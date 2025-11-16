Brent Venables just exposed Alabama's fatal flaw for the entire CFP to see

Ty Simpson isn’t just in the running for the Heisman Trophy just because he’s playing well at Alabama, it’s because he truly is the Crimson Tide's offense. And if you didn’t believe it before the weekend, Brent Venables and Oklahoma just showed the rest of the nation just how one dimensional Alabama is this year.

Their inability to run the ball largely was why they weren’t able to close out the game against the Sooners. The Crimson Tide got their second loss of the season and now could be a fringe CFP team rather than a playoff lock like they were after the second CFP rankings were released. But good CFP teams have a diverse offense and not being able to run the ball is going to hinder them.

It finally caught up to them against Oklahoma, and it’s going to be what holds them back from returning to the pinnacle of college football.

Alabama is leaning too much on Ty Simpson and it's hurting its offense

This Alabama offense simply can’t run the ball. Not just against the Sooners, but throughout the season. Their leading rusher is Jam Miller with 321 rushing yards. That’s not going to cut it in the SEC. While it’s already a tall task to run against the SEC defensive lines, finding gaps throughout the game is important.

Simpson can’t be the sole provider of the offense if the Tide want to go on a deep playoff run this year. The fact that he really didn’t turn the ball over the season was key, but his two interceptions against the Sooners showed that when he has to make the plays, it adds to the pressure and mistakes will be made.

Until Alabama learns how to open up the run game, it will be tough to see them as national contenders this year. Simpson isn’t going to be able to throw his way to a national championship. At the end of the day, the Crimson Tide need a running game and if they want to win this season.

How can Alabama fix their rushing deficiency before it costs them a deep playoff run?

During an appearance on the Pat McAfee show, former Alabama coach Nick Saban threw out an idea that could ultimately help Alabama open the run game. After how things went against Oklahoma, Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide offense should be desperate to try just about anything.

“So I’m like, throw the ball when they think you’re going to run it and just keep making explosive plays that way. And if you want to run it better, run it when they think you’re going to throw it and maybe you’ll do a better job and develop some confidence in your ability to run the ball,” Saban said, per a story on Touchdown Alabama.

It’s easier said than done, but a great approach to have as it could actually open the run game. After all, there’s no surprise that Bama wants the ball in Simpson’s hands. So switching up the traditional rules of when to throw and pass could ultimately play to Alabama’s strength. It’s not fool-proof, but it’s a way that could open the run game just a little bit.

Changing up the scheme that way doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll start having 100-yard rushers, but it could give them some momentum in running the ball. And if you force the defense to guess whether you’re running or passing, that’s when you can win the chess match. Alabama is too predictable with their offense right now which is why their run game is suffering. This change could mask their biggest problem at the most important part of the season.