, Dante Moore, who's parlayed an excellent season into a potential first-round selection in next spring's NFL Draft. Could Underwood be next in line?

The Ducks certainly check plenty of boxes. Money will never be an issue as long as Phil Knight's around, and while Will Stein's departure to Kentucky does throw the offense into a bit of flux, Lanning has earned the benefit of the doubt there. Plus, Oregon was listed in Underwood's top seven before he initially committed to LSU back in the summer of 2023. Few programs throw their weight around in the portal more effectively than the Ducks, and Underwood figures to be at the top of their wish list.

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Texas Tech's newfound largesse has turned a Big 12 afterthought into the reigning Big 12 champs, with billionaire booster Cody Campbell reshaping how roster management can work in the year 2025. Campbell splashed cash in the transfer portal just about everywhere but QB last winter, and the Red Raiders might do so again this time around; Behren Morton is a perfectly acceptable option, with promising youngster Will Hammond behind him, and your money goes much further at other positions.

Then again, Morton hasn't exactly excelled against the best defenses on Tech's schedule, and the team hasn't had a shot at a QB of Underwood's caliber yet. We don't really know how Campbell is going to handle this situation, but it's easy to dream on this team's ceiling with Underwood at the helm for not just 2026, but 2027 as well. One thing's for sure: If the Red Raiders want him, money won't be a problem.

Florida State Seminoles

The Noles were also in Underwood's top seven before his initial commitment to LSU, so we know there's at least some interest there. And when FSU brass decided against paying Mike Norvell a massive buyout to go away, they did so with the promise of rerouting that money into building a championship-caliber roster. What better way to do it than by throwing a bag at Underwood?

Of course, this program is a bit of a mess right now, and it's unclear whether Underwood would feel comfortable committing to a head coach who might well be fired by this time next year. But if the Noles can make some promises about other transfer commitments around him, maybe he'll be open to warmer weather and a cleaner path to the Playoff?